Israel latest: Blinken warns Iran’s proxy over US military strikes

(Bloomberg) — A second convoy of trucks carrying aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip passed through the Rafah border point on Sunday, as Israel stepped up airstrikes on Gaza, including the killing of a Hamas regional artillery deputy chief. . ,

Israel’s military warned that Iran-backed Hezbollah risked dragging neighboring Lebanon into war and said it responded after anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon. An air base hosting US and international forces in Iraq was hit by rockets overnight as hostilities escalated among regional militias. The US Secretary of State warned against attacks on American soldiers.

Israel’s military said it would launch the next phase of the Gaza campaign without giving any timeline for a widely expected ground offensive against Hamas, which is designated a terrorist group by the US and EU.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

Blinken warns Iran’s representatives (5 pm)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US would “respond decisively” if Iran-backed groups attacked US forces. “We are concerned about the potential for Iranian proxies to escalate their attacks against our own personnel,” Blinken said on CBS News on Sunday.

Blinken declined to say whether an Israeli ground offensive into Gaza was imminent. The U.S. military’s advice to Israel “focuses on both how they do it and how to get the outcome they want,” he said, without elaborating. “Hamas is an active threat and needs to be dealt with,” Blinken said, citing human suffering on both sides of the war.

WFP chief says 40 aid trucks scheduled for Monday (4:30 pm ET)

Forty more tracks of aid to Gaza could cross Egypt’s Rafah border with Israel on Monday, said Cindy McCain, executive director of the UN World Food Programme.

“We’ve just been able to bring in 17 more trucks,” McCain said on ABC’s “This Week.” “And 40 more are proposed tomorrow. But this carelessness of the system is not going to work.”

France’s Macron expected to visit Israel on Tuesday (4:20 pm)

According to the office of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Emmanuel Macron will visit Israel on Tuesday. Macron’s office declined to comment on the possible visit.

The French president will be the latest in a series of world leaders, diplomats and lawmakers to visit Israel since the October 7 attacks by Hamas, including US President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

Israel disputes reports that fuel aid trucks entered Gaza (4:10 p.m.)

An Israeli official denied reports that fuel trucks along with other aid-carrying vehicles had entered the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

News agency Agence France Presse, citing eyewitness reports from an official at the Rafah border crossing and an AFP journalist, reported that six trucks carrying fuel for power generators at two hospitals in Gaza had entered from Egypt.

The Israeli official said the trucks photographed on Sunday were delivering fuel from UN fuel depots inside Gaza to hospitals.

Visiting the north, Netanyahu warns Hezbollah not to enter the war (3:15 pm)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Iran-backed Hezbollah not to get involved in a war against Israel. “We will attack it with a force it cannot even imagine and the consequences for it and Lebanon will be devastating,” Netanyahu said during a meeting with military officials in northern Israel.

UN calls aid convoy ‘far away’ in Gaza (2:53 pm)

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which serves Palestinian refugees, said that in three days it would “run out of fuel, which is vital to our humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip” and that aid convoys arriving in Gaza were “far away”. statement.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini called on all parties to immediately allow fuel supplies to Gaza. “Without fuel, there will be no humanitarian aid,” he said. The agency is currently hosting more than half a million of the approximately 1 million people displaced in the Gaza Strip.

Second aid convoy reaches Gaza from Rafah (2:39 pm)

A second convoy of trucks carrying aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip passed through the Rafah border point on Sunday, according to footage on Egypt’s Extranews TV. Local media had earlier reported that 17 trucks were being prepared to cross the border.

The amount of aid entering Gaza this weekend has been reduced – 20 trucks on Saturday and an estimated 17 on Sunday – less than enough to meet the needs of the territory’s 2.3 million residents.

Israel says Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon towards war (2:48 pm)

Israel said Hezbollah risked dragging Lebanon into a wider regional war after another night of intense cross-border firing with the Iran-backed militant group.

