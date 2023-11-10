Israel-Hamas war live updates: White House says Israel will implement 4-hour pauses in fighting in areas of north Gaza every day

Palestinian economy slammed by war, UN says, and nearly half of Gaza’s housing is damaged

Palestinians who left their houses and live at the Nassr hospital, are trying to feed their children during food shortages as the Israeli attacks continue in Gaza City, Gaza on November 8, 2023.

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

A U.N. report paints a stark picture of the collapsing Palestinian economy after a month of war and Israel’s near total siege of Gaza.

The gross domestic product shrank 4% in the West Bank and Gaza in the war’s first month, sending over 400,000 people into poverty — an economic impact unseen in the conflicts Syria and Ukraine, or any previous Israel-Hamas war.

At least 45% of all housing in the Gaza strip has also been damaged or destroyed by Israeli bombardment, according to the assessment released Thursday by the U.N. Development Program and the U.N. Economic and Social Commission for West Asia.

If the war continues for a second month, the U.N. projects that the Palestinian gross domestic product, which was $20.4 billion before the war, will drop by 8.4%. That’s a loss of $1.7 billion. And if the conflict lasts a third month, Palestinian GDP will drop by 12%, with losses of $2.5 billion and more than 660,000 people pushed into poverty.

UNDP Assistant Secretary-General Abdallah Al Dardari said a 12% GDP loss at the end of the year would be “massive and unprecedented.” By comparison, he said, the Syrian economy used to lose 1% of its GDP per month at the height of the conflict which began in 2011, and it took Ukraine 18 months of fighting to lose 30% of its GDP.

— Associated Press

No way for aid to reach civilians in north Gaza, U.S. official says

Palestinian citizens inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes in the Karama area, northern Gaza Strip October 11, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza.

Ahmad Hasaballah | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The U.S. humanitarian envoy for the war described improving aid delivery for central and southern Gaza, but described no such effort in the northern battle zone other than to help civilians flee the intensifying Israeli assault there.

Envoy David Satterfield said Thursday that the international community had been able to get fuel to turn back on water desalination plants in the south, and that aid into the south was averaging 100 trucks a day. Two pipelines supplying clean drinking water to the south from Israel had been turned back on.

“We do see the ability in the coming days we hope to meet the minimum requirements of the population in the south,” he said.

Satterfield also said in the online briefing that agreements being worked out would include a way to move wounded from the north.

The U.N. estimated on Wednesday that hundreds of thousands of people were still in northern Gaza, but could not immediately provide an updated figure.

— Associated Press

Explosion hits Israeli Red Sea city, and Yemen’s Houthi rebels take credit

Israel’s military said a drone exploded Thursday in the yard of a house in the Red Sea city of Eilat, causing no injuries, and a long-range surface-to-surface missile was intercepted before entering Israeli airspace.

Later, Yemen’s Houthi rebels said they fired a batch of ballistic missiles at Israeli targets, some of which were heading for Eilat, acording to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sare’e.

Thursday’s round of missile fire is one of at least five ariel attacks the Houthis have launched against southern Israel since Oct. 7. The Iran-backed force, who control Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, are staunch enemies of Israel and have vowed to continue their military operations in support of Palestinians.

— Associated Press

U.S. troops in Syria and Iraq attacked several times in past day, official says

U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria have been targeted multiple times in the last day, with three minor injuries reported, U.S. defense officials said Thursday.

The attacks took place as the U.S. conducted another airstrike against an Iranian weapons storage area Wednesday to try to convince Iranian-backed militant groups to cease the hostilities and avoid spurring a larger conflict.

Within the past day, militants have launched two separate attacks using multiple rockets against U.S. and coalition forces operating at Green Village, Syria; a one-way drone attack was launched against U.S. and Coalition forces at Mission Support Site Euphrates, Syria; U.S. and coalition convoy encountered a roadside bomb near the Mosul Dam, in Iraq; and a one-way attack drone was launched at U.S. and coalition forces at the al Asad air base in Iraq.

There were three minor injuries reported in the Green Village attacks but all personnel returned to duty.

