Israel sends thousands of Palestinian workers back to war-torn Gaza

Israel on Friday began expelling thousands of Palestinian workers who were working in Israel before the Hamas attack on October 7 and sending them back to war-torn Gaza. Photo by Ismail Mohammed/UPI

Nov. 3 (UPI) — Israel on Friday began deporting thousands of Gaza workers who were working in Israel at the time of the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 back to the war-torn territory.

Workers began returning to Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing into southern Israel.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, “Israel is cutting all contacts with Gaza. No Palestinian workers will be allowed to leave Gaza.” “Gaza workers who were in Israel on the day the war started will be returned to Gaza.”

Israel also said its security cabinet had “decided to cut all funds designated for the Gaza Strip from Palestinian Authority funds – in addition to cuts required by law in funds paid to terrorists and their families.”

Israel collects taxes on behalf of the Palestinian Authority and transfers them monthly under the Oslo Peace Accords.

One of the returned workers told CNN, “What happened to us has never happened to any human being before. They suspended our permits. We tried to go to the West Bank. They detained us and put us in those places. Put where we never knew where we were.” ,

About 18,000 Gaza Palestinians were allowed to work in Gaza before Hamas’ attack on Israel on 7 October.

According to USA Today, a group of about 130 Gaza Palestinian workers complained of ill-treatment after that attack, alleging they were arrested, beaten and then transferred from Israel to Ramallah in the West Bank.

One of those workers said they were having great difficulty contacting their families because Gaza was being bombed.

“I am unable to help them and every 10 times I try to contact them by phone, I get through to them maybe only once,” the activist said, speaking in Ramallah.

Hundreds of civilians, including about 400 Americans, left Gaza for Egypt through the Rafah crossing on Thursday. A total of 600 foreign passport holders, including dual national Palestinians from 14 countries, were allowed to leave.

