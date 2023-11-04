Israel latest: Blinken pushes for ‘humanitarian pause’ in war

(Bloomberg) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said more should be done to protect Palestinian civilians trapped by Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip, a shift in focus that reflects growing U.S. concerns about the humanitarian consequences from the Israel-Hamas war. exposed.

Gaza health officials said the airstrike occurred Friday near the territory’s main hospital. The Israeli military said it targeted an ambulance used by members of Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and EU.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned that “all possibilities” were open amid almost daily clashes on Israel’s border with Lebanon, where his militant group is based. In his first public statement after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, Nasrallah said that “nobody knew” about the Palestinian group’s plans in advance.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

Israeli military reports fighting in north, south of Gaza (8:06 am)

Israel Defense Forces said infantry and armored vehicles came out of underground tunnels north of Gaza and attacked Hamas militants, according to an IDF post on the social media platform Killed many of them.

The IDF carried out a “concentrated raid” in southern Gaza to eliminate explosives placed by Hamas and battle a group of militants coming out of tunnels in the area.

UN says Gaza death toll exceeds 9,200 (7:58 am)

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that by midnight fighting in Gaza had killed 9,257 people and wounded 23,516.

The UN agency said food reserves in Gaza are probably enough to last five to seven days, while water consumption is less than 10% of the levels seen before the start of the war.

Japan’s foreign minister visits West Bank, offers assistance (2:55 am)

Japan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with her Palestinian Authority counterpart Riad Malki during a visit to the West Bank on Friday. He said his country was ready to offer $65 million worth of humanitarian aid and relief supplies through the Japan International Cooperation Agency, according to a statement from Japan’s Foreign Ministry. This assistance will be in addition to the already agreed emergency assistance of $10 million.

US discusses hostage release modalities (1:30 am)

The US is discussing a framework agreement between Israel and Hamas if the Palestinian group decides to release an estimated 200 hostages taken during the October 7 attack, a senior US official said Friday night. There will be a significant pause in hostilities.

The temporary cease-fire created when two American women were freed by Hamas last month was a template for a longer one, the official said, while cautioning that there was no current timeline for mass hostage releases. And there were significant obstacles to negotiations.

Israel says it attacked an ambulance used by Hamas (8:30 p.m.)

The military said Israeli planes bombed an ambulance it identified as being used by Hamas militants, killing several people. It said the area where the air strikes were carried out is a “war zone” and repeatedly urged civilians to evacuate to southern Gaza.

Deadly attack near the main Gaza hospital (5:15 pm)

A deadly attack near the main hospital in the Gaza Strip killed and wounded dozens of people, residents said. The health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave blamed Israeli airstrikes, saying 13 people were killed and 26 wounded. It was not immediately possible to verify the claim.

Israel says Hamas uses the hospital as its military command and control center. Thousands of people have sought shelter in the hospital courtyard, internal wards and around the medical complex since the clashes began.

No ceasefire without release of hostages, says Netanyahu (4:34 pm)

The Israeli Prime Minister again rejected a ceasefire with Hamas that does not include the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Netanyahu also used his televised address to warn Hezbollah not to open a second front against Israel.

Hezbollah chief says border attacks on Israel ‘will not be enough for us’ (4:10 pm ET)

Nasrallah said his group was prepared for “all possibilities” and that an escalation of the conflict on the Lebanese border would depend on developments in Gaza as well as Israel’s behavior toward Lebanon. He also called on Arab countries to break relations with Israel.

Blinken says his focus is to protect civilians (3:55 pm)

The US Secretary of State said that more efforts should be made to protect Palestinian civilians caught in the crossfire between Hamas and Israel.

He reiterated calls for a humanitarian pause in the fighting to help aid flow and allow foreign nationals to leave Gaza. Israel has repeatedly said there are no plans for a ceasefire.