No other injuries or damage was reported in the strikes, according to defense officials who provided details of the attacks on the condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.

According to deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh, U.S. and coalition forces have been attacked 46 times since Oct. 17, injuring 56 personnel. All have returned to duty, Singh said.

— Associated Press

Humanitarian aid from Qatar arrives in Egypt and prepared for transport to Gaza

Egyptian and Qatari Red Crescent members and other workers unload a shipment of humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip off a Qatar Emiri Air Force C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft after landing at Arish International Airport in North Sinai province in northeastern Egypt amid ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

A Qatar Emiri Air Force C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft lands at Arish International Airport in North Sinai province in northeastern Egypt on November 9, 2023 to deliver humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip amid ongoing fighting there between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Karim Jaafar | AFP | Getty Images

Workers unload humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip off a Qatar Emiri Air Force C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft after landing at Arish International Airport in North Sinai province in northeastern Egypt on November 9, 2023 amid ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Karim Jaafar | AFP | Getty Images

An Egyptian Red Crescent member and other workers unload a shipment of humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip off a Qatar Emiri Air Force C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft after landing at Arish International Airport in North Sinai province in northeastern Egypt on November 9, 2023 amid ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Karim Jaafar | AFP | Getty Images

Employees from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society receive the aid convoy from Egyptian side, at Rafah border. United Nations (UN) agences are expected to deliver humanitarian aid to those in need in various areas of the Gaza Strip, Gaza government media office said on Saturday.

Ahmed Zakot | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Nearly half of Democrats disapprove of Biden’s response to the war, AP-NORC poll shows

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure during an event at the Amtrak maintenance facility in Bear, Delaware, U.S., November 6, 2023.

Leah Millis | Reuters

Nearly half of Democrats disapprove of how President Joe Biden is handling the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research — showing a deep divide within his party over the war.

The poll found 50% of Democrats approve of how Biden has navigated the conflict while 46% disapprove — and the two groups diverge substantially in their views of U.S. support for Israel. Biden’s support on the issue among Democrats is down slightly from August, as an AP-NORC poll conducted then found that 57% of Democrats approved of his handling of the conflict and 40% disapproved.

The Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed more than 1,400 people and Israel’s responding incursion into Gaza have created a political tightrope for Biden, who has supported Israeli sovereignty since the attack but also pressured Israel’s government to try to limit civilian casualties and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s offensive, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

— Associated Press

Photos show moment a Palestinian nurse learned of his brother’s death

A Palestinian nurse working at Nasser Hospital mourns after he receives a call that his brother was killed after an Israeli attack in Khan Younis, Gaza.

A Palestinian nurse, working at Nasser Hospital, mourns after he receives news that his brother had been killed in the aftermath of Israeli attacks in Khan Younis, Gaza on November 09, 2023.

Abed Zagout | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

A Palestinian nurse, working at Nasser Hospital, mourns after he receives news that his brother had been killed in the aftermath of Israeli attacks in Khan Younis, Gaza on November 09, 2023.

Abed Zagout | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

A Palestinian nurse, working at Nasser Hospital, mourns after he receives news that his brother had been killed in the aftermath of Israeli attacks in Khan Younis, Gaza on November 09, 2023.

Abed Zagout | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

-Abed Zagout | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Israel says there is no ‘cease-fire’

A plume of smoke follows an Israeli airstrike in the northern part of the Gaza Strip as Israel continues its bombardment and ground offensive on November 09, 2023 seen from Sderot, Israel.

Christopher Furlong | Getty Images

The Israeli military emphasized that there is no cease-fire in Gaza as the White House said Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in northern Gaza.

“There are tactical, local pauses for humanitarian aid for Gazan civilians,” the Israel Defense Forces said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “These tactical pauses are limited in time and area. We are also providing humanitarian corridors for civilians in Gaza to temporarily move south to safer areas where they can receive humanitarian aid.”

In a separate statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, “The fighting continues and there will be no ceasefire without the release of our hostages.”

