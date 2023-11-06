news World Israel-Hamas war news live updates: Israeli air strikes hit refugee camps in Gaza Strip; Troops expected to enter Gaza City within 48 hours

Israel-Hamas war news live updates: “Today there is northern Gaza and southern Gaza,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters.

Fire and smoke rise from buildings following an Israeli air strike on Gaza City on November 5, 2023. (AP)

Israel-Hamas war news live updates (November 6): Gaza health officials said several people had been killed in Israeli air strikes on two refugee camps in Gaza over the past day, pointing to the escalating nature of the bombardment amid calls for a humanitarian pause. Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that troops were expected to enter Gaza City within 48 hours.

Phone communications have been carried out in Gaza cut for the third time in a month Israel’s military announced it had surrounded Gaza City and divided the besieged coastal strip in two. “Today there is northern Gaza and southern Gaza,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters.

What is the death toll? According to the health ministry in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have so far killed more than 9,700 Palestinians, including more than 4,000 children and minors. More than 140 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank. More than 1,400 people have been killed in the Hamas attack in Israel and 242 people have been taken hostage by the terrorist group.

(With inputs from The Associated Press, Reuters)

live blog

Israel rejects calls for ceasefire; Hezbollah angry over Lebanon attack; Blinken reached Ankara today, will meet Turkish Foreign Minister; Communications and internet services were again cut across Gaza. Follow live updates here.

US and Arab partners disagree on need for ceasefire as Israeli air strikes kill more civilians

The United States and Arab partners disagreed on Saturday over the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a UN shelter and a hospital, and Israel said the besieged enclave’s Hamas rulers are within its ” Were facing full force. Soldier.

Palestinians search for survivors of an Israeli bombing of the Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP)

A huge plume of smoke rose as Israel’s military said it had surrounded Gaza City, the initial target of its offensive to crush Hamas. Gaza’s health ministry has said more than 9,400 Palestinians have been killed in the nearly month-long war in the territory, and the number is likely to rise as attacks continue.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant said, “Anybody in Gaza City is risking their life.” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Arab foreign ministers in Jordan a day after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who insisted there will be no return until all hostages held by Hamas are released. There can be no temporary ceasefire. (Read more)



The Indian Express website has been given a green rating for its credibility and trustworthiness by NewsGuard, a global service that rates news sources based on their journalistic standards.



First Published: 06-11-2023 at 08:13 IST

Source: indianexpress.com