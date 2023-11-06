Israel latest: Gaza city besieged as Blinken visits Turkey

(Bloomberg) — Israeli troops surrounded Gaza City and effectively cut off the northern part of the Gaza Strip from the south, according to the military, which also said it seized a Hamas base.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Turkey as part of his latest regional tour aimed at preventing the spread of the Israel-Hamas war. He made an unscheduled stop in Baghdad, and met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank to discuss what role the organization could play in a post-Hamas future for Gaza.

Biden administration officials are disappointed by the number of civilian casualties in Gaza, The Washington Post reports. Nearly 9,500 people have been killed in Israeli strikes, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the besieged area. America and Europe have declared Hamas as a terrorist group.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

Israel says troops capture Hamas base (8:09 am)

Israel’s military said its ground forces overnight captured a Hamas base in the Gaza Strip, including observation posts, training facilities and tunnels.

Blinken arrives in Türkiye (7:17 am)

Blinken has arrived in Ankara and is expected to meet his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Monday to discuss the flow of aid to Gaza, according to a Turkish government official. They will also discuss efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from turning into a broader regional war, the official said.

Iraq’s al-Sudani visits Iran to discuss Gaza (6:40 am)

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani visited Tehran on Monday to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict with senior Iranian officials, Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

According to IRNA, al-Sudani will visit Gulf Cooperation Council countries after Iran. The visit follows al-Sudani’s meeting with Blinken in Baghdad.

Biden administration sees few options amid Gaza dispute, says WP (3:50 am)

Biden administration officials say Israel’s military campaign against Hamas has resulted in too many civilian casualties and lacks a coherent end, but they are struggling to make a significant impact on their ally, the Washington Post reports. are doing. The newspaper cited a senior administration official who relayed the conversation on condition of anonymity, while the White House declined to comment for the article.

From October 25: Israel is losing support as anger grows over its attacks on Gaza

The newspaper said the administration was trying to calm anger among Arab countries by making clear that the US was distressed by the suffering in the Gaza Strip. But there is little sign that Arab leaders have been swayed by these assurances, leaving the status of the post-war Middle East – and America’s role in it – uncertain.

Jordan delivers medical aid to Gaza hospital (1:49 am)

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said his country airlifted “urgent medical assistance” to a Jordanian field hospital in Gaza City.

“We have a duty to assist our brothers and sisters wounded in the war on Gaza,” King wrote on Twitter. “We will always be there for our Palestinian brothers.”

Jordan has been highly critical of Israel’s military operations in Gaza and last week recalled its ambassador to Israel in protest.

UAE condemns Israeli minister’s statement (11:10 pm)

The United Arab Emirates condemned comments by Israel’s Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu in which he said the use of nuclear weapons in the war against Hamas in Gaza was a possibility.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter that the comments “are provocative and raise serious concerns of serious violations of international humanitarian law such as war crimes and intent to commit genocide.” Called for “immediate ceasefire”.

Eliyahu, a member of Israel’s far-right Otzma Yehudit party, later said on the social media platform X that his comments were “symbolic.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu barred him from cabinet meetings.

CIA chief visits Israel on field trip (10 PM)

Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns arrived in Israel on his first stop of a tour of the Middle East, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed US officials.

According to the Times report, the US wants to expand intelligence cooperation with Israel and other allies in the region. The issues also include people held hostage by Hamas inside Gaza.

Israel in ‘expanded’ attack on Gaza City (8:57 pm)

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Israeli troops had completely surrounded Gaza City and effectively cut off the northern part of the Gaza Strip from the south, adding that senior Hamas commanders were being targeted. Used to be.

At the same time, Hagari stressed that a humanitarian corridor will remain open for residents of the Gaza City area to move south.

