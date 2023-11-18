Israel latest: ground offensive could be extended to south Gaza

(Bloomberg) — Israel said its ground offensive in the north of the Gaza Strip could be expanded to the south of the enclave, where many Palestinians have sought refuge after Israeli forces urged them to withdraw.

Right-wing politicians in Israel’s ruling coalition criticized the war cabinet’s decision to allow fuel from Egypt into Gaza, with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich saying it was “like giving oxygen to the enemy.” The government was reluctant to allow any fuel – arguing that Hamas would use it for military operations – but has come under intense pressure from the US and others to ease its sanctions.

US President Joe Biden spoke to Qatar’s ruler, who has mediated with Hamas to secure the release of more people held hostage by the group. Hamas officials, declared a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union, said the death toll in Gaza since the start of the war on October 7 has risen to more than 12,000.

Israel strikes ‘terrorist’ hideout in West Bank (8:40 am)

The Israeli military said it “killed several terrorists” overnight in the Balata refugee camp in the West Bank city of Nablus.

In a joint operation with Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic intelligence service, soldiers attacked a “hideout apartment” and killed Mohammed Zahid. The military said he was a “key terrorist figure” who planned further attacks on Israel. Neither claim could be immediately confirmed by Bloomberg.

ISW says Iraqi militias claim three more attacks on US targets (5 am)

“The Islamic Resistance in Iraq – a coalition of Iran-backed Iraqi militias – carried out three attacks on November 17 targeting US bases in Iraq and Syria,” the US-based Institute for War Studies said.

The alleged attacks were on targets in northeastern Syria and Iraq.

The Islamic resistance in Iraq and its allies have claimed 81 attacks targeting US forces in the Middle East since the conflict began, according to ISW.

IMF says Israel-Gaza war creates problems for neighboring countries: Reuters (3:40 am)

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Reuters on the sidelines of the APEC summit that the Israel-Hamas conflict is “devastating” to Gaza’s population and economy and to neighboring countries Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan due to the loss of tourism and higher energy costs. Is also creating problems for.

He said the IMF was “seriously considering” a possible increase in Egypt’s loan program to $3 billion due to economic difficulties arising from the Israel-Hamas war.

White House expresses condolences over UN deaths (12:35 am)

The White House national security adviser expressed condolences to the head of the United Nations relief agency over the deaths of 103 staff since the war began on October 7.

Principal Deputy National Security Advisor John Finer also discussed the situation in Gaza and “the critical importance of the protection of civilians, including the United Nations,” in a call with Philip Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. of. staff and other aid workers, and will continue to reduce any potential aid to Hamas, according to a White House statement.

Telecommunications services restored in parts of Gaza as fuel arrives (10:15 pm)

The main telecommunications provider in Gaza said it was able to restore services in part of the strip after receiving a delivery of fuel from the United Nations aid agency, which was permitted by Israel. Internet and mobile services have been cut off since Thursday, completely cutting off communications for Gazans.

Israel’s war cabinet earlier approved the entry of two diesel tankers a day into Gaza, saying the aim was to support the water and sewage system and prevent disease outbreaks. Israel has been reluctant to allow the fuel because it says Hamas uses it for military operations. Far-right parties in the ruling coalition criticized the decision.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who heads an ultra-nationalist party, said it was “like giving oxygen to the enemy.”

Israel says offensive could spread to southern Gaza (9:15 pm)

Israel’s main army spokesman said the army could extend its attack on Hamas to southern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled the current fighting that is mostly confined to the northern part of the strip.

“Efforts to destroy Hamas will be everywhere where Hamas is, and Hamas is also south of Gaza,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a briefing. Army radio said five Israelis were wounded in a volley of rockets fired from southern Gaza into Tel Aviv and surrounding areas.

Biden discusses hostage attempts with Qatar’s ruler (8:40 pm ET)

US President Joe Biden spoke to Qatar’s ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as the countries try to reach a deal for the release of hostages in Gaza. The White House said the leaders also discussed that effort as well as increasing the flow of humanitarian aid and fuel to the Palestinians.

Qatar hosts the political leadership of Hamas and was involved in negotiations that led to the release of some of the first hostages in the conflict.

Gaza death toll crosses 12,000, Hamas officials say (8:10 pm ET)

The Hamas-run government media office in Gaza said more than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed in the area since the conflict began on October 7.

In a press briefing the agency said 3,750 people were reportedly trapped under the debris of destroyed buildings, or missing. Due to communications blackouts and logistical difficulties, the health ministry in Gaza has been unable to update the death toll for five days.

Israel says there is no food shortage in Gaza, and aid will be delivered (7:45 pm)

Colonel Elad Goren, an official in the Defense Ministry unit that coordinates civilian issues with the Palestinian leadership, told reporters that Gaza’s food reserves are “sufficient for the near term” and that Israel would provide more aid if needed, in accordance with a UN request. . , Israel assesses the food situation in Gaza daily or hourly, Goren said, adding that 140 aid trucks entered the strip on Thursday.

Aid agencies have warned that the Gaza population is facing serious food shortages. The UN World Food Program has said that civilians in Gaza face “the immediate possibility of starvation”.

Red Crescent says Gaza health care system has collapsed (6:30 p.m.)

The Palestinian Red Crescent told Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV that Gaza’s healthcare system has collapsed and 26 hospitals in the strip are completely out of service.

The Red Crescent said about nine medical facilities were still partially functioning and some surgeons were relying on mobile phone torches for light. It said only five ambulances were running in the northern parts of the strip.

Hezbollah claims new attacks on Israeli forces (5:15 pm)

The number of casualties increased after Hezbollah opened fire on a mechanized unit of Israel’s special forces near Manara in northeastern Israel along the border with Lebanon, Al-Manar television reported. The Lebanese armed group also targeted Israeli troops gathered near Metulla in the same area, the TV channel said.

Israel’s military said four civilians were wounded by anti-tank missiles fired near Manara, which is a kibbutz. It also said it shot down a Lebanese drone near Metulla.

