Latest developments from the Israel-Hamas war.

New hostage exchange planned for prisoners on third day of ceasefire

A new swap of Hamas hostages for Palestinian prisoners is planned for Sunday, the third day of a ceasefire between Israel and the Islamist movement in power in Gaza, following two previous swaps.

In a sign of the fragility of the ceasefire, Saturday’s release was delayed by several hours, with Hamas accusing Israel of not respecting the terms of the agreement concluded on Wednesday with the support of Qatar and the United States and Egypt. .

The Israeli government said it had a list of abducted people who were to be released on Sunday, but did not disclose their identities, numbers or expected timing.

Israeli forces kill at least 8 Palestinians as violence escalates in West Bank despite ceasefire

Israeli forces operating in the occupied West Bank have killed at least eight Palestinians in a 24-hour period, Palestinian health officials said Sunday, as a fragile ceasefire in fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip entered its third day. Has gone.

Violence in the West Bank has escalated in the weeks since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

Israeli forces have killed dozens of Palestinians and arrested hundreds in the West Bank. Jewish residents of the West Bank have also intensified attacks.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said five Palestinians were killed in the militant stronghold of Jenin despite the ceasefire, while three others were killed in different areas of the West Bank since Saturday morning. One of those killed in al-Bireh in the central West Bank was a teenager, the ministry said.

The Israeli military said troops had entered the Jenin refugee camp to arrest a Palestinian suspected of killing an Israeli father and son at a West Bank car wash earlier in the year. In its statement on Sunday, the army did not mention any clashes, nor Palestinian deaths, but said forces were still operating in the area.

Second day of hostage exchange continues with tense exchanges

Hamas militants have released 17 hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip – including 13 Israelis, while Israel has released 39 Palestinian prisoners in the latest phase of a four-day ceasefire.

Talks late Saturday stalled for several hours after Hamas accused Israel of violating the agreement. The delay underlined the fragility of the ceasefire, which has halted a war that has shocked Israel, caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip, and threatened to trigger wider fighting across the region.

The ceasefire, brokered by Qatar and the United States, is the first extended pause in fighting since the war began. In total, Hamas is to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel is to release 150 Palestinian prisoners. All are women and minors.

Israel said the ceasefire could be extended for an additional day for each additional 10 hostages freed, but it quickly agreed to resume its offensive and recapture all the hostages and destroy Hamas’s military and regime. Vows to accomplish their goals of destroying the capabilities.

The plight of the hostages has captured the attention of the Israeli public. Thousands of people gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday to show solidarity with the hostages and their families. Many accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of not doing enough to bring the hostages home. The release has given rise to mixed emotions: joy, as well as anger at the many hostages who remain in captivity.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced Sunday morning that it had received a new list of hostages to be released later in the day in the third of four scheduled swaps.

In the West Bank, hundreds of people celebrated for a second night as a bus carrying Palestinian prisoners arrived early Sunday. The teenage boys released in the deal were carried on the shoulders of well-wishers through the main square of the city of Al Bireh. But the celebrations were overshadowed by scenes of destruction and suffering in Gaza.

The start of the truce brought peace to the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have grappled with relentless Israeli bombardment that has killed thousands, driven three-quarters of the population from their homes and destroyed residential areas. Has gone. Rocket attacks into Israel from Gaza militants also subsided.

The UN said the pause enabled it to scale up deliveries of food, water and medicine in the largest quantities since the resumption of aid convoys on 21 October. It was also capable of delivering 129,000 liters (about 35,000 gallons) of fuel. – Just over 10% of pre-war daily amounts – plus cooking gas, for the first time since the war began.