— Michele Luhn

Biden says he’s seeking pause in fighting

US President Joe Biden speaks to the media before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 9, 2023, on his way to Illinois.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

President Joe Biden told reporters that he has asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a pause in the hostilities in Gaza, pushing for something longer than 3 days.

“You know, I’ve been asking for a pause for a lot longer than 3 days,” he said. “I asked for even a longer pause,” he added, after a follow-up question.

Recent reports suggest the U.S. is in talks with Israel and Qatar over a proposed pause — of up to three days. NBC News reported that the break in fighting would be in exchange for the potential release of some hostages held by Palestinian militant group Hamas, citing sources.

—Matt Clinch

Displaced Palestinians line up for food prepared by volunteers in the city of Rafah

Displaced Palestinians line up for food prepared by volunteer Palestinians in the city of Rafah, Gaza, on Nov. 9, 2023. Volunteers prepared meals for families who had to migrate from the northern and central parts of the city to the south due to Israeli attacks.

Needy Palestinians line up for food prepared by volunteer Palestinians in the city of Rafah, Gaza on November 9, 2023.

Abed Rahim Khatib | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Needy Palestinians line up for food prepared by volunteer Palestinians in the city of Rafah, Gaza on November 9, 2023.

Abed Rahim Khatib | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Needy Palestinians line up for food prepared by volunteer Palestinians in the city of Rafah, Gaza on November 9, 2023.

Abed Rahim Khatib | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Needy Palestinians line up for food prepared by volunteer Palestinians in the city of Rafah, Gaza on November 9, 2023.

Abed Rahim Khatib | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

-Abed Rahim Khatib | Anadolou Agency | Getty Images

White House says Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza fighting to allow civilians to flee

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 16, 2023.

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

The White House said Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in norther Gaza starting on Thursday, as the Biden administration said it has secured a second pathway for civilians to flee fighting.

President Joe Biden had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to institute the daily pauses during a Monday call.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the first humanitarian pause would be announced Thursday and that the Israelis had committed to announcing each four-hour window at least three hours in advance.

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023.

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

Biden also told reporters that he had asked the Israelis for a “pause longer than three days” during negotiations over the release of some hostages held by Hamas, though he ruled out the chances of a general cease-fire.

— The Associated Press

Brazil police make arrests over alleged Hezbollah plot

Members of the Brazilian Navy guard an access to the Rio de Janeiro’s port at the city center of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on November 9, 2023.

Mauro Pimentel | AFP | Getty Images

Police in Brazil have arrested two people in connection with an alleged plot to attack Israeli and Jewish targets, Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office said in a post on social media site X.

“The Brazilian security services, together with the Mossad and its partners in the Israeli security community, alongside additional international security agencies, foiled a terrorist attack in Brazil, planned by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, directed and financed by Iran,” the post on X said.

The prime minister’s office described Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based Shiite militant and political organization funded by Iran, as “an extensive network that operated in additional countries.”

“The Mossad thanks the Brazilian security services for the arrest of a terrorist cell that was operated by Hezbollah in order to carry out an attack on Israeli and Jewish targets in Brazil,” a further post by the prime minister’s office read.

CNBC was not immediately able to independently verify the information.

— Natasha Turak

Unidentified drone strikes building in southern Israel

Israel Defense Forces said Thursday that an unidentified drone had hit a civilian building in the southern Israeli city of Eliat.

“The identity of the UAV and the details of the incident are under review,” the military said in a post on social media.

— Karen Gilchrist

At least 10,812 killed in Gaza since Oct. 7

At least 10,812 Palestinians — 4,412 of them children — have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said Thursday in its latest update.

At least 1,400 have been killed and more 7,198 have been wounded in Israel, the Israeli government said on Nov. 7.

CNBC could not independently verify the figures.

— Karen Gilchrist

Nine killed in West Bank Jenin clashes with IDF

Smoke rises after Israeli Forces raid to Jenin Refugee Camp in Jenin, West Bank on November 09, 2023.

Nedal Eshtayah | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Nine Palestinians were killed and 15 were injured in fighting with Israel Defense Forces inside the West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp, the Palestinian Authority health ministry said Thursday.

