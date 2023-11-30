The diplomatic row comes after Spain’s newly elected Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned Hamas terrorist attacks, but criticized Israel’s assault and the level of destruction in Gaza.

The diplomatic crisis between Israel and Spain escalated on Thursday when Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen recalled its ambassador to Madrid, Rodica Radian-Gordon, for consultations.

This decision means that the diplomatic mission in Spain will remain vacant indefinitely.

“Israel is and will continue to act in accordance with international law and we will continue the fight until the release of all abducted people and the elimination of Hamas in Gaza.”

“There is only one factor responsible for the massacre of October 7 and the situation in Gaza today, and that is the terrorist organization Hamas, which is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity against Israeli citizens and residents of the Gaza Strip.”

Recalling an ambassador for consultations is one of the harshest warnings in diplomacy and is the final step before severing diplomatic ties.

It came as Spain’s newly elected Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned Hamas terrorist attacks during a television program on Thursday, but criticized Israel’s offensive in Gaza and the level of destruction in the enclave.

“The pictures we are seeing and the increasing numbers, especially of children, who are dying, I have real doubts that (Israel) is respecting international humanitarian law,” Sanchez said.

“What we are seeing in Gaza is unacceptable,” he said, adding that relations between Spain and Israel are “right” and that “friendly countries also have to tell each other the things that are true”.

Following these statements, Israel has also called for a second “rebuke” to the Spanish ambassador to Tel Aviv, Ana Salomon Pérez.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office “instructed Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to summon the Spanish ambassador to Israel to reprimand him following the Spanish Prime Minister’s embarrassing comments”.

The crisis between the two countries began a week ago when Sanchez criticized the high death toll in Gaza and called on Israel to follow international law.

At the same time, he stood firm on Spain’s proposal to recognize Palestinian statehood and warned that if the EU did not agree, Spain would “take its own decisions”.

All of this was praised by Hamas, which welcomed Sánchez’s “clear and courageous stance”, a reaction that caused unease in Israel, which argued that the Spanish Prime Minister’s words were “support for terrorism”.

