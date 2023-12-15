Latest developments from the Israel-Hamas war.

The United States national security adviser and the Palestinian president have met to discuss post-war arrangements for Gaza.

Jake Sullivan speaks to President Mahmoud Abbas, saying it would not be “fair” for Israel to occupy Gaza for much longer

Various proposals were brought forward, including reactivating Palestinian security forces that were disbanded after Hamas took over the area in 2007.

If Israel achieves its US-backed objective of ending Hamas control over the besieged territory, they are the first concrete indicators of Washington’s approach to security arrangements in Gaza.

Any role for Palestinian security forces in Gaza is sure to be strongly opposed by Israel, which wants to maintain an open security presence there and says it wants the internationally-backed Palestinian Authority based in the West Bank to gain a foothold after the war. Will not allow. Autonomous government led by President Abbas.

On Thursday, Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, spoke with Israeli leaders about a timetable for ending the deep combat phase of the war.

The offensive, which began with an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, has devastated much of northern Gaza and driven 80% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes. Displaced people are taking refuge in shelters mainly in the south due to the growing humanitarian crisis.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has expressed concern over Israel’s failure to reduce civilian casualties and its plans for the future of Gaza, but the White House continues to offer wholehearted support for Israel with arms shipments and diplomatic support. keeps.

When Biden was asked Thursday if he wanted Israel to reduce its operations by the end of the month, he said, “I want them to focus on how to save civilian lives. ” “Don’t stop going after Hamas, but be more careful.”

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Sullivan talked to Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu about moving to lower-intensity operations for some time in the near future.

Can Israel defeat Hamas without more significant civilian casualties?

Hamas’s deadly attack on Israeli troops in Gaza City this week showed the group’s resilience and raised questions about whether Israel can defeat it without annihilating the entire territory.

More than 18,700 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air and ground attacks over the past 10 weeks, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. Thousands of people are missing and feared dead under the debris.

The ministry does not distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths. Its latest count does not specify how many were women and minors, but previous counts have consistently made up about two-thirds of the dead.

Even on Friday morning, communication services remained closed throughout Gaza. Palestinian telecommunications provider Paltel announced Thursday evening that services had been suspended due to the ongoing fighting.

Israeli airstrikes and tank shelling continued overnight and into Friday, including on the city of Rafah, part of the small, densely populated Gaza Strip, where Palestinian civilians were told to evacuate by Israel . One man ultimately died in the airstrike early Friday, according to an Associated Press journalist who saw the body arrive at a local hospital.

Israelis strongly support the war and consider it necessary to prevent a repeat of October 7, when Palestinian militants attacked communities in southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and nearly 240 were taken hostage. A total of 116 soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive that began on October 27.

Remains of Franco-Israeli hostage Elya Toledano found in Gaza

The Israeli military announced on Friday that it had recovered from the Gaza Strip and brought back to Israel the remains of Franco-Israeli Elya Toledano, who was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7.

Elya Toledano was abducted from the Tribe of Nova concert she was attending with her friend Mia Shem, a Franco-Israeli, who was released as part of a ceasefire agreement in late November. I went.

“During the Gaza operation, the body of hostage Elya Toledano (28) was recovered by army special forces and returned to Israel,” the Israeli military said in a press release. He said forensic doctors had correctly identified the remains.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonnade expressed her “extreme sadness” on the announcement of Elia Toledano’s death. “We share the pain of their families and loved ones. The release of all hostages is our priority,” he said.

The hostages’ families had indicated in recent weeks that they were unaware of Elia Toledano’s fate, namely whether he was still alive.

“The Israeli military expresses its sincere condolences to the family,” he said in a statement, assuring that the man’s relatives were informed of the discovery of his body before this public statement.