The IDF said it had carried out a drone strike against a group of armed Palestinians in the area who were shooting at Israeli forces during the clashes in the late morning, according to the Times of Israel.

— Karen Gilchrist

Israel is in a ‘prolonged war’ with Hamas, defense minister says

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Thursday that his country is in a “prolonged war” with Hamas and that a key goal is to return stability to the Israeli economy.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speak during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel on October 25, 2023.

Elad Malka | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

“We need to resolve things quickly, even if not perfectly,” Gallant said during a meeting with directors general of government ministries and local officials, according to the Times of Israel.

“We are in a prolonged war, and the issue of the [Israeli] civilian economy is a main factor in the management of the war,” he was quoted as saying,” he added.

— Karen Gilchrist

Turkey offers to become guarantor to resolve Israel-Hamas conflict

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed confidence that the lapsed Ukraine grain deal can be revived, while urging the West to heed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands.

Kacper Pempel | Reuters

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country is prepared to act as a guarantor to resolve the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“Underlining that Turkey is ready to resolve the issue by taking on the responsibility of guarantor, President Erdoğan said that the Islamic world should take a common stance and increase the pressure on Israel,” Turkish state-run agency Anadolu reported, according to a Google translation.

Erdogan spoke at the end of a meeting with Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Uzbekistan, where the leaders adjourned for the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

Erdogan has repeatedly called for an end to the violence in the Gaza Strip, at times accusing Israel of crimes against Palestinian civilians.

Iran — a stalwart supporter of Hamas — has called for coordinated Arab action against Israel for its offensive in the Gaza Strip. Israel says it only seeks to demilitarize Hamas.

— Ruxandra Iordache

The Israel-Hamas war is a ‘wildfire’ that could spread, U.N. aid chief warns

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, meets with the Syrian foreign minister in Damascus on June 26, 2023. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP) (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA/AFP via Getty Images)

Louai Beshara | Afp | Getty Images

The current conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas is a “wildfire that could completely consume the entire region,” U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths warned during a Paris humanitarian conference for the Gaza Strip, according to a CNBC translation.

Describing the situation in the Gaza enclave as “unbearable” and “inconsolable,” he urged all parties to the war to respect “international rights and humanitarian dignity” in order to protect civilians.

The conflict has already scaled up tensions between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Yemeni Houthis, and the Syrian administration of Bashar al-Assad. There have also been calls for Arab countries to unite in an embargo against Israel from Iran, which supports all three actors inimical to Israel, and Hamas.

— Ruxandra Iordache

WHO warns of disease risk in Gaza, says water and sanitation systems disrupted

The World Health Organization said the increasing cases of infectious diseases in the Gaza Strip are “very concerning” and pose an added danger to the people currently living in the enclave.

A Palestinian woman washes clothes among the rubbles of demolished houses due to the attacks in Shabure Refugee Camp as thousands of Palestinian families are left homeless during the ongoing Israeli attacks in Rafah, Gaza on November 8, 2023.

Abed Rahim | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

It described the situation as particularly worrying for the 1.5 million Palestinian people who have been internally displaced since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in early October, as many are living in overcrowded shelters.

“Lack of fuel has led to the shutting down of desalination plants, significantly increasing the risk of bacterial infections like diarrhea spreading as people consume contaminated water,” the WHO said in a release Thursday.

“Lack of fuel has also disrupted all solid waste collection, creating an environment conducive to the rapid and widespread proliferation of insects, rodents that can carry and transit diseases.”

A view of a gas station which ran out of fuel due to Israeli attacks in Rafah, Gaza on October 25, 2023.

Abed Rahim Khatib | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The WHO said over 33,550 cases of diarrhea had been reported since the middle of last month, with over half of the cases occurring among children under the age five. For comparison, there were on average 2,000 cases among young children over the previous two years.

“The current disease trends are very concerning,” WHO added.

— Katrina Bishop

Israeli military says it has killed a Hamas senior commander, taken control of stronghold

The Israel Defense Forces said it has killed another senior commander and taken control of a stronghold of Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The military said on social media that it killed Ibrahim Abu-Maghsib, head of Hamas’ anti-tank missile unit in the Central Camps Brigade, during a fighter jet strike. In a separate Google-translated update, it said it had taken a Hamas outpost near Jabalia, where the IDF previously hit a refugee camp.

