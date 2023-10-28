(Bloomberg) — Israeli troops are taking action inside the northern Gaza Strip, a day after officials said they would expand ground activities into the Palestinian territory, army radio reported. Israeli warplanes attacked about 150 underground targets in Gaza overnight.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned that if the US continued its explicit support for Israel, new fronts would open against it. Iran on Friday began a two-day exercise using helicopters, missiles, drones and artillery in its central Isfahan province.

Israel said it was expanding military activity in Gaza, as internet and telephone services in the strip were cut off and international agencies lost contact with staff there. The UN General Assembly approved a resolution calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian ceasefire” in the conflict.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

Army Radio says Israel continues Gaza ground operation (9.00am)

A day after Israel said it would step up ground activities in the Palestinian territory, troops are carrying out operations inside the northern Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces Radio reported without giving further details. The IDF did not respond to a request for comment on the current presence of ground forces in Gaza.

Israel attacks underground targets in Gaza (8:19 am)

Israel’s military said warplanes bombed 150 underground targets overnight in the northern Gaza Strip, including tunnels and other underground military infrastructure. Hamas has a vast network of underground tunnels called the “Gaza Metro” which poses one of the greatest threats to a potential Israeli ground attack.

Iran begins military exercises (8:00 am)

The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Iran’s military was conducting military exercises. According to Tasnim, the two-day “offensive” drills began on Friday in the central Isfahan province and included more than 200 helicopters as well as missiles, drones and artillery.

Israel says it kills Hamas chief in airstrike (7:38 am)

The Israeli military said its jets struck overnight and killed the head of Hamas’ aerial array, which was responsible for the organization’s drones, paragliders, air detection and air defense. He participated in planning killings in communities around the Gaza Strip on 7 October. According to a statement, he had instructed infiltrators to infiltrate Israel on paragliders and was responsible for drone attacks on military posts.

US says no casualties in attack on Iranian targets (1:45 am)

The US strikes on Iranian targets Thursday night were focused on weapons and ammunition storage facilities used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and did not result in any casualties, the Pentagon said.

“These narrow self-defense strikes were intended solely to protect U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria,” Defense Department spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement. “They are separate and distinct from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, and do not change the U.S. approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict.” Ryder said coalition forces have been attacked by rockets and drones 14 times in Iraq and six times in Syria. Most of the attacks failed to reach their targets, he said.

Iran warns of ‘new fronts’ against US (12:35 am)

Iran’s foreign minister warned that new fronts would open against the United States if it continued explicit support for Israel, and said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government would be held to account for its actions if it moves ahead with a full-scale invasion. But will regret.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian declined to elaborate on possible consequences for Iran. But his comments in an interview signaled an increase in rhetoric between Washington and Tehran following a series of attacks on US forces in Syria and Iraq, raising concerns that the Israel-Hamas conflict will escalate into a wider regional war.

Iran denies directing groups that attacked US military (12:10 am)

Iran’s foreign minister said the groups attacking US forces in Syria and Iraq are acting independently and have not received any orders or instructions from Tehran. “They are not receiving any orders, any instructions from us,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “The American side claims that these are linked to Iran. These groups independently take decisions for themselves.”

Amirabdollahian spoke less than a day after the US said it had carried out military strikes on two Syrian facilities linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which were used to launch attacks against US troops in the region. Was. US officials have said they do not have evidence that Iran explicitly ordered the attacks, but they hold Iran responsible because it supports the groups.

UN approves resolution calling for ceasefire (11:12 pm)

The UN General Assembly approved a non-binding resolution calling for a ceasefire that would end hostilities, with the US, Israel and 12 other countries voting no.

The resolution, sponsored by several Arab countries, was adopted with 120 votes in favor, 14 against and 45 abstentions. It demands that all parties comply with international law and allow the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

America said no red line in talks with Israel (10:29 pm)

White House National Security Councilman John Kirby told reporters on Friday that the US is “not drawing red lines” for Israel while reiterating support for the country’s defense against Hamas.

“We have had and will continue to have conversations with them about the manner in which they are doing this, and we have not been shy in expressing our concerns over civilian casualties, collateral damage and the approach they are taking,” Kirby added.

