Israel reportedly investigating claims of irregular stock trading ahead of October 7 Hamas attack

Israel is investigating claims of oddball trading ahead of the October 7 terrorist attacks, Reuters reported on Monday.

A paper by US researchers cites a significant increase in short selling activity in the days before the attack.

Short interest trading was higher than in previous crises in Israel, such as the 2014 Israel–Gaza conflict.

Reuters reported on Monday that Israel is investigating claims by researchers in the US of an increase in short selling activity ahead of Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.

The Israel Securities Authority told the outlet that authorities are aware of the matter, which is “being investigated by all relevant parties.”

ISA did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The newly published study says that in the days before the October 7 attack, short selling in the MSCI Israel Exchange Traded Fund increased significantly, while short interest on hundreds of Tel Aviv Stock Exchange securities also “increased dramatically.”

The study said short selling, which occurs when investors bet that asset prices will fall, has exceeded levels seen during previous crises in Israel. This includes the 2008 recession, the 2014 Israel–Gaza conflict, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our findings show that traders became informed about upcoming attacks and profited from these tragic events, and consistent with prior literature we show that such trading occurs intermittently in the US and that informed trading is limited by the legal International Enforcement of Sanctions” researcher Robert J. Jackson Jr. And Joshua Mitts wrote.

The study cites Bank Leumi, a TASE-listed company, as an example. Researchers say that between September 14 and October 5, 4.43 million shares of the bank were sold short. The trades yielded more than 30 million Israeli shekels, or about $7.8 million depending on exchange rates in early October before the attack.

The newspaper says similar patterns emerged in April, when reports emerged that Hamas was planning attacks on Israel. Short volume EIS funds reached the same level on April 3 that was seen on October 2.

“Overall, this evidence strengthens the interpretation that the trading seen in October and April was related to Hamas attacks rather than random noise,” the researchers wrote.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com