CNBC could not independently confirm developments on the ground.

The IDF has reported killing several senior Hamas military figures and assuming control of the group’s positions since the early-October start of its aerial and land campaign in the Gaza Strip. It says it is exclusively targeting Hamas and its military posts.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Macron calls for cease-fire at humanitarian conference

French President Emmanuel Macron.

Chesnot | Getty Images News | Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a cease-fire in Israel’s war with Palestinian militant group Hamas, citing humanitarian grounds.

“Today the situation is severe, and it deteriorates more every day. Therefore, immediately, it is toward the protection of civilians that we must work. We must … impose a very rapid humanitarian pause and we must open a cease-fire,” Macron said at the start of a humanitarian aid conference for Gaza in Paris, according to a CNBC translation.

He recognized Israel’s “right to defend itself and the duty to protect its citizens,” while stressing the country also has “an eminent responsibility, which is that of all democracies: respecting the law and protecting civilians.”

He added: “Civilians must be protected, it is absolutely indispensable. It is not negotiable. It is an immediate necessity and, on the longer term, it is also a condition for the efficacy of our fight against terrorism.”

The French leader further noted the need to create safety conditions for humanitarian workers to continue working in the Gaza Strip.

His comments build on increasing international pressure — including calls from Israel’s long-term ally the U.S. — for a humanitarian pause to the conflict, to allow aid to be delivered and discuss the potential release of hostages held by Hamas.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Israel’s central bank details the economic impact of the country’s depleted workforce

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 06: The lettering Israel is seen on a 10 agorot coin stands on a table on January 06, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. The currency of the State of Israel is called New Israeli Shekel (NIS). The shekel consists of 100 agorot. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Thomas Trutschel | Photothek | Getty Images

Israel’s economy took a weekly hit of $2.3 billion shekels ($596 million) in the three weeks following the Oct. 7 terror attacks carried out by Palestinian militant group Hamas, the Israeli bank said in a Google-translated report on Thursday.

Israel launched a war campaign targeting Hamas following the attacks.

“The absence of workers resulted from the complete closure of educational institutions (1.25 billion NIS), evacuations of residents from areas that were damaged or are at high risk of being damaged (0.6 billion NIS) and extensive recruitment of reserve personnel (0.5 billion NIS),” the bank said, referring to the New Israeli Shekel.

The bank said this does not reflect the total impact of the war on the labor market and overall economy. In addition to these losses, the institution noted costs resulting from a decline in demand and the absence of Palestinian and foreign workers.

The damage to the labor market is expected to decrease as education facilities reopen, employees adapt to activity from evacuation zones, and the threat of missiles lowers.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Second batch of supplies reaches al-Shifa hospital

The al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City has received its second delivery of medical supplies and medicines since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, the World Health Organization and U.N. Agency for Palestine Refugees said in a joint statement Wednesday.

A first bath of medical supplies was delivered to the hospital — the largest in the Gaza Strip — on Oct. 24, the agencies said. They described conditions at the medical facility as “disastrous,” with “overflowing” emergency wards, depleting supplies and almost two patients for every bed available.

“The northern areas of Gaza cannot and should not be isolated nor deprived of the delivery of humanitarian assistance. Patients there cannot be denied the health care to which they are entitled and urgently need,” the agencies said, stressing the need for additional fuel deliveries to operate medical equipment and desalinate water.

WHO and UNRWA further called for the protection of medical facilities and personnel, unimpeded passage of supplies and for the medical evacuation of the critically sick and injured.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Israeli military opens another limited-time evacuation corridor

Palestinians leave from the northern part of the Gaza to flee the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip on November 08, 2023.

Ashraf Amra | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The Israel Defense Forces has announced another evacuation window for Palestinian civilians to leave Gaza City and head southward.

In a Google-translated social media post, Avichay Adraee, IDF spokesperson for Arab media, said the Israeli military will allow free movement through the main Salah al-Din road between 10:00 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time.

