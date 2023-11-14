Israel latest: US backs up claim that Hamas is hiding under hospitals

(Bloomberg) — The Biden administration said the U.S. has intelligence corroborating Israel’s claim that Hamas and other Iran-backed terrorist groups are using hospitals, including the central al-Shifa facility in Gaza, to hide and support their military operations. are using.

Israeli broadcaster Kan News said Israel may be nearing a deal with Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the US and EU, for the return of some hostages taken in the October 7 attack. President Joe Biden said he is optimistic that the remaining hostages will be released, telling reporters, “I’m confident that’s going to happen.”

Thousands gathered on Washington’s National Mall to express support for Israel in one of the largest such demonstrations since the war began.

All time stamps are Israeli time:

Pentagon sends more weapons to Israel (12:30 am)

According to one, the Pentagon has quietly increased military aid to Israel, including more laser-guided missiles for its Apache gunship fleet as well as 155 mm shells, night-vision devices, bunker-buster munitions and new army vehicles. Are included. Department of Internal Defense list.

The arms pipeline to Israel is expanding beyond the well-publicized provision of Iron Dome interceptors and Boeing Co.’s smart bombs. This continues even as Biden administration officials continue to caution the Israeli government to avoid civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

Thousands turn out in Washington in support of Israel (10:20 pm)

Thousands gathered on Washington’s National Mall to express support for Israel in one of the largest such demonstrations since the war began.

Congressional leaders addressed the crowd, condemning what they said was rising anti-Semitism and pledging continued support for Israel. Organizers said more than 200,000 people came to the event, but there was no official confirmation of that estimate.

Security at the event was tight, but there were no immediate reports of violence. On November 5, thousands of Palestine supporters demonstrated in Washington.

US says intelligence confirms Hamas is hiding under hospitals (9:40 pm ET)

The White House said the US has intelligence corroborating Israel’s claim that Hamas and other Iran-backed terrorist groups are using hospitals, including the central al-Shifa facility in Gaza, to hide and support their operations.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One that the group “operates a command and control node” from al-Shifa and that they have stored weapons and tunnels beneath the hospital to conceal their military operations. it used. The US also believes the groups are holding hostages beneath the hospital, he said, without specifying the source of the information.

The US said it believed the militants were “prepared to respond with a military operation” by Israel against the facility. White House officials have said that they do not want to see an aerial bombardment of the facility or a shooting inside, because they do not want innocent patients to be hurt in the shooting. Israeli military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, called on Hamas operatives hiding under hospitals to surrender so as not to endanger patients.

More signs of hostage deal with Hamas cited by broadcaster (9:27 pm)

Kan News says Israel may be nearing a deal with Hamas for the return of some hostages taken in the October 7 attack.

The Israeli public broadcaster reported that negotiators are currently discussing the names of Hamas members who will be released as part of the deal, the stages in which the agreement will be reached and how many days Israel must agree to a ceasefire. will be. The head of Israel’s Shin Bet security services met with Egypt’s intelligence chief in Cairo on Tuesday to discuss efforts to free the hostages, as well as Egypt’s role during and after the war, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said. of.

Israel says it has captured Hamas camp (6:59 pm)

The Israeli army said it has gained control of the Shati camp in northern Gaza. “Inside the camp are Hamas infrastructure and battalions, including the Shati Battalion, which played a central role in the Saturday, October 7 attack and massacre,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Joint air and ground forces attacked several targets on the outskirts of Shati Camp over several days, including Hamas-related buildings and government institutions, in what the IDF said was “terrorist activity targeting Israeli civilians and IDF forces.” was directed against.”

According to the Israeli statement, Hamas activists were captured during the operation and transferred to Israel for interrogation.

Biden expresses confidence that hostages will be released (6:08 pm)

President Joe Biden said he is optimistic that the remaining hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attack on Israel will be released. “I’m talking to people involved every day,” Biden told reporters. “I believe it’s going to happen. But I don’t want to go into details.”

The Biden administration is also in touch with the Israeli government as well as leaders of Qatar, where Hamas has a political office, to ensure the release of the hostages.

Asked to offer a message of hope to the hostages, Biden said, “Hang in there, we’re coming.”

War cabinet minister says ceasefire will not end war (5:16 pm)

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war cabinet, said that “the return of hostages from Gaza may require a ceasefire, but the war will not stop.” He said Israel is making every political and military effort to bring the daughters and sons home safely.

Gantz, the former defense minister, spoke during a visit to Israel’s northern border, where exchanges have escalated between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, prompting the evacuation of 60,000 Israeli citizens. “I look at Nasrallah’s conduct and ask: Has he lost touch with reality? This question must now be asked of Lebanese citizens and the Lebanese government,” Gantz said, referring to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Israeli gas is flowing to Egypt for recovery (4:39 pm)

Israel’s natural gas flows to Egypt are set to nearly double, according to a person familiar with Egyptian imports, after a key offshore field restarted production as security concerns eased. It is expected to reach pre-war levels early next week.

Imports rose to 650 million cubic feet per day on Thursday and are expected to reach normal levels of 800 million by early next week, from about 250 million earlier in November, the person said on condition of anonymity because the information was not available. . public.

Hamas media office says Gaza death toll tops 11,500 (3:47 pm ET)

The Hamas-run media office said more than 11,500 people have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began. According to Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kedra, medical workers at al-Shifa Hospital buried some of the dead in a mass grave on the grounds of the facility.

S&P expects Israeli economy to decline sharply this quarter (9:49 am)

Israel’s economy is on track to shrink 5% this quarter compared with the previous three months, according to S&P Global Ratings, equivalent to more than half the decline seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

S&P estimates a “gradual” economic rebound next year to bring output back to pre-war levels by the end of 2024 – based on the scenario that the war against Hamas focuses on Gaza. “Nevertheless, we see a risk of conflict escalating across the region with potential spillover effects,” S&P analysts including Maxim Rybnikov said in a report.

Al-Shifa Hospital situation in focus (5:56 am)

Biden said the al-Shifa medical facility in Gaza “must be protected” as fighting has intensified around the hospital and Israel and Hamas are engaged in a heated exchange of words over the situation there.

The US President told reporters at the White House on Monday that his “hope and expectation is that there will be less intrusive military action around the hospital”.

Israel says al-Shifa is a “major hub” of Hamas activities because the group has a command center located in tunnels beneath it.

Yellen Says Global Economic Impact of War Limited (4:34 AM)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there was not “much economic impact” from the conflict so far, but officials at the APEC conference discussed potential risks if the war continued.

Yellen said, “There was a strongly shared view that it is important for all of us to work to prevent conflict between Israel and Hamas, to do everything possible so that it does not become a broader regional conflict.”

War comes first in Israeli budget, minister says (2:05 am IST)

Israel’s 2024 budget will be designed to focus on the war, with concessions needed to expand the country’s unity government, a senior minister said.

“One of the biggest challenges we face is expanding the unity government during the war and after the war,” Israel’s Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat said during a Bloomberg Radio interview in New York on Monday.

“In 2024, we are actually structuring the budget to focus on war and then immediately on economic growth. We will make necessary concessions so that everyone is happy,” he said.

