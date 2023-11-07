Latest developments from the Israel-Hamas war.

Internet and telephone lines of the telecommunications company were cut again in Gaza

Palestinian operator Paltel has announced that telephone and internet lines in the Gaza Strip were cut by Israel on Sunday evening for the third time since the war began on October 7.

“We regret to announce the complete shutdown of communications and internet services in Gaza after the Israeli side disconnected the servers,” Paltel said in a statement.

Netanyahu reiterated that there will be no ceasefire until the hostages are freed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Ramon Air Force Base in southern Israel on Sunday and reiterated his opposition to a ceasefire in Gaza.

Netanyahu addressed the pilots, saying, “There will be no ceasefire without the return of our hostages.”

“We say this to both our enemies and friends. We will continue until we defeat them.”

Weapons cache found in Gaza, Israeli soldiers claim

The Israeli military said it found a large cache of weapons in a house in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip when it searched the area. It claimed that rifles, grenades, explosives, suicide drones and missiles were found in the residence. Officials say they brought some of the weapons back to Israel to inspect them. The forces also destroyed a nearby explosives laboratory, the army said.

Relatives of Scotland’s first minister return home from Gaza

Scotland’s First Minister Hamza Yusuf says his in-laws have returned home after being granted permission to leave the Gaza Strip. The parents of his wife, Nadia al-Nakla, were visiting relatives when conflict erupted on 7 October, trapping them in Gaza.

Elizabeth and Maged al-Nakla were among about 100 British nationals allowed to enter Egypt at the Rafah border crossing on Friday. They had to leave behind Maged al-Nakla’s mother, son and grandchildren.

“Of course, we are very happy. But my father-in-law said, ‘My heart is broken in two pieces,’” Youssef, formerly of X, said on Twitter. “Then he started crying telling me how hard it was to say goodbye to him.”

Yusuf has been regularly sharing information about his in-laws’ plight, including that they had to drink sea water. He said his brother-in-law is a doctor treating the injured in Gaza.

The past four weeks have been “a nightmare for our family,” Youssef said Friday. He said he and his wife would continue to call for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict.

“While we feel a sense of deep personal relief, we are saddened by the continuing suffering of the people of Gaza,” the couple said in a statement on Friday.

Turkey: Police disperse pro-Palestine demonstration near military base

Turkish police have dispersed a pro-Palestine rally organized in front of Incirlik military base, home to US forces, with tear gas shells.

The move came hours before the planned arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ankara.

The demonstration in front of the air base was organized by the Turkish NGO Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH). In 2010, it chartered a flotilla to try to reach Gaza under Israeli blockade, resulting in an Israeli attack that killed ten people.

There have been reports of police intervention when the crowd started moving towards the base after holding a peaceful rally in Incirlik.

Images posted on social media showed several hundred people waving Palestinian flags, chased away by police who also used water cannon.

There are no reports of any injuries or arrests at this stage. US officials had no immediate comment.

Incirlik Air Base is owned by NATO member Turkey, but is used by the US Air Force – and occasionally by the British Royal Air Force – providing strategic access to large areas of the Middle East.

Antony Blinken is expected to arrive in Turkey on Sunday after visiting the West Bank and Cyprus. He is due to meet his Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in Ankara on Monday to discuss the war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in Gaza.

According to reports, about a thousand people also gathered in front of the US Embassy in Ankara on Sunday.

Turkey has been the site of large demonstrations in support of the Palestinians in recent weeks.

White House: More than 300 Americans or US residents evacuated from Gaza

The White House confirmed that more than 300 Americans or US residents and their family members have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip in recent days.

“We have successfully evacuated over 300 Americans, legal permanent residents and their family members,” national security adviser Jonathan Finer said in an interview with CBS on Sunday.

The evacuation took place “over the course of the past few days” and was made possible by “intense negotiations with all parties involved in this conflict”, he said.

He said, “We believe there are many Americans still inside Gaza … and we will continue to work until all Americans who want to leave are able to do so.”

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the deportation of 74 dual citizens holding US passports.

Since 1 November several hundred wounded, foreigners and dual nationals have been able to cross from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing.

Mahmoud Abbas condemns ‘genocide’ carried out by Israel in Gaza

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has condemned the “genocide” carried out by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Abbas was speaking during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“Once again, we find ourselves in the most difficult circumstances possible, I have no words to describe the genocide and destruction of our Palestinian people in Gaza at the hands of the Israeli military apparatus, without any respect for international principles and laws. ,” Abbas said in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, where he welcomed the US official.

