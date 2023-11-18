(Bloomberg) — Hamas must free more hostages in exchange for a significant increase in aid to Gaza and a pause in fighting, a senior U.S. diplomat said. Jordan’s foreign minister criticized the comments and said aid for civilians should not be linked to the release of those held by Hamas.

Israel said its ground offensive in the north of the Gaza Strip could be expanded to the south, where many Palestinians have sought refuge after Israeli forces urged them to withdraw.

Hamas officials, declared a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union, said the death toll in Gaza since the start of the war on October 7 has risen to more than 12,000.

Lebanon media says Israel strikes Lebanese aluminum factory (11:15 am)

Lebanese state media said Israeli forces attacked an aluminum factory in southern Lebanon at about 4 a.m. local time on Saturday.

The national news agency reported that the factory was in Nabatieh, near the border with Israel. According to the NNA, it is the first time that the region has been attacked by Israel since the 2006 war with Hezbollah.

US says Hamas must release hostages to get more aid to Gaza (11am)

One of America’s top Middle East envoys said Saturday that Hamas must release more hostages in exchange for a significant increase in aid to Gaza and a pause in fighting.

“An increase in humanitarian relief, an increase in fuel, a pause in the fighting will come when the hostages are released,” said Brett McGurk, Joe Biden’s coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa.

Speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue, a regional security conference in Bahrain, McGurk said the US approach has helped the hostage negotiations so far.

Israel denies this, orders evacuation of Al Shifa hospital (9:30 am)

The Israel Defense Forces said it has responded to a request by the director of Gaza City’s Al Shifa hospital to allow the evacuation of civilians sheltering there through the humanitarian hospital.

It denied reports that she was demanding patients leave the facility. Al Shifa – Gaza’s largest hospital – has become a central focus of the Israel-Hamas war. Israel is trying to take control of the complex, saying Hamas operates a base beneath it.

“If a request comes to coordinate medical evacuation, we will act to enable this and transfer patients to other hospitals,” the IDF said in a statement.

UAE receives injured Palestinians from Gaza (9:25 am)

The United Arab Emirates said it received the first plane carrying injured people from Gaza, after it announced it would treat 1,000 children in the emirate’s hospitals.

According to Afrah Al Hameli, director of strategic communications at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the plane departed from Egypt carrying 15 people, including children and their families.

Jordan says Arab states will not send troops to Gaza after fighting stops (9:15 am)

Jordan’s foreign minister reiterated the country’s call for a ceasefire and said that Arab states will not “clean up” Gaza after the Israeli military campaign ends.

“We have to come clean up the mess?” Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi said at a security conference in Bahrain. “that’s not going to happen.”

He also said that Arab troops would not be involved in peacekeeping in Gaza after the war. He said, “Speaking on behalf of Jordan, but after discussing this issue with many people, almost all our brothers, no Arab troops will go to Gaza.” “We will not be seen as the enemy.”

Israel strikes ‘terrorist’ hideout in West Bank (8:40 am)

The Israeli military said it “killed several terrorists” overnight in the Balata refugee camp in the West Bank city of Nablus.

In a joint operation with Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic intelligence service, soldiers attacked a “hideout apartment” and killed Mohammed Zahid. The military said he was a “key terrorist figure” who planned further attacks on Israel. Neither claim could be immediately confirmed by Bloomberg.

ISW says Iraqi militias claim three more attacks on US targets (5 am)

“The Islamic Resistance in Iraq – a coalition of Iran-backed Iraqi militias – carried out three attacks on November 17 targeting US bases in Iraq and Syria,” the US-based Institute for War Studies said.

The alleged attacks were on targets in northeastern Syria and Iraq.

The Islamic resistance in Iraq and its allies have claimed 81 attacks targeting US forces in the Middle East since the conflict began, according to ISW.

IMF says Israel-Gaza war creates problems for neighboring countries: Reuters (3:40 am)

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Reuters on the sidelines of the APEC summit that the Israel-Hamas conflict is “devastating” to Gaza’s population and economy and to neighboring countries Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan due to the loss of tourism and higher energy costs. Is also creating problems for.

He said the IMF was “seriously considering” a possible increase in Egypt’s loan program to $3 billion due to economic difficulties arising from the Israel-Hamas war.

Telecommunications services restored in parts of Gaza as fuel arrives (10:15 pm)

The main telecommunications provider in Gaza said it was able to restore services in part of the strip after receiving a delivery of fuel from the United Nations aid agency, which was permitted by Israel. Internet and mobile services have been cut off since Thursday, completely cutting off communications for Gazans.

Israel’s war cabinet had earlier approved the entry of two diesel tankers a day into Gaza and said the aim was to support water and sewage systems and prevent disease outbreaks. Israel has been reluctant to allow the fuel because it says Hamas uses it for military operations. But international pressure on this including America is increasing.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who heads an ultra-nationalist party, criticized the decision, saying it was “like giving oxygen to the enemy.”

Israel says offensive could spread to southern Gaza (9:15 pm)

Israel’s main army spokesman said the army could extend its attack on Hamas to southern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled the current fighting that is mostly confined to the northern part of the strip.

“Efforts to destroy Hamas will be everywhere where Hamas is, and Hamas is also south of Gaza,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a briefing. Army radio said five Israelis were wounded in a volley of rockets fired from southern Gaza into Tel Aviv and surrounding areas.

Gaza death toll crosses 12,000, Hamas officials say (8:10 pm ET)

The Hamas-run government media office in Gaza said more than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed in the area since the conflict began on October 7.

In a press briefing the agency said 3,750 people were reportedly trapped under the debris of destroyed buildings, or missing. Due to communications blackouts and logistical difficulties, the health ministry in Gaza has been unable to update the death toll for five days.