Palestinians fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza towards the southern areas, walk on a road on November 8, 2023 amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Mohammed Abed | AFP | Getty Images

Roughly 50,000 residents of the northern Gaza Strip headed south of the Wadi Gaza wetlands on Wednesday, the spokesperson said. CNBC could not independently verify these numbers.

The humanitarian corridors come amid increasing fears that the Israeli military is preparing to storm Gaza City.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Talks underway for potential three-day cease-fire: NBC News

The U.S. is in talks with Israel and Qatar over a proposed pause in the hostilities in the Gaza Strip of up to three days, in exchange for the potential release of some hostages held by Palestinian militant group Hamas, NBC News reports two foreign diplomats and a U.S. official as saying. The news organization did not name its sources.

The pause would allow the delivery of further humanitarian aid and create opportunities for the safe passage of Palestinian civilians looking to flee the north of the Gaza Stirp southward.

A final agreement has yet to be brokered. Qatar, which hosts the Hamas political bureau on its territory, has been in talks with the Palestinian militant group over the past two weeks over the proposal, NBC News says.

“We are at a critical stage of the negotiations,” a senior Arab source told NBC News.

Israel has previously said it is unwilling to pause its offensive in the Gaza Strip until hostages are released and Hamas is fully demilitarized. An official of the Palestinian militants has meanwhile said that captives will not be returned before a cease-fire is instituted. Hamas has only released four of the over 200 hostages it took captive on Oct. 7, with another rescued by the Israel Defense Forces.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration has been facing increasing pressures from the international community over the exacerbating humanitarian crisis for civilians stranded in the Gaza Strip, with even close ally U.S. President Joe Biden now floating the possibility of a humanitarian pause.

CNBC has reached out to the Israeli prime minister’s office, IDF, U.S. State Department and Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Palestine Red Crescent Society says 106 trucks carrying aid received Wednesday

A World Health Organization truck at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said on Wednesday that it received 106 trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent branch that delivered humanitarian aid, along with five ambulance vehicles from Kuwait.

The latest trucks carried food, water and medical supplies.

The organization said 756 trucks — or about 39 trucks per day — have entered the resource-deprived and besieged Gaza enclave since Oct. 21, when humanitarian deliveries started. No fuel has been allowed in so far, the PRCS says.

Israel sealed the Gaza Strip off from its own supplies of water, food, fuel and electricity in the early days of the conflict, and the Israeli military has repeatedly accused the Palestinian militant group Hamas of denying stocks of fuel to the population and rerouting them toward its war efforts.

The Gaza Strip received roughly 500 trucks of supplies per day before the conflict, the U.N. noted in the past.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Israeli military says stored supplies suggest Hamas ready for ‘prolonged stays’ in tunnels

The Israel Defense Forces said in a social media update they have discovered water and oxygen storage in the wide-spanning tunnel network beneath the Gaza Strip, which “indicates Hamas’ preparations for prolonged stays underground.”

This comes after the Israeli military on Wednesday announced it had destroyed 130 tunnel entrances, amid a broader refocus on eliminating Hamas’ underground infrastructure. CNBC could not independently confirm this figure.

A key advantage in the Gaza territory in the event of a ground incursion, the tunnel network can facilitate transport, weapons and explosives storage and ambushes for Hamas operatives.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Israeli aerial attack targets Syrian military sites, Syrian state media reports

Israel carried out an aerial attack targeting military sites in southern Syria leading to some material losses, Syrian state media said on Wednesday, citing a military source.

The source quoted by state media said missiles flying over Lebanon’s Baalbek region had targeted several sites, but it did not identify them.

Israel has for years carried out attacks on what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in a civil war that started in 2011.

The strikes are believed to have targeted Syrian army air defence base and a radar station in Tel Qulaib and Tel Maseeh in the Sweida province in southwestern Syria, according to two Syrian military defectors familiar with the matter.