The meeting comes at a time when the international community fears that the war between Israel and Hamas could extend to the West Bank and beyond.

It is the first time a US secretary of state has visited the occupied West Bank since the war began on October 7 following Hamas’ bloody attacks on Israeli soil, following several visits to Israel and Jordan.

Hamas health ministry announces that the death toll has risen to 9,770

The Palestinian Hamas health ministry has announced that at least 9,770 people, including 4,800 children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war with Israel.

According to the ministry, 2,550 women are also included in these deaths recorded since October 7.

Israeli minister suspended for saying dropping nuclear weapons on Gaza ‘an option’

An Israeli minister has been suspended from his post after suggesting that dropping nuclear weapons on Gaza could be one of the country’s military options.

Far-right Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said, “That’s one of the possibilities,” when asked during an interview with Radio Kol Berama whether a nuclear bomb should be dropped on the war-torn area, The Times of Israel reported.

The leader of the opposition in Israel, Yair Lapid, commented on

Eliyahu later tried to justify the comment, saying it was only “symbolic”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that the minister’s words were “not based on reality”.

Hamas government says at least 45 killed in Israeli bombing of refugee camp

At least forty-five people were killed and a hundred others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday evening.

This is according to a new report published by Hamas’ health ministry on Sunday.

“The number of martyrs in the Magazi massacre has risen to 45,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry’s spokesman, Ashraf al-Qudra, initially reported that more than 30 martyrs had been taken to hospital “following the massacre caused by the occupation of the Maghazi camp”.

The ministry said most of the victims “are children and women”, claiming that homes were directly targeted.

An Israeli army spokesman said they were investigating whether Israeli forces were operating in the Maghazi camp area.

One of the Israeli bombings on Saturday hit a UN school where displaced Palestinians were taking shelter in the Jabaliya refugee camp, killing 15 people, according to Hamas. Hamas also reported an attack Friday evening on a school converted into a temporary shelter for displaced people in the north of the Gaza Strip, killing 20 and wounding dozens.

Israel refuses humanitarian pause in Gaza despite growing international pressure

The rising death toll in Gaza has sparked international anger and on Saturday thousands of people from Washington to Berlin took to the streets demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Israel has rejected the idea of ​​halting its offensive, even for the brief humanitarian pause proposed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his current visit to the region. Instead, it said the Hamas rulers of the besieged area were “facing the full force” of its troops.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant said, “Anybody in Gaza City is risking their life.”

A huge plume of smoke rose as Israel’s military said it had surrounded Gaza City, the initial target of its offensive against Hamas. Gaza’s health ministry has said more than 9,400 Palestinians have been killed in the nearly month-long war in the territory, and the number is likely to rise as attacks continue.

Air strikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza early Sunday, killing at least 33 people and wounding 42, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said.

He said first responders, with the help of residents, were still searching the debris for the dead or possible survivors.

The camp, a built-up residential area, is located in the evacuation zone where Israel’s military urged Palestinian civilians in Gaza to seek refuge as it focused its military offensive into the northern areas.

Despite such appeals, Israel has continued bombing throughout Gaza and said it was targeting Hamas fighters and assets everywhere. It has accused Hamas of using civilians as human shields.

Arab leaders now push for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

After talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, Blinken met with Arab foreign ministers in Jordan on Saturday, who insisted there would be no temporary ceasefire until all hostages held by Hamas are released. It is possible.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Arab countries want an immediate ceasefire, saying “the entire region is drowning in a sea of ​​hatred that will define future generations.”

However, Blinken said, “Our view now is that a ceasefire will allow Hamas to remain in place, regroup and repeat what it did on October 7,” when the group swept from Gaza into southern Israel. Attacked, causing a trigger. war.

He said that while humanitarian blockades could be vital in protecting civilians, getting aid in, and evacuating foreign nationals, “Israel is still able to achieve its objective, the defeat of Hamas.”

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan told reporters in Beirut that Blinken should “stop aggression and not come up with ideas that cannot be implemented.” A spokesman for the Hamas military wing, which is a supporter of Abu Obeida, said in a speech that fighters had destroyed 24 Israeli vehicles and caused casualties in the past two days.

