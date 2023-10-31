The head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency has condemned Israeli attacks on its schools in the Gaza Strip, which serve as refuge for thousands of displaced people in the besieged territory.

The UNRWA school in al-Maghazi camp, where approximately 4,000 Palestinians are sheltering, was bombed by Israel Defense Forces on 17 October and suffered severe structural damage.

“At least six people were killed and dozens were injured,” said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

He said, “This is outrageous, and it again shows a blatant disregard for civilian life. No place in Gaza is safe now, not even UNRWA facilities.”

At a UN-run school in Khan Younis in the south, displaced Palestinians are facing a humanitarian crisis. Essential supplies like clean water, food and medicine are running out. Despite the chaos of war, the center’s staff and volunteers are trying to give displaced children a semblance of normality through entertainment and sports.

“We know that the most important language for children is the language of play, and they have been deprived of these games, deprived of schools and all their human rights. The sounds of bombing day and night cause fear and panic. Are made.” Especially among children,” said child psychologist Mahmoud al-Baraghiti.

The United Nations estimates that 2,000 to 3,000 Palestinian children have been killed, while more than 30 Israeli children are believed to have died at the hands of Hamas militants in the October 7 attack.

Against the backdrop of the explosions and despite the ever-present danger, children are managing to find moments of respite by playing with their friends.

Youth worker Ammar Shaat said, “It is dangerous to even try to reach out here and reach the children. But our role as youth leaders is to provide smiles to the children and play with them and this work is going on.”

