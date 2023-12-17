Latest developments from Israel Hamas war.

Netanyahu says Israel will fight ‘to the end’ as ‘accidental’ killing of hostages raises concerns over wartime conduct

Israel stepped up its assault on Gaza on Sunday after a series of shootings, including three hostages who were shirtless and waving a white flag, raising questions about its conduct in a weeks-old war that has brought unprecedented death and destruction to the coastal region. ,

Speaking at a press conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the killing of the three detainees was a ‘mistake’ – “It breaks my heart, it breaks the heart of the entire country.”

He claimed that the remaining hostages held by Hamas would soon return home, but that the margin between victory and disaster was “very small”.

Hitting back at growing international pressure to stop the fighting, Netanyahu said, “We are committed to continuing it until the end” until “there will be no authorities in Gaza who continue training for terror”.

He said, “After Hamas is destroyed and Gaza is demilitarized and under Israeli control, there will be no one who will educate their children to destroy Israel.”

Britain and Germany call for armistice – marking a significant approach change

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron and his counterpart in Germany Annalena Baerbock have called for a “permanent ceasefire” in Gaza – joining a growing list of global powers pressuring Israel to stop the fighting.

In a joint article published in Welt am Sonntag and The Sunday Times, he wrote: “Too many civilians have been killed”, adding that a ceasefire “leading to a lasting peace” was needed.

Baerbock and Cameron wrote, “The sooner it comes, the better. It is urgently needed.”

The move is particularly significant for Britain, whose Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has previously only voiced his support for a “humanitarian pause” in the conflict – but his government has so far refused to call for an “immediate ceasefire” at the UN. Is done. Vote.

‘Accidental’ shooting faces investigation from top level of Israel government

Three hostages who were accidentally shot by Israeli soldiers tried to signal that they were not harmed, military officials said Saturday. It is Israel’s first admission of harming hostages in a war it says is primarily aimed at rescuing them.

The three hostages, all aged in their 20s, were killed on Friday in the Gaza City area of ​​Shijaiya, where troops are engaged in fierce fighting with Hamas. An Israeli military official said the soldiers’ behavior was against army regulations and was being investigated at the highest level.

Israel says it makes every effort to avoid harming civilians and accuses Hamas of using them as human shields. But Palestinians and rights groups have repeatedly accused Israeli forces of recklessly endangering civilians and firing on those who do not threaten them in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where they have been since the beginning of the war. There has been an increase in violence since.

Israel said Friday it was launching a military police investigation into the killing of two Palestinians in the West Bank, after an Israeli rights group posted video showing soldiers executing the men during a raid — one that One was incapacitated and the other was unarmed.

However, anger over the accidental killing of the hostages pressured the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to renew Qatar-mediated negotiations with Hamas to exchange more of the remaining captives for Palestinians held in Israel. Can increase.

Hamas has said there will be no further hostage releases until the war ends and will demand the release of large numbers of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile militants.

Hamas released more than 100 of the more than 240 hostages captured on October 7 in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners during a brief ceasefire in November. Almost all those liberated from both sides were women and minors. Israel has successfully rescued a hostage.

