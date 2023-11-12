Israel latest: Hospitals besieged as ceasefire is urged

(Bloomberg) — Israel has vowed to continue military operations in Gaza, as France joined growing international calls for a ceasefire. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the idea of ​​a return to the Palestinian Authority to rule the territory.

The United Nations said Israeli ground attacks and shelling have intensified around hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza, with several people directly affected. The World Health Organization lost contact with al-Shifa hospital, which is said to be a major facility surrounded by Israeli troops. Israel, which accuses Hamas of using hospitals as command centers, said there is safe passage for anyone who wants to leave.

Hezbollah said the Iran-backed militant group is using heavy weapons in its exchanges with Israel along the Israel-Lebanese border. Iran also supports Gaza’s ruler Hamas, a group designated a terrorist organization by the US and EU.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

Fighting intensifies around Gaza hospitals (8:15 am)

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in an update that several hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza were directly affected after Israel stepped up its military attacks.

It said electricity to Indonesia and Shifa hospitals was reportedly cut off after running out of fuel. OCHA cited the health ministry in Ramallah, West Bank, as saying that two infants died after life support was turned off in Shifa, while 37 infants in incubators were at imminent risk of death.

OCHA official Martin Griffiths has said, “There can be no justification for committing acts of war on health care facilities, leaving them without electricity, food or water, and opening fire on patients and civilians trying to flee.”

WHO loses contact with Al-Shifa hospital (4 am)

The World Health Organization said it had lost contact with its contacts at al-Shifa hospital, a key facility in northern Gaza that is said to be surrounded by Israeli troops.

“As horrifying reports emerge of the hospital facing repeated attacks, we believe our contacts have joined the thousands of displaced people who sought shelter on the hospital grounds,” WHO said in a statement. And fleeing the area.” “There are reports that some people who fled the hospital were shot at, injured and even killed.”

Israel says it attacked Syria in response to Golan attack (3:20 am)

“A short time ago, yesterday (Saturday), in response to the attack towards the Golan Heights, IDF warplanes struck terrorist infrastructure sites in Syria,” the Israel Defense Forces said.

Earlier, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had targeted Syria using artillery fire in response to two rockets that were fired in the Golan Heights and fell in an open area.

Jordanian Air Force delivers aid to Gaza (12:02 am)

Jordan delivered medical aid to its field hospital in the Gaza Strip, the Jordanian state news agency reported.

The report said the operation was the second such operation by Jordan in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Netanyahu emphasizes demand for ceasefire (10:49 pm)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected growing international calls for a ceasefire, saying Israel will not stop military operations in Gaza until it achieves victory.

“No amount of international pressure, or false accusations against Israel, will change our belief in the righteousness of our path and our duty to defend ourselves,” he told a televised news conference.

Addressing French President Emmanuel Macron’s claims that Israel is killing civilians, including women and children, Netanyahu said Israel does not need to be lectured.

Netanyahu rejects PA return to rule Gaza (10:49 pm)

The prime minister also promised that Israel would maintain control over security in Gaza following the Hamas coup, saying that “a day will come only after the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip and Israel will have the freedom to go in and out to attack terrorists.” Will have the capacity.” may reemerge.”

He also rejected the possibility of the Palestinian Authority returning to rule Gaza and said the group did not condemn Hamas’ October 7 attack that killed 1,200 people in Israel. This authority was expelled from Gaza by Hamas in 2007 and now controls only parts of the West Bank.

Hezbollah is leading Lebanon to war: Israel defense chief (5:45 pm)

The Israeli Defense Minister, during an assessment of the situation on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, said that Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon towards a possible war and that Lebanese citizens will have to pay the price. Yoav Galant’s comments came during the latest day of clashes between the Iran-backed militant group and Israel’s forces.

He described Hezbollah’s actions as “aggression, no longer just provocations” and said, “What we do in Gaza, we know how to do in Beirut.”

Israel says ‘no siege’ on Al-Shifa hospital (5:30 pm)

The Israeli military says anyone who wishes can leave Al-Shifa Hospital. Colonel Moshe Tetro, the military head of Gaza coordination and liaison, said, despite clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas around the hospital, “there has been no shooting and no siege of the hospital.”

Tetro said in a video statement that he had been in contact with the hospital director and offered several times to coordinate the departure of anyone who wanted to go.

Earlier, the hospital director said Al-Shifa had run out of water, food and electricity and had no internet connection. He also said that a floor containing a surgical facility had been targeted by Israel and that four patients in an intensive care unit died due to a lack of electricity. None of the claims can be independently verified.

Hezbollah chief says weapons are being increased in cross-border attacks (4:40 pm)

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said his group has begun using more powerful munitions, including drones and larger missiles, in its almost daily cross-border attacks against Israel.

Nasrallah, the head of the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, said Hezbollah fired the so-called Burkan short-range ballistic missile, which weighs between 300 kilograms and 500 kilograms.

In a televised speech, Nasrallah said the group, designated as a terrorist organization by the US, was sending so-called attack drones and regular UAVs almost daily to reach deep into Israel, including Haifa.

