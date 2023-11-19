(Bloomberg) — Israel said it is entering the “next phase” of its six-week-old war with Hamas, turning its attention to the south of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Most read from Bloomberg

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not say whether he believed top Hamas leaders were hiding around the city of Khan Younis in the area. “We will reach them,” he told reporters, describing the leadership as “dead men walking.” About 2,500 internally displaced people, along with patients and staff, evacuated Al Shifa hospital in northern Gaza on Saturday, a UN agency said, the center of an Israeli ground offensive since last week.

Meanwhile, Hamas – which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and EU – said it had lost contact with groups assigned to guard some of the hostages. A senior US diplomat said Hamas would have to free more of them in exchange for a significant increase in aid to Gaza and a pause in fighting.

For more stories on the Israel-Hamas war, click here.

America said, no agreement yet on hostages (4:30 am)

The US said there was no deal yet between Israel and Hamas on the release of the hostages, as the Washington Post said it was seeking a temporary deal to free dozens of women and children in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting in Gaza. A compromise was made.

“There is no deal yet, but we are working hard to get a deal,” White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in response to reports of a US-brokered deal.

OCHA says about 2,500 people evacuated Al Shifa hospital (3:11 am)

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said about 2,500 internally displaced people evacuated Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital on 18 November, along with patients and staff. OCHA said the order was followed by the Israeli military, which continued its operations inside the compound for the fourth consecutive day.

According to the UN agency, approximately 123,000 liters of fuel entered Gaza from Egypt on 18 November. According to OCHA, Israel said it would allow the entry of approximately 70,000 liters of fuel per day, which is “far below the minimum requirements for essential humanitarian operations”.

Al Shifa hospital is a ‘death zone’, WHO says after tour (2:07 pm)

A United Nations team was allowed to visit Gaza’s largest hospital, describing Al Shifa Hospital as a “zone of death” and “desperate”, and team members saw a mass grave near the entrance, In which there were probably 80 dead bodies. The group said in a press release that the World Health Organization-led team was granted one hour of access to a hospital facilitated by the Israeli military.

Although the team said Al Shifa is “essentially” no longer functioning as a hospital, there are 291 patients “in extremely critical condition”, including 32 infants. The majority of patients “suffered from war wounds, including amputations, burns and spinal trauma,” WHO said.

“WHO and partners are developing urgent plans for the immediate evacuation of remaining patients, staff and their families” and are seeking safe passage to transport the sick to two other hospitals in the coming days, the group said.

Biden proposes post-war framework, warns settlers (12:44 am)

US President Joe Biden in an op-ed article outlined a framework for Gaza’s post-war future, including no renewed Israeli occupation, unified governance by a “revitalized Palestinian Authority” and an eventual reconstruction effort that includes interim security Arrangements are included.

“For starters, Gaza must never again be used as a stage for terrorism,” Biden told The Washington Post on Saturday. “There should be no forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, no recapture, no siege or blockade, and no annexation of territory.”

While warning Israel, he threatened to impose US visa restrictions on “extremists” who attack Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.

School attack in northern Gaza (10:43 pm)

Palestinians said Israeli forces attacked a UN school-turned-refuge in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the Hamas-run government media office, 200 Palestinians sheltering in the al-Fakhoura school were killed and wounded as a result of the shelling.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said the images he received from the school hosting thousands of displaced persons were “horrific”.

Israeli forces received reports of an incident in the Jabalya area. The incident is being reviewed, the IDF said.

Israel to turn south in ‘next phase’ of war (10:15 pm)

Israel said it is entering the “next phase” of its war against Hamas, as attention turns from the rubble of Gaza City to the city of Khan Yunis to the south. At a news conference, Prime Minister Netanyahu did not say whether he believed top Hamas leaders were hiding there. “We will get to them,” he said. “All Hamas leaders are dead men walking.”

“The spaces where Hamas can move are shrinking,” Defense Minister Yoav Galant told a news conference at Israel’s war cabinet. “Anyone who was in the western part of the city understands well – they have already faced the deadly power of the IDF. “People on the eastern side are understanding this tonight and will understand it more in the next few days.”

“And those who are located south of the Gaza Strip will understand this very soon,” Gallant said.

In recent days Israel has dropped leaflets in Khan Yunis, the hometown of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, warning residents to leave the town for a safer area south of the Strip, where humanitarian aid is available. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have moved to safe zones since the war began, and have rejected Hamas efforts to prevent them from fleeing the war zone.

Read more: Hamas chief who betrayed Israel is deep underground target No. 1

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com