Our senior international reporter Valerie Gourit traveled to Israel and the West Bank to hear from members of the Israeli and Palestinian communities who are more divided than ever by the unprecedented conflict.

On October 7, 2023, the world woke up to the news of a terrorist attack carried out by Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel, killing more than 1,400 people and taking at least 240 hostages.

In retaliation, Israel launched an unprecedented military offensive on the Gaza Strip, vowing to destroy Hamas.

In the first two weeks of Operation Iron Swords, thousands of Palestinian civilians were killed, and more than a million were displaced. For many, the war also spelled death to any hope of future cohabitation.

Terrible consequences of Hamas attack

A few days after the Hamas terrorist attacks, Israeli troops were preparing for an announced ground attack on the Palestinian territory. Thousands of reservists were called up for service.

Tragically, the notorious Kibbutz Beeri was one of the most hit by Hamas terrorists. 10% of its 1100 inhabitants were killed.

After the Israeli army recaptured the village, teams from the Israeli Zaka forensic organization were still shocked by the atrocities found there.

Yossi Landau, ZAKA’s southern Israel commander, revealed, “In the first house we went to, we saw a couple, father and mother, who had their hands tied behind their backs, they were being tortured and their bodies were being torn apart while they were still alive. Body parts were missing.”

“And on the other side, two children, a six-year-old and a seven-year-old boy and girl, in the same condition. Tortured.

“We go to the next house. A pregnant woman is lying on the floor, face down. We turn her over. She’s been cut up. She’s got a baby in her belly. An infant. An unborn baby still attached to the umbilical cord. “I was able to see the girl. She’s a mature girl. She’s just been stabbed. And she’s been shot in the back.”

Many more cases of alleged torture and ill-treatment of civilians, including rape and beheadings, would emerge.

Families desperately search for missing loved ones

Over a hundred Beri residents were taken hostage or reported missing. Yarden Roman Gat, a dual Israeli-German citizen, and his sister-in-law Carmel Berry are among the missing citizens.

His family and friends are working tirelessly to find him. Yarden was visiting her in-laws in Beri with her husband and daughter when they were captured by the attackers.

They escaped in a car headed for Gaza and ran into the forest while being shot by four Hamas gunmen. The young woman handed over the child to her husband, who managed to escape. But she did not run that fast. Yarden and Carmel have not been heard from since. But Yarden’s mother-in-law was killed by terrorists.

“How do you tell a three-year-old girl that her grandmother was murdered by ‘bad people’ who came into her house? He saw them. She understands,” explained Yarden’s brother, Liri Roman.

The family has appealed to Germany and the international community for help.

“I don’t even want to think about how they treat them, what they do to them. He is going to be the new terror. This is going to happen everywhere in the world. Today it is Israel. But tomorrow, who knows?” Leary said.

One week: Tension and death toll rise

A week after the start of the Israeli attack, Hamas’ health ministry reported that more than 1,500 people had been killed in the Gaza Strip under sustained bombardment, about half of whom were children and women, and thousands more had been injured.

The thunder of war echoed across the West Bank and led to the capture of East Jerusalem. Security was stepped up in Jerusalem’s Old City, where about 2,500 police and military forces were deployed for the first Muslim Friday prayers since October 7. Activity was halted and security checks were continuing.

“The situation in the Old City has been very difficult for us this past week because of the war,” said East Jerusalem resident Ali Jaber. “They have green light orders to shoot and beat us.” ,

Meanwhile, a mass exodus from northern Gaza began after Israeli forces gave more than a million people 24 hours to move to the southern part of the Hamas-controlled territory. The United Nations warned the world that an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe was looming.

Hamas rockets continued to hit southern and central Israel, as well as fire from Lebanese Hezbollah in the north. More than 120,000 people were displaced. The country was on alert.

“They [Hamas] They don’t just want the south, they want Tel Aviv, and Jaffa, and Haifa and everywhere else,” said one Israeli woman.

An Israeli man told Euronews, “We tell the citizens, go! Save your lives. Get away from Hamas,” adding, “Europe, they don’t understand this! You are next! They will not end up in Israel. !” ,

Anger has turned towards the Israeli government

For some in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government policies contributed to the current situation. Following the Hamas attacks, on the first Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest, hundreds of people came to protest against the government in front of the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv.

