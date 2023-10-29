(Bloomberg) — Israel launched its long-expected ground offensive on Gaza, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning of a “long and difficult” war against militant group Hamas, sparking concerns of a broader Middle Eastern conflict. Is.

Most read from Bloomberg

Some internet connections and communications appeared to be restored in Gaza early Sunday morning. They were cut off during a major offensive where Israeli troops took control of part of the north of the besieged Palestinian territory on Saturday. Iran, which supports Hamas and other regional armed groups, said Israel’s recent moves “could force everyone to take action”, without elaborating.

Thousands of people have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza, according to officials in the Hamas-run territory. The organization, which has been designated a terrorist group by the US and the European Union, attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,400 people and taking many hostages. Netanyahu said Israel still planned to try to repatriate the hostages despite the ground war.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

Israel says 450 Hamas targets hit (8:50 am)

Israel said warplanes attacked more than 450 military targets belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip the previous day. These include operational command centres, observation posts and anti-tank missile launch posts, the army said in a post on Twitter.

It said that as part of an expansion of ground activities, combat forces attacked cells that planned to launch anti-tank missiles. Ground forces directed Israeli military aircraft towards the target.

Tense calm on Israel-Lebanon border (8:20 am)

Israel’s northern border was calm but tense on Sunday morning after a shootout between Israeli forces and the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah the previous evening.

Israel’s military said Saturday it struck Hezbollah targets in neighboring Lebanon in response to three rocket launches.

UN says aid response hampered by telecommunications outages (7:00 am)

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the telecommunications shutdown in Gaza completely halted the delivery of humanitarian aid and deprived people of life-saving information.

Reports stated that ambulances and civil defense teams were no longer able to locate the injured, or estimated that thousands of people were still buried under the debris. It says civilians are no longer able to get updated information about where they can get humanitarian relief and where they are least at risk.

Iran’s president says Israel is taking ‘may force’ action (4:57 am)

President Ibrahim Raisi said Israel’s unspecified steps “crossed red lines” and “could force everyone to take action.”

“Washington tells us not to do anything, but they keep giving broad support to Israel,” he said in a post on X, the latest increase in rhetoric from the Islamic Republic, Israel’s arch enemy.

Netanyahu says ‘second phase of war’ has begun (9:05 pm)

“One of our main goals is to defeat the enemy and guarantee our survival,” Netanyahu said at a news conference on Saturday. One objective, he said, is to return all hostages taken by Hamas after the October 7 incursion. Hamas is believed to have taken about 200 people hostage.

Israel used troops, tanks, artillery and intense aerial bombardment on Gaza as tensions escalated. Defense Minister Yoav Galant said Israeli troops are operating both above ground and underground in the Palestinian territory. Hamas has a vast network of tunnels that it uses to move weapons and people and is believed to be holding some hostages there.

Saudi Arabia, UAE condemn ground operation (8:30 pm)

Saudi Arabia and the UAE condemned Israel’s ground campaign in Gaza and expressed deep concern over the military escalation.

Saudi Arabia warned of “serious consequences” for regional and international peace. Both referred to the UN resolution last week calling for a cessation of hostilities, opening of humanitarian relief corridors and unhindered delivery of aid.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com