(Bloomberg) — Israel stepped up its ground offensive in Gaza, striking a town in the West Bank and launching airstrikes on infrastructure in Syria that it said was being used to launch missiles toward its territory. Was done for.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced criticism for his reluctance to accept responsibility for his apparent failure to anticipate the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas. He caused a stir over the weekend with a social media post in which he fingered security chiefs for the country’s biggest security lapse in decades, then deleted it and apologized for it.

Meanwhile, Israeli ground forces have intensified operations inside the coastal area due to fears of increasing humanitarian crisis. Republican leadership in the US House of Representatives is likely to vote on an aid plan for Israel this week, rejecting President Joe Biden’s request for a broader package that also includes support for Ukraine.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

Israel says it killed dozens of militants in Gaza overnight (7:35 am)

“During clashes with terrorists in the Gaza Strip, IDF soldiers killed dozens of terrorists who had barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels and attempted to attack soldiers,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. “

The army said it has struck more than 600 terrorist targets in Gaza in recent days, including weapons depots and missile launch sites. It did not say whether IDF soldiers suffered any casualties.

Clashes in the West Bank (7:16 am)

Israeli forces raided Jenin, a city in the West Bank, and clashed with armed militants, Palestine TV reported. Broadcast footage showed ongoing fighting.

The local health ministry said four Palestinians were killed, raising the death toll in the West Bank since October 7 to 122.

Oil, bonds fall as investors lose Mideast bets (3:17 am)

Oil fell along with gold and government bonds to start the trading week in Asia as investors shed some of the geopolitical risk premium in global markets after Israel began operations in Gaza more cautiously than anticipated. .

Oil fell 2.1% early Monday, paring gains from Friday. The Swiss franc, euro and Japanese yen were little changed against the dollar as markets digested what Israel calls a second and longer phase of its war against Hamas.

House GOP plans to vote on aid Thursday, Politico says (2:45 AM)

House Republican leaders announced Thursday’s vote on a bill to provide aid to Israel during a conference call Sunday night, Politico reports. It said it would be a standalone Israel bill worth $14.5 billion.

House Speaker Mike Johnson previously said he believed the Israel-only bill would receive bipartisan support in the House and US Senate.

Israeli forces target military infrastructure in Syria (1:32 am)

Israeli armed forces attacked military infrastructure in Syria in response to earlier attacks, the military said on Friday.

The Israel Defense Forces said that “several projectiles” that fell on the empty area came from Syria.

Crowds in Muslim areas of Russia chase plane from Israel (12:24 am)

The airport in Dagestan’s regional capital, Makhachkala, will remain closed until November 6. Russian aviation officials acknowledged reports that the runway had been attacked by “unknown people”. It took hours to restore order.

According to reports, a crowd of people, some of them carrying Palestinian flags, gathered at the airport, where a Red Wings plane was arriving from Tel Aviv. Unverified footage abounded on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing people chanting “Allahu Akbar!” Was shown shouting. Run onto the runway, a man was seen climbing onto the engine and then onto the wing of the jet.

Israel continues expanded ground operation in Gaza (11:26 pm)

In the second day of extended Israeli ground fighting in Gaza, the Israeli military said Hamas militants exited a tunnel and fired on troops near the Erez border crossing. Many terrorists were killed, the army said. The IDF said that Israeli aircraft guided by soldiers attacked Hamas military structures, some of which contained Hamas activists.

In the north, tit-for-tat exchanges took place throughout the day on the Lebanese border between Israel and Hezbollah.

Pressure is increasing on Netanyahu to resign (11 pm)

Netanyahu is facing increasing internal pressure to resign due to his reluctance to accept personal responsibility and security failures before October 7. But so far there is little evidence that he will do so.

Overnight, he deleted a controversial social media post published around 1am on Sunday in which he had said he was not warned by security chiefs about the impending Hamas attack and that responsibility was placed on him. Later he apologized for this post.

Biden and Netanyahu discuss war, hostages (9:05 pm)

Biden and Netanyahu spoke by phone to discuss “developments in Gaza,” according to a description of the call by the White House.

According to a statement, “The President reiterated that Israel has the full right and responsibility to protect its citizens from terrorism and underlined the need to do so in line with international humanitarian law that prioritizes the protection of civilians.” They also discussed efforts to “locate and secure their release” of the hostages, whose number Israel says is above 200.

Risk of war still high, says US (3:10 PM)

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the US sees an “increased risk” of territorial loss from a war between Israel and Hamas and would continue to respond to any attacks on its troops by Iranian proxies.

Sullivan, one of Biden’s top aides, renewed US pleas to Israel to protect the lives of innocent civilians as its war against Hamas enters a “second phase”.

Israel drops leaflets calling on Hamas terrorists to surrender in Gaza (2:39 pm)

Israeli planes dropped leaflets on the Gaza Strip calling on Hamas militants to withdraw, Israel’s Prime Minister’s spokesman Ofir Gendelman said in a post on Twitter.

The leaflets instruct Hamas members who wish to surrender to remove all their military equipment, raise their hands and, if possible, wave a white cloth.

Ministry says three Palestinians killed in West Bank (12:30 pm)

Three Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces around the cities of Nablus, Tubas and Ramallah, bringing the death toll in the West Bank since October 7 to 115, according to the local health ministry, which had no immediate information on the latest casualties. No details given. ,

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas late Saturday called on the world to pressure Israel to stop the bloodshed and confront what he called a “criminal” war. Gaza will remain an integral part of the Palestinian state, Abbas said after a meeting with the Palestine Liberation Organization’s executive committee.

Abbas warned in a meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani in Ramallah that the Gaza conflict could lead to “regional and global war”, according to a statement from his office.

Israel says aid to Gaza will be increased (11 am)

The military said Israel would “dramatically increase” the amount of aid delivered to Gaza in the coming weeks. “The amount will be much higher in the next few days,” Col. Elad Goren told reporters on a conference call.

He said the aid was being inspected by Israel and allowed to cross the Rafah border from Egypt for delivery to UN distribution centers in southern Gaza.

State broadcaster Kan News reported that the goal is to allow 100 aid trucks a day into Gaza through the Rafah border with Egypt.

Former Israel PM suggests permanent buffer zone (9 am)

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett suggested that the war plan should include establishing a 2 kilometers (1.2 mi) permanent buffer zone inside Gaza and attempting to suffocate Hamas fighters inside the zone’s tunnels.

Bennett, who is not part of Netanyahu’s so-called war cabinet, said in a post on Can go.

