Israel has vowed to step up attacks on Gaza to increase pressure on Hamas ahead of a possible ground offensive.

“We must enter the next phase of the war under the best circumstances, not according to anyone’s prescription. Starting today, we are escalating attacks and reducing the threat,” military spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a news conference.

“We will increase attacks and so I have called on the residents of Gaza City to continue moving south for their own safety,” Mr Hagari said.

His comments came after Israel struck a “terrorist compound” in Jenin in the West Bank overnight, reportedly killing several people.

Palestinian health ministry says at least four killed in West Bank attack

06:49 , Sami Qadri

The Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank said at least four people were killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank early Sunday.

The ministry said two people were killed in the Jenin refugee camp, including at the al-Ansar mosque where Israel’s military said it carried out an airstrike. Both the deceased have not been identified yet. It also said Israeli forces shot dead two people in northern towns in the West Bank: a 19-year-old man in Tubas and a 26-year-old man in Nablus.

Israel attacks Damascus and Aleppo international airports

06:43 , Sami Qadri

Syrian state media reported that an Israeli missile strike early Sunday targeted Damascus and Aleppo international airports, killing a civilian worker and putting the airports out of service.

According to the Transport Ministry, scheduled flights to and from Damascus and Aleppo airports were diverted to Latakia International Airport.

More than 50 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on Gaza overnight

06:36 , Sami Qadri

More than 50 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip overnight, Gaza medical sources told Reuters on Sunday.

