Israel latest: Hezbollah warns of escalating tensions, US deploys drones

(Bloomberg) — Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned that “all possibilities” are open as clashes escalate along Israel’s northern border, and said an escalation will depend on developments in Gaza and Israel’s behavior toward Lebanon.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, based in Lebanon, has been exchanging fire with Israeli forces across the border on an almost daily basis since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. In his first public statement on the war – delivered via video link – Nasrallah said “nobody knew” about the Palestinian group’s plans in advance. Both Hezbollah and Hamas are classified as terrorist organizations by the US.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to the region and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, as Israeli troops besieged Gaza City and intensified aerial bombardment of the Hamas-run area. Gaza health officials said an airstrike hit near the territory’s main hospital, and the Israeli military said it targeted an ambulance used by Hamas militants. The US said it was flying drones over Gaza to help efforts to rescue the hostages.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

Japan’s foreign minister visits West Bank, offers assistance (2:55 am)

Japan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riad Malki during a visit to the West Bank on Friday and said her country would provide $65 million in humanitarian aid through the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. And ready to offer relief supplies. The ministry said in a statement. This assistance will be in addition to the already agreed emergency assistance of $10 million.

US discusses hostage release modalities (1:30 am)

The US is discussing a framework agreement between Israel and Hamas if the Palestinian group decides to release an estimated 200 hostages taken during the October 7 attack, a senior US official said Friday night. There will be a significant pause in hostilities.

The temporary ceasefire created when two American women were freed by Hamas last month was a template for a longer one, the official said, while cautioning that there was no current timeline for mass hostage releases and negotiations. There were significant obstacles.

Blinken also raised the possibility of halting the flow of additional humanitarian aid to Gaza during his talks with Netanyahu early Friday, but the Israeli leader has rejected any brief cessation of hostilities until hostages are freed.

Israel says it attacked an ambulance used by Hamas (8:30 p.m.)

The military said Israeli planes bombed an ambulance it identified as being used by Hamas militants, killing several people. It said the area where the air strikes were carried out is a “war zone” and repeatedly urged civilians to evacuate to southern Gaza.

Earlier, health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza said two ambulances that were part of a convoy carrying wounded people to the Egyptian border were hit by Israeli strikes.

Israel warns citizens on foreign travel risks (7 p.m.)

Israel’s government, citing an increase in anti-Semitic attacks and threats, told citizens to take precautions when traveling anywhere abroad – not just the usual high-risk countries.

“These incidents are occurring in many countries around the world,” the National Security Council and the State Department said in a statement. The agencies said that if Israelis must travel, they should avoid openly displaying Jewish symbols, and should assess the situation regarding anti-Israel protests in any country they plan to visit.

Macron plans aid conference in Paris next week (6:30 p.m.)

French President Emmanuel Macron said he planned to hold a conference in Paris on November 9 on humanitarian aid for Gaza’s civilian population.

After reaffirming Israel’s right to defend itself, Macron said: “We must give a political path to the legitimate demands of the Palestinian people. “This cannot be merely a security response.”

Deadly attack near the main Gaza hospital (5:15 pm)

A deadly attack near the main hospital in the Gaza Strip killed and wounded dozens of people, residents said. The health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave blamed Israeli airstrikes, saying 13 people were killed and 26 wounded. It was not immediately possible to verify the claim.

Israel says Hamas uses the hospital as its military command and control center. Thousands of people have sought shelter in the hospital courtyard, internal wards and around the medical complex since the clashes began.

US flies drones over Gaza to help free hostages (5:00 pm)

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said the US military has deployed unarmed drones to the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attacks by Hamas to support hostage recovery efforts.

The US is also “providing advice and assistance” to Israel’s effort to free the hostages, Ryder said. The acknowledgment about the drones – the first time the US has done so – highlights growing US involvement in the conflict.

France asks Israel to explain attack against French institution (4:55 pm)

The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it urged Israel to give “concrete” reasons why the French institution in Gaza was attacked. The ministry said no employees or French citizens were in the building when it was attacked, without giving further details.

No ceasefire without release of hostages, says Netanyahu (4:34 pm)

The Israeli Prime Minister again rejected a ceasefire with Hamas that does not include the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Netanyahu also used his televised address to warn Hezbollah not to open a second front against Israel. Iran-sponsored militias are opening fire in the north of the country, but are refraining from attacking central Israel with their vast arsenal of precision-guided missiles.

“Don’t try us. “One mistake will cost you dearly,” Netanyahu said of Hezbollah. “One mistake will cost you more than you can even imagine.”

Hezbollah chief says border attacks on Israel ‘will not be enough for us’ (4:10 pm ET)

The cross-border attacks on Israel are “very big and very important on our part,” the Hezbollah leader said in his video speech, adding that “it will not be enough for us in any way,” without giving further details. He added that if Israel would make “the biggest mistake” it would make if it went to war with Lebanon.

Nasrallah said his group was prepared for “all possibilities” and that an escalation of the conflict on the Lebanese border would depend on developments in Gaza as well as Israel’s behavior toward Lebanon. He also called on Arab countries to break relations with Israel.

Blinken says his focus is to protect civilians (3:55 pm)

The US secretary of state said more must be done to protect Palestinian civilians caught in the crossfire between Hamas and Israel, a shift in focus that highlights growing US concerns about the consequences of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip .

At a briefing in Tel Aviv, Blinken said the US was advising Israel to move forward while protecting civilians, which only the best friends can do. He reiterated calls for a humanitarian pause in the fighting to help aid flow and allow foreign nationals to leave Gaza. Israel has repeatedly said there are no plans for a ceasefire.

Nasrallah says ‘no one knows’ about Hamas plans (3:35 pm ET)

The Hezbollah leader said in his address that the Palestinians conspired and carried out the Hamas attack on Israel. Spot gold pared most of its post-US jobs report gains after the comments, with Brent crude oil and West Texas Intermediate falling 1% to session lows.

Nasrallah also praised the “martyrs” in Lebanon and elsewhere who have died fighting against Israel since the Israel–Hamas war began. Thousands of people turned out for public screenings of the address organized by Hezbollah at various sites in Lebanon.

UN says last bit of fuel available at Gaza depot (3:22 ​​pm)

Juliette Touma, director of communications at UNRWA, said by phone that the UN organization operating in Gaza has recovered the last available fuel kept in a depot next to the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza. The agency expects the fuel to last for two to three days and there has been no looting from those warehouses, he said.

Israel has said it does not want to allow the fuel out of concerns that it could be used by Hamas for military operations. It also said the group – which has been declared a terrorist organization by the US and EU – was not allowing fuel retrieval from the depot.