In one of its most serious warnings yet, the army said Hezbollah was “playing a very dangerous game” and “dragging Lebanon into a war from which it will gain nothing but lose a lot “

More than 60,000 people in Israel have been evacuated to the border with Lebanon, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry, and residents of an additional 14 communities are preparing to evacuate.

Read more: Israel says Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon towards war as cities are evacuated

Israeli stocks fall again amid fears of escalating conflict (1:25 pm)

Israel’s benchmark TA-35 index fell again on Sunday as Israeli officials warned that neighboring Lebanon could be drawn into the war due to increased attacks by Iran-backed Hezbollah militants. The decline was widespread and was led by Nova Ltd., a maker of measurement systems for the chip manufacturing industry. The gauge has fallen more than 10% since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and has declined nearly 9% so far this year.

Russia’s Lavrov to visit Iran on Monday (12:30 pm)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Iran on Monday, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters. The main objective of the visit will be the Armenian-Azerbaijani “normalization process”, which will also be attended by ministers from Turkey and Georgia.

Israel military says unmanned aircraft intercepted over Lebanon (11:56 am)

The Israeli military said anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon and it intercepted a drone from its northern neighbor. The Israel Defense Forces responded to the attempted missile launch with fire. Israel said its aircraft struck a cell planning to launch anti-tank missiles from Lebanon earlier in the day.

Army says it awaits government guidance on next steps in Gaza (11:30 am)

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari told a briefing that the Israel Defense Forces were awaiting guidance from the government before launching the next phase of the military operation in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the army has stepped up its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which it describes as “part of preparations for the next phase”, which is widely expected to include a wider ground offensive.

“Overnight, dozens of militants were killed, including the deputy commander of a Hamas rocket fire array,” Hagari said in a televised statement.

Cathay Pacific suspends flights to Tel Aviv for rest of 2023 (11:16 am)

Hong Kong-based carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said it has canceled all flights between the Asian financial hub and Tel Aviv for the rest of this year, citing “the ongoing situation in Israel.”

The company, along with several other airlines, halted flights there for the first time earlier this month, after Hamas launched attacks on Israel on October 7. Cathay Pacific had until then offered three flights a week to Hong Kong, according to flight data company Cirium.

Rockets target Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base, Reuters says (10:24 am)

Katyusha rockets targeted the base, which hosts US and international forces, and an explosion was heard inside the base, Reuters reported, citing army officials it did not identify.

On Saturday, defense systems at the base in western Anbar province intercepted and shot down two drones.

India sends humanitarian aid to Gaza (8:07 am)

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, an Indian Air Force flight left for Egypt carrying about 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material.

The supplies include life-saving medicines, surgical supplies, tents, sleeping bags, sanitation facilities, water purification tablets and other items, Bagchi said in a post on Twitter.

Syria says Israel attacked airports (7:57 am)

Syria’s state-run SANA news agency reported that Israel launched simultaneous airstrikes targeting the Damascus and Aleppo airports at 5:25 a.m. local time, knocking them out of service. Both facilities were previously hit in the Israel–Hamas war.

Al Jazeera reported that Syria was diverting flights to the airport of its Mediterranean city of Latakia.

Israel to evacuate more communities in the north (7:45 am)

Israel will evacuate 14 additional communities near its northern border following a firefight with Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to the Defense Ministry.

Israel had already evacuated 50,000 residents from about 30 communities near the border last week, including Kiryat Shmona, the area’s largest city and service center.

In southern Israel, 70,000 residents have already been evacuated from communities following October 7 attacks by Hamas.

US strengthens Middle East defense posture (5:20 am)

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he has taken steps to strengthen the department’s position in the Middle East after talks with President Joe Biden.

The government will add more Patriot battalions to locations in the region and activate a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Battery to increase protection for U.S. forces. Additional personnel have been placed on “readiness orders” to increase preparedness, Austin said in a statement.

