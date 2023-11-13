(Bloomberg) — The United States carried out airstrikes on Iran-linked targets in eastern Syria, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, as President Joe Biden spoke to Qatar’s ruler about trying to secure the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s military has carried out raids on the outskirts of the Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza, the third largest in the region, as the Israeli military escalates its offensive against Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and EU. Israel says it has killed militants in an area where civilians have been told to leave.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

UAE says war has thrown Middle East into ‘chaos’ (8:15 am)

“The crisis has plunged the region into another significant period of violence and chaos,” Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, told a conference in Abu Dhabi.

Hamas, he said, started the war and “nobody can justify attacks targeting civilians.” “At the same time, we are deeply concerned by the unprecedented response of the Israeli government and military. “Disproportionate attacks on civilians cannot be justified and will further fuel the potential for further radicalization in the region.”

He reiterated the UAE’s position that there should be a ceasefire. The conflict underscores “the serious error of the policy of controlling the Palestinians,” he said, adding that there must be a new effort toward a two-state solution.

Israeli forces raid Hamas positions in Shati Camp (08:00 am)

Israeli troops are conducting raids on the outskirts of al-Shati camp in northern Gaza, targeting Hamas infrastructure they say is central government institutions, including schools, universities, mosques and residences among the civilian population. situated at.

“Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure was deliberately located inside civilian structures,” the Israeli military said in a statement on Monday. the Israeli military said in a statement on Monday, citing Al-Quds University and the Abu Bakr Mosque as examples. Troops seized dozens of weapons, military equipment and operational plans from Hamas.

US warns Israel as military action escalates tensions along Lebanon border: Axios (7:30 am)

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concern about Israel’s role in escalating tensions along the border with Lebanon in a call to his Israeli counterpart Yoav Galant on Saturday, Axios reported, citing unnamed Israeli and US sources on the call.

Axios said Austin’s message to Gallant reflects growing concern in the White House that Israeli military action against the terrorist group Hezbollah in Lebanon is escalating tensions and could lead to regional war.

Some in the Biden administration are concerned that Israel is trying to provoke Hezbollah and create a pretext for a broader war in Lebanon, which could draw the U.S. and other countries further into the conflict, Axios reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Said. Israeli officials flatly deny this, Axios said. Bloomberg could not immediately confirm the report.

Hundreds of foreign nationals left Gaza on Sunday (5:25 a.m. ET), CNN says

More than 800 foreign nationals entered Egypt through the Rafah crossing on Sunday, CNN reported, citing an unnamed Egyptian border official. This is the highest number of people passing through the crossing in a single day since the evacuation began, it said.

On Sunday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie said on the social media platform X: “We are relieved that 234 Canadians and their families were able to leave Gaza today.”

It is unclear whether they were part of the same group reported by CNN.

US launches strikes on Iran-linked sites in Syria (1:22 am)

The US struck a training facility and a safe house in eastern Syria in its latest airstrikes on Iran-linked targets since the Israel-Hamas war began, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

Austin, who is currently in South Korea, said at a press conference in Seoul on Monday that the US would “take all necessary measures to protect our troops.” The Pentagon said last week that there have been at least 41 attacks on US military personnel in Iraq and Syria since October 17.

Biden talks to Qatar about release of hostages (10:59 pm)

President Joe Biden spoke to Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani about “urgent ongoing efforts to secure additional releases.”

Biden “unequivocally condemned Hamas’s holding of hostages, including several young children, one of whom is a three-year-old US citizen child whose parents were killed by Hamas on October 7,” the White House said.

He also talked about efforts to increase the continued flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israeli President alert about hostages (9:40 pm)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed caution about the possible release of hostages held by Hamas, saying “There is nothing significant on the negotiating table right now” although “we are using all possible means” to bring it about. “.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that at stake is the return of “large numbers” of hostages through negotiations, with Qatar acting as a conduit for Hamas. He said the talks were “delicate” and “high-risk”. The two spoke on CBS’s Face the Nation.

Israel’s Central Bank asks banks to review dividend policy (7:25 pm)

Israel’s central bank is asking all lenders to review their dividend and stock buyback policies as economic conditions change due to the war with Hamas.

“Credit risk has increased and credit losses are expected to increase significantly in the coming period,” the central bank’s inspectorate wrote in a letter.

The Bank of Israel is urging lenders to ensure they have adequate capital facilities to deal with various risks. They are requested to submit the results of their review by 15th November.

Thousands protest against anti-Semitism in France (5:05 pm)

Thousands of people gathered in major French cities on Sunday to protest against rising anti-Semitism. The largest protests took place in Paris, with the participation of ministers, politicians from left to right, and celebrities.

President Emmanuel Macron said he would join the demonstrations with his “heart and thoughts”. In a letter to the nation, Macron condemned the “intolerable resurgence of unbridled anti-Semitism” and called for national unity.

Israel says 15 launches identified from Lebanon within an hour (4:48 p.m.)

Israel says 15 launches were identified from Lebanon within an hour on Sunday afternoon as cross-border clashes continued. The Israel Defense Forces said four were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas. Al Jazeera reported that two rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee in Israel.

Israel responded with artillery fire toward the origin of the launches. Seven Israeli soldiers were slightly injured in the Manara area as a result of mortar shell fire.

