Israel latest: US says troops struck again after Syria attack

(Bloomberg) — Its military personnel in Syria and Iraq have been hit four times since an overnight U.S. airstrike on a weapons depot was aimed at deterrence, the Pentagon said.

Israel’s military said it was calling for a pause in the fighting that would allow more Palestinians in northern Gaza to flee south, where troops are pushing deeper into Hamas strongholds. Israel said more than 50,000 people fled in that direction on Thursday. The White House said the disruption would last for four hours each day.

Palestinian officials in the West Bank said eight people were killed in clashes with Israeli forces. Islamic Jihad – which like Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by the US – said it was ready to release two hostages being held in Gaza.

Israel strikes Syria after drone attack on school (5:40 am)

Israel said it retaliated against a Syrian organization that launched a drone attack on a school in Eilat.

The Israel Defense Forces said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that it “holds the Syrian regime fully responsible for every terrorist activity emanating from its territory.”

No further details were given.

Netanyahu says deal with Saudis still possible (2:45 am)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that despite intense fighting in the Gaza Strip, a peace deal with Saudi Arabia is still possible.

“I think it will be a reality,” Netanyahu said during an interview with a Fox News special report that aired Thursday evening. “I think the circumstances will be favourable. “In fact, after a win, I think they will become even more mature.”

Asked about President Joe Biden’s earlier comments that the fight “has taken a little longer than I expected,” Netanyahu responded, “Well, it’s taken a little longer than I expected.”

Pentagon says US military attacked 4 times after Syria attack (10:30 pm)

There were four strikes on US personnel in Syria and Iraq after the Pentagon targeted weapons supply depots in Syria overnight, a spokesman said, in what was meant to be a preemptive strike.

Deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters that three personnel suffered minor injuries in the latest attacks. He said that since October 17, American personnel have been attacked with drones and rockets a total of 46 times. Singh said 56 personnel were injured in those attacks and all have returned to duty. The US says its warplanes attacked a weapons-storage facility of Iran and its allies on Wednesday night.

€1 billion in aid pledged at Paris conference for Gaza (9:00 pm)

Participants at the Paris conference on the humanitarian situation in Gaza have pledged €1 billion in aid for the Palestinians, according to an aide to French President Emmanuel Macron. It was not immediately clear how much of this represented new commitments.

Israel says more than 50,000 people flee northern Gaza to head south (8:30 p.m. ET)

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said more than 50,000 people moved south from northern Gaza on Thursday through what Israel calls a humanitarian corridor to allow Palestinians to flee the area where the fighting is most severe. The United Nations said about 50,000 Gazans fled the north on Wednesday, a sharp increase from the past few days.

US says Israeli ban is result of US diplomacy (8:15 pm)

State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said Israel’s decision to allow a daily four-hour pause in fighting for the evacuation of civilians and distribution of aid was a “direct result” of diplomatic discussions between top Biden administration officials and their Israeli counterparts. Was.

Israel military says Gazans barred from moving south (7:20 p.m.)

“Israel will impose tactical local blockades of humanitarian aid, which are limited in time and area,” military spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters at a briefing. ,

Hecht said one aim of the plan is to allow civilians in Gaza to move from the north of the area, where the heaviest fighting is taking place, to the south. He said the pause did not represent a change in strategy and that Israel was already doing something similar.

Islamic Jihad said, ready to release two hostages (6:35 pm)

Al Jazeera TV, citing a spokesman for the Palestinian militant group Abu Hamza, reported that Islamic Jihad’s military wing said it was deciding to release the two detainees, an elderly woman and a young boy, for “humanitarian and health reasons.” is ready. The release will take place as soon as circumstances are appropriate, Abu Hamza said.

School in Israeli Red Sea resort hit by drone (6:15 pm)

An unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle hit a civilian building in the Israeli Red Sea resort of Eilat, the Israeli military said, without giving further details. There were no reports of any casualties or claims of responsibility.

The Jerusalem Post said the building was an elementary school and initial support suggests it may have been hit by a falling Israeli drone. Israel has also been targeted by attempted missile attacks from rebels in Yemen, which is on the opposite side of the Red Sea from Eilat.

Kirby says Israel will begin to stop fighting in Gaza (5:50 pm)

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Israel would begin enforcing a four-hour pause every day in areas of northern Gaza, and that the pause would be announced three hours before it began.

“The Israelis have told us that there will be no military operations in these areas during the period of the pause, and that process begins today,” Kirby said. There was no immediate announcement from Israel. Israeli military officials on Wednesday said an operation to enable Palestinians to flee northern Gaza to the south had already been halted.

Firing between Israel, Hezbollah in the north (5:00 pm)

The Israeli military said tanks and artillery fired on targets in Lebanon after mortar shells were fired from across the border, some of which was directed at the Israeli army post in Metula. Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli infantry near the border.

West Bank health ministry says 8 people killed (2:48 pm)

The health ministry in the West Bank said eight people were killed and 12 others were injured in clashes with Israel Defense Forces. Wafa, the Palestinian Authority’s official news agency, reported that six deaths were caused by drone strikes in the Jenin camp.

