(Bloomberg) — Israel will have to sell a near-record amount of bonds this year to finance its war against Hamas, according to multiple Finance Ministry officials with knowledge of the matter.

Most read from Bloomberg

The task became more complicated on Friday, when Israel’s credit rating was downgraded for the first time. Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the government by one notch to A2. While Israel is still within the investment grade zone – and now on par with the likes of Iceland and Poland – the move underlined the economic impact of the conflict on the country.

Israel faces first rating downgrade as Moody’s cites impact of war

The government may rely heavily on shekel debt markets as it ramps up its issuance, said financial officials, speaking on condition of anonymity so they could discuss sensitive matters. But it is also prepared to sell more foreign-currency bonds, particularly through privately negotiated deals.

Israel is under increasing pressure, including from the US, to end its operations in Gaza and ease the suffering of Palestinian civilians. Yet the fighting continues and the Israeli military says it may take until next year to achieve its goals.

Moody’s announced the downgrade after markets were closed for the week, saying the war would “actually increase political risks for Israel as well as weaken its executive and legislative institutions and its fiscal strength.” “Israel’s debt burden will be much higher than anticipated before the conflict.”

As fiscal costs rise, Israel is on track to run one of its largest budget deficits this century. According to officials, the government envisages raising more debt in 2024 than any other year except 2020, when it had to spend and borrow heavily to contain the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

Private sector analysts agree with this. Total debt issuance will amount to about 210 billion shekels ($58 billion), about a third more than last year, according to Alex Zbyzinski, chief economist at Meitav DS Investments. In 2020, the figure was 265 billion shekels.

The burden would fall largely on the domestic market, which typically provides about 80% of their financing needs, reducing their dependence on volatile foreign capital flows.

It’s a strategy that focuses on Israeli pension funds and other large institutional investors, which together manage about 3 trillion shekels of savings. That should be enough to ensure Israel’s borrowing costs remain stable for at least the next six months, according to Mozamil Afzal, London-based chief investment officer at EFG Asset Management.

foreign private bonds

Government revenues have fallen sharply since the conflict began on October 7 with a Hamas attack on southern Israel from Gaza. And more defense and pay would increase spending this year by the equivalent of $19 billion – no small sum for a $521 billion economy. Programs like reconstruction of destroyed settlements.

Still, officials at the Accountant General’s Office, which is in charge of managing Israel’s $300 billion debt stock, believe economic strains will ease as the military pulls back some operations and more reservists keep their jobs. But will be allowed to return.

He said investors are optimistic about the country’s financial outlook based on recent meetings and interactions in the US and elsewhere.

Officials said Israel’s rising defense spending is a matter of concern, although the response was that recent measures such as new taxes should ensure a stable ratio of debt to GDP in the coming years.

Since the conflict began, Israel has not issued foreign currency bonds in the public markets. And according to officials, there is no rush to do so.

Instead the government sold debt in dollars, euros and yen through private placements, which are usually bought by a few investors. These have been arranged by banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG.

Israel struck at least four such deals in January, including three top-ups of existing euro-denominated securities and a rare bond denominated in Brazilian reals that will be repaid in US dollars. Overall, they received about $1.7 billion as part of foreign borrowings, which could exceed $10 billion in 2024.

Domestic issuance is estimated to be worth more than $9 billion in the first two months of this year, up 350% from the same period last year.

Zbezinski, an economist at Meitav in Tel Aviv, said Israel would need 125 billion shekels to finance the 2024 budget deficit and about 85 billion shekels to refinance maturing debt.

Israeli markets have stabilized after the turmoil in the first weeks of the conflict and the shekel is now stronger than its levels at the time of the outbreak. Policy makers had also cut interest rates last month.

Still, the government faces a huge task to pay the war bill, which the central bank estimates will amount to about $70 billion – more than 10% of annual GDP – in 2023-2025.

Israel’s budget for 2024, pending final approval in parliament later this month, projects a fiscal deficit of 6.6% of GDP, an increase of more than 2 percentage points from 2023.

If heavy fighting in Gaza continues for a longer period of time, or if Israel’s almost daily clashes with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon escalate, the shortages could become even greater. Both Hezbollah and Hamas are supported by Iran and are considered terrorist organizations by the US.

According to EFG’s Afzal, should the war in Gaza continue for several months at its current intensity, Israel’s ability to raise funds from institutional investors at home “could certainly come under pressure”. “Then Israel will need to turn to foreign funding sources, which means higher yields.”

Yields on the government’s 10-year shekel bonds have risen by about half a percentage point since late December, although they remain below their highest level of about 5% since the war began.

Israel’s public dollar bonds trade at an average yield of about 5.6%, according to Bloomberg Index. The sale in Brazil, which raised the equivalent of about $500 million of debt due in 2027, will pay investors a dollar-equivalent yield of about 5.3%, Finance Ministry officials told Bloomberg. He said this was cheaper than the cost of a pure dollar bond for the same maturity.

Israel has sold a record $1 billion of retail bonds since the war began

Over the next few weeks, investors will be eager to see the final version of this year’s budget as it goes through a Knesset vote, according to Jonathan Katz, economic strategist at Leader Capital Markets Ltd.

“Their response will depend on whether it includes sufficient measures to pare back excess spending, without widening the deficit further,” said Katz, speaking before Moody’s downgrade.

Many bond traders have already priced in a decline, meaning the impact of Moody’s cut may be less when global markets reopen on Monday.

Still, the cost of insuring against Israeli default – as measured by credit default swaps – is now higher than that of lower-rated sovereigns such as Mexico and Indonesia, indicating some investors are nervous.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says this should not happen.

In response to Moody’s decision he issued a rare statement on the Jewish Sabbath, saying, “The Israeli economy is strong.” “The decline in ratings has nothing to do with the economy, it is entirely due to the fact that we are in a war. As soon as we win the war, the ratings will go up again.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com