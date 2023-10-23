(Bloomberg) — Israel is halting ground offensive on Gaza as diplomatic efforts continue to secure the release of more hostages. Oil fell after two weeks of gains, while Israeli data is set to show the economic impact of Hamas attacks on the country.

More international aid is expected to flow into Gaza through the Rafah border point with Egypt on Monday. The two convoys that crossed over the weekend were branded “a drop in the ocean” compared to the needs of the besieged Palestinian territory. The United Nations says at least 100 trucks are needed daily.

A hospital in Gaza said it had received 170 bodies of Palestinians killed in the latest attacks, while Israel warned Iran-backed Hezbollah could drag neighboring Lebanon into war. The Lebanon-based group has pledged support for Hamas, which is designated a terrorist group by the US and EU.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

Israel to outline economic impact, take rate decisions (7:00 am)

Israel is set to present the first accounting of the conflict’s toll on the economy, with the central bank reviewing interest rates on Monday, two weeks after Hamas attacks forced emergency measures to stabilize markets. .

The updated forecast from Bank of Israel researchers will accompany the rate decision, which almost all economists expect to be on hold from July.

Oil spill as Israel delays attack (4:14 am)

Oil fell after two weeks of gains as Israel halted its ground offensive on Gaza. Global benchmark Brent fell below $92 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was trading near $88.

Brent has advanced nearly 8% since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, amid concerns the conflict could spread to Lebanon, Iran and potentially the US. The Middle East supplies about a third of the world’s crude and the main risks to the market are Washington increasing compliance checks on sanctioned Iranian oil and Tehran disrupting key shipping routes.

Biden, Netanyahu promise more aid (11:07 pm)

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised a “continued flow” of “vital assistance into Gaza” after the first two convoys crossed from Egypt. In a phone call on Sunday, they also discussed the release of hostages and safe passage for civilians wishing to leave Gaza, the White House said in a statement.

Tommaso Della Longa, spokesman for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said the aid that has arrived so far is “a drop in the ocean.” One problem, he said, is not only the rapidly dwindling supply of food, but also the fear of going out to find it amid the bombings.

“How can you find food if you have no safe place to go? How will you get water?” he said on the phone from Geneva.

French, Dutch leaders to visit Israel (9:50 pm)

French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will arrive in Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the next two days.

Netanyahu held a series of talks with Western leaders on Sunday and reiterated Israel’s determination to eliminate Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist group by the United Nations and the European Union.

Hostage talks could delay Gaza offensive (9:15 pm ET)

Israel supports diplomatic efforts to get Hamas to release hostages from Gaza quickly and in large numbers, according to people familiar with the talks, a move that could delay and possibly divert its ground war.

The role of the hostage release in Israel’s military planning took on concrete meaning on Friday, when an American mother and her 19-year-old daughter from Chicago were freed through Qatar’s mediation.

US senators visit Israel (8:53 pm)

A bipartisan group of 10 US senators visited Tel Aviv on Sunday. “We are here today to let Iran know that we are watching you,” said Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. “If this war escalates, it is coming to your backyard. There will not be two fronts, there will be three.”

Egypt reports minor injuries from Israeli tank misfire (6:39 pm ET)

Egypt said some of its personnel suffered minor injuries from shell fragments after an Israeli tank accidentally fired at a border post in the Kerem Shalom area on Sunday.

The incident is being reviewed by the Israeli military, which expressed “immediate” regret.

US orders non-emergency staff to leave Baghdad embassy (7 p.m.)

The State Department ordered non-emergency personnel and eligible family members to leave the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and the Consulate General in Erbil in the Kurdistan Region “due to increasing security threats against U.S. personnel and interests.”

A Level 4, no-travel advisory is in effect for U.S. citizens in Iraq due to the risk of terrorism, kidnappings, armed conflict, civil unrest, and Mission Iraq’s limited ability to provide assistance to U.S. citizens.