He rallied with the families of the hostages and demanded their immediate release.

“This is my daughter, Liri Elbag. She was kidnapped in her pajamas. Early in the morning, to Gaza. And I want her back now!” said Liri’s mother, Shira Elbaugh.

“She’s 18 years old. She doesn’t want to fight! I also believe that in Gaza they don’t want to fight. Nobody wants to fight. Everyone just wants to live!”

At the protest, human rights activist Ronit Chitayat Kashi insisted, “Being against Hamas does not mean we have to kill a child in Gaza.”

West Bank took up arms

Violence was at its peak in the West Bank. Hundreds of Palestinians were arrested. According to the United Nations, more than 50 Palestinians were also killed in clashes with Israeli forces or settlers in the span of ten days. This figure will more than triple in the coming weeks.

The city of Beitar Illit, a few kilometers south of Jerusalem, is one of the largest in the Gush Etzion block of Jewish settlements and is home to about 70,000 people.

After Hamas rockets fired from Gaza struck the town on 9 October, fear of attacks spread among the population of nearby Palestinian villages.

Residents welcomed the Israeli government’s move to provide 10,000 free weapons to West Bank residents and relax rules on gun licenses. The municipality also organized self-defense training programs.

Firearms sales have reached a record high since the Hamas attack on October 7. A large number of civilians were also coming to train at a shooting range at Israel’s largest self-defense training center near Beitar Illit. Many had never handled a gun before.

“As a first responder, my number one job I want to do is save lives. And I don’t want to hurt people,” said Kalanit, an emergency medical technician.

“But sometimes you don’t have a choice. It’s either kill or be killed. And that’s terrifying. I hope to never have to use my gun again!”

Divisions deepen in Israel’s mixed cities

In Israel’s mixed cities, communities were more divided than ever. Freedom of movement and expression was restricted for the two million Palestinians who hold Israeli citizenship.

Like one of the mixed cities near Tel Aviv: Lod for Israelis, Lid for Palestinians. Those who call themselves Palestinian citizens of Israel, and Jews who call themselves Israeli Arabs, represent 20% of Israel’s population.

Yet in mixed cities, people feel that their fate is more compromised than ever.

Human rights activist and activist Ghassan Monayer, one of the rare Palestinian citizens of Israel in Lid who agreed to talk to us

“People are afraid of saying anything that could get them arrested. We, the Palestinian citizens of Israel, are in a very delicate situation. Because we see and hear both sides. In Israel, we know, we accept that innocent people were killed and we are against it. But there are 22 lakh people in Gaza. They need hope! They want freedom! They can’t live in a cage.”

Talking to us is a risk even for women’s rights activist Maha Naqib We meet near the wall separating an Arab neighborhood from a Jewish neighborhood in Lod. Her husband lost 20 members of his family in the bombings in Gaza.

“Now we are in that circle of hatred and war, we have to stop it!” she shouts.

We need a real solution for two! I don’t care whether it will be a two-state or one-state solution, equal for all people. But there has to be a political solution to this.”

A solution in which religious Jewish Orthodox activist Chani Luz no longer believes. She says relations between her neighboring communities were severely affected by the violence that broke out in Lod and other mixed cities in Israel in May 2021. And whatever confidence had been regained was crushed by the attacks of 7 October.

“The massacre that took place in the heart of the country brings back scenes and memories of genocide. You cannot live with a society that makes death its slogan. For Jews, death is not something any Jew can live with,” he said.

“There is no justification for the terror and terrible atrocities they commit. And there is no way we can live with them as our neighbors. So please, Arab nations, take your Gaza brothers with you! If you Really afraid they’re going to be killed by the Jews and if you care about your Arab brothers, open the door and let them in!”

At the time of our broadcast, Israel’s air and ground offensive on Gaza was in full swing.

The Gaza Health Ministry said the death toll was more than 10,000, including at least 4,000 children.

Israel rejected growing international calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, demanding the unconditional release of all hostages.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia and Israel’s military continued firing along the countries’ shared border, raising fears of regional conflict across the world.