— Reuters

UN rights chief says Gaza turned into a ‘living nightmare’ by Israel-Hamas war

KHAN YUNIS, GAZA – NOVEMBER 8 : A Palestinian child receives treatment after Israeli air raids at Nasser Medical Hospital on November 8, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Heavy fighting rages in the northern Gaza Strip as Israel encircles the area, despite increasingly pressing calls for a humanitarian truce. The leaders of the main UN agencies issued a rare joint statement to express their indignation. More than 40 per cent of the dead in Gaza after nearly four weeks of war are children. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

Ahmad Hasaballah | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The U.N. human rights chief said collective punishment by Israel of Palestinian civilians and their forced evacuation, as well as atrocities committed by Palestinian armed groups on Oct. 7 and their continued holding of hostages, amount to war crimes.

Volker Türk, standing in front of Egypt’s Rafah border crossing into Gaza, told reporters Wednesday: “These are the gates to a living nightmare.”

“We have fallen off a precipice. This cannot continue,” he said later in Cairo.

Türk said international human rights and humanitarian law must be respected to help protect civilians and allow desperately needed aid to reach Gaza’s beleaguered population of some 2.3 million people.

He said the U.N. rights office received reports in recent days about an unspecified orphanage in northern Gaza with 300 children who need urgent help, but communications were down and access were impassable and unsafe, so “we cannot get to them.”

“I feel, in my innermost being, the pain, the immense suffering of every person whose loved one has been killed in a kibbutz, in a Palestinian refugee camp, hiding in a building or as they were fleeing,” Türk said. “We all must feel this shared pain — and end this nightmare.”

GAZA CITY, GAZA – NOVEMBER 8: Palestinians who left their houses and live at the Nassr hospital, are trying to feed their children during food shortages as the Israeli attacks continue in Gaza City, Gaza on November 8, 2023. (Photo by Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Gaza hospitals strain under Israeli siege, with premature births on the rise

A newborn is seen at Nasser Hospital, born after his mother was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis, Gaza on October 24, 2023. The Palestinian doctor said the baby is now in a stable condition. (Photo by Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Hospitals in Gaza are nearing collapse under Israel’s wartime siege, which has cut power and deliveries of food, fuel and other necessities to the territory.

Inside the maternity department at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, the workload has doubled because of the mass displacement from Gaza’s north. That’s according to neonatal specialist Dr. Asaad al-Nawajha, who said Wednesday his team has seen an increase in premature births as the monthlong war intensifies.

Shouq Hararah is one of those mothers. She says her delivery took place with “no proper birth procedures, no anesthesia, painkillers or anything.”

“I gave birth to twins. The boy was discharged, but the girl remains in the maternity ward,” she said.

Standing before a row of beeping incubators, al-Nawajha emphasized the war’s life-threatening consequences.

“All of our work depends on electricity; all the machines you see here rely on it,” the doctor said. “When the electricity is cut, these devices stop working, and all the babies will face certain death.”

— Associated Press

Wed, Nov 8 20236:43 PM EST

U.S drone shot down near Yemen, officials say

A U.S. military MQ-9 drone was shot down on Wednesday by Yemen’s Houthis, two U.S. officials and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement said.

A Yemeni Houthi supporter walking on U.S. and Israeli flags painted in solidarity with Palestinians, visit the tomb of Saleh al-Samad, the former Houthi-founded Supreme Political Council’s president, on November 09, 2023 in Sana’a, Yemen.

Mohammed Hamoud | Getty Images

While U.S. drones have been shot down by Houthis in the past, this incident comes at a particularly tense time in the region.

Washington is on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups as regional tensions soar during the Israel-Hamas war.

The U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the drone, made by General Atomics, had been brought down off the coast of Yemen. They did not say if it was taken down in international airspace.

In a statement, a Houthi military spokesperson said they shot down the drone in airspace over Yemeni territorial waters.

In 2019, U.S. drones were brought down on two separate occasions by the group in Yemen.

The Pentagon has surged thousands of troops to the region to try and contain the conflict, including two aircraft carriers. Some of those troops have been in the Red Sea aboard military vessels.

Last month, a U.S. Navy warship intercepted four cruise missiles and more than a dozen drones launched by the Houthis from Yemen headed toward Israel.

— Reuters

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage:

Source: www.cnbc.com