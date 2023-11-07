Israel-Hamas war live updates: Netanyahu says Israel will have 'security responsibility' for Gaza after fighting ends

Israeli minister urged to condemn anti-Semitism after Paul Kessler’s death

Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz urged the international community to be “clear and active in condemning terrorism and anti-Semitism” following the death of Jewish-American Paul Kessler during a clash at pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian rallies.

Kessler, 69, “had an altercation with counter-protesters” in California, US, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement, according to NBC News. During the struggle he fell backwards and died on Monday.

Gantz said, “The murder of Jewish-American Paul Kessler should serve as a grave warning to the entire world.” said on social media, “Israel today stands at the forefront of the global fight against the murderous anti-Semitism behind the Hamas terrorist attacks of 7.10.”

Attacks against Jewