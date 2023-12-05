Israel investigating potential business intelligence ahead of Hamas attack on October 7

[1/2]Vehicles catch fire when a rocket is launched from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, in an aerial view on October 7, 2023. Reuters/Ilan Rosenberg/File Photo Get licensing rights

JERUSALEM, Dec 4 (Reuters) – Israeli officials are investigating claims by U.S. researchers that some investors knew in advance about Hamas’ plan to attack Israel on Oct. 7 and used that information to withdraw money from Israeli securities. Was done to earn profit.

Research by New York University law professor Robert Jackson Jr. and Columbia University’s Joshua Mitts found the attacks led to significant short selling of shares, triggering a nearly two-month-long war.

“A few days before the attack, traders were anticipating the coming events,” he wrote, citing low interest in the MSCI Israel Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), which “suddenly and significantly increased” on October 2. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

“And just before the attack, short selling of Israeli securities on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) increased dramatically,” they wrote in their 66-page report.

In response, TASE referred Reuters to the Israel Securities Authority, which said: “The matter is known to the authority and is being investigated by all relevant parties.”

A spokesman for the securities regulator did not elaborate, and Israeli police did not immediately comment.

Short-selling, in which investors expect a stock’s price to fall so it can be bought back at a lower price at a profit before October 7, is “similar to the short-selling that occurred during many other periods of the crisis,” the researchers said. is more.” ,

This includes the recession following the financial crisis in 2008, the 2014 Israel–Gaza war, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Israel’s largest bank Leumi (LUMI.TA), 4.43 million new shares were sold short in the period from September 14 to October 5, he wrote, adding up to 3.2 billion shekels ($862 million) on that additional short-selling. Profit was made.

He said, “Although we do not see any overall increase in shorting of Israeli companies on US exchanges, we do see a sharp increase in trading in risky short-dated options on these companies expiring immediately after the attacks, just before and after the attacks.” Identify abnormal growth.” ,

“Our findings show that traders became informed about upcoming attacks and profited from these tragic events, and consistent with prior literature we show that this type of trading occurs intermittently in the US and that there is a legal crackdown on informed trading. takes place in the international enforcement of sanctions.”

The professors cited the pattern as early as April when it was reported that Hamas was initially planning its attack on Israel. “The volume of shortfalls in the EIS (MSCI Israel ETF) on April 3 reached levels similar to those seen on October 2, and were far orders of magnitude higher than on other days before April 3,” he said.

The story of the new study was first reported on Israel’s financial news website The Marker.

($1 = 3.7120 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Howard Goller

