Israel latest: Hamas says 600 people may leave Gaza on Thursday

Hamas said 600 more foreigners and dual citizens, including 400 US citizens, were expected to leave Gaza on Thursday. This will be the second batch to leave since the border with Egypt opened on Wednesday – when people were allowed to leave for the first time since the war began on October 7.

Published on November 02, 2023 • 4 min read

(Bloomberg) — Hamas said 600 more foreigners and dual citizens, including 400 U.S. citizens, were expected to leave Gaza on Thursday. This will be the second batch to leave since the border with Egypt opened on Wednesday – when people were allowed to leave for the first time since the war began on October 7.

President Joe Biden said Israel and Hamas, a terrorist group designated by the US, would “pause” fighting to allow time to free more hostages from Gaza. Israel says 17 of its soldiers have been killed so far during fighting in Hamas-ruled areas.

Criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza continues. On Wednesday, neighboring Jordan and some Latin American countries recalled their ambassadors to Israel in protest.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

Israel Cabinet Approves War Compensation Program for Businesses (8:55 am)

Israel’s Cabinet approved a government compensation program for indirect losses suffered by businesses due to the war with Hamas, the Finance Ministry said. The program must be approved by the Parliament.

Israel’s war effort is dealing a Covid-like blow to its economy

Israel names additional soldier killed at military post Gaza (8:50 am)

The Israel Defense Forces announced the death of a 25-year-old male soldier in fighting in Gaza. This brings the IDF death toll in Gaza to 17 since the ground operation began last weekend.

Israel says more soldiers killed amid clashes in Gaza

Russia disputes Israel’s right to self-defense as ‘occupying power’ (8:45 am)

Russia’s envoy to the United Nations said Israel does not have the right to self-defense because it is an “occupying power” over the Palestinian territories.

Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia told an emergency session of the UN General Assembly late on Wednesday that Israel deserves to fight terrorism and ensure its own security. “But fight terrorists, not civilians,” he said.

Japan’s Foreign Minister to visit Israel and West Bank (8:40 am)

Japan said Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa will visit Israel, the West Bank and Jordan during a trip from Thursday to Sunday. She will meet her Israeli counterpart in Tel Aviv and speak to family members of people taken hostage by Hamas before traveling to Ramallah to meet Riyad al-Maliki, the foreign minister of the Palestinian Authority that rules Palestinians in the West Bank.

Energy-starved Japan prioritized its ties with oil-producing countries in the Middle East, and was slow to characterize Hamas’ incursion into southern Israel on October 7 as an act of terrorism. Kamikawa’s unusual visit to the region comes days before Japan hosts US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 foreign ministers for a summit in Tokyo.

Israeli military says fighting continued overnight in Gaza (8:30 am)

The Israel Defense Forces said its ground troops destroyed Hamas infrastructure in Gaza overnight, and killed dozens of militants in the northern part of the strip, where Israeli troops are concentrated.

Hamas released list of foreigners expelled from Gaza on Thursday, including 400 Americans (4:41 am)

Hamas on Thursday published a list of hundreds of foreigners and dual-national Palestinians expelled from the Gaza Strip. The list of those departing from the Rafah crossing includes 400 US citizens and 196 people of other nationalities.

The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt opened yesterday for people to leave the Palestinian territory, the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

First foreigners, injured Palestinians leave Gaza and go to Egypt

Israel says missile fired at drone from Lebanon (4:17 am)

The Israeli military said a surface-to-air missile was fired at its remotely piloted aircraft from Lebanon. It said the plane was not damaged in the attack and Israel fired at the spot from where the missile was fired.

Ten Japanese citizens and families were evacuated (4:11 am)

Top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said in Tokyo that ten Japanese citizens and their families crossed into Egypt from Gaza. There was another Japanese who refused to move, said Matsuno.

Biden ‘pauses’ to free hostages (2:25 am)

Joe Biden took credit for convincing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to buy time to “get the prisoners out” before launching a ground invasion of Gaza. He also said he helped persuade Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to allow foreigners and injured Palestinians to leave Gaza for their country.

Progressive groups as well as Muslims and Arab Americans have criticized Biden for supporting Israel’s campaign against Hamas, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians in Gaza.

Biden says Qatar played key role in opening Rafah crossing for people to leave Gaza (10:34 p.m.)

Joe Biden said he “personally spent a lot of time” talking with the leaders of Israel, Egypt and others “to make sure that we open up this access for people to get out through the Rafah crossing.” “

Speaking at an event in Minnesota, Biden took aim at Qatar, which he said “worked closely with us to support negotiations to facilitate the departure of citizens.” The president also said the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza was increasing but relief efforts had “a long way to go.”

On the diplomatic front, the State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and Jordan on Friday.

Leftist Latin American leaders expel their Israel envoys (6:40 p.m.)

Latin America’s leftist leaders are reevaluating their relations with Israel over its offensive in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the diplomatic risks posed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s effort to dismantle Hamas.

On Tuesday, Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors to Israel for consultations in protest. Bolivia’s hard-left government completely broke diplomatic relations with Israel, accusing it of “crimes against humanity”.

Read more: Leftist leaders slam Israel ambassadors in Latin American rebuke

The same day, Jordan, which borders Israel, also recalled its ambassador in protest against Israeli military operations in Gaza.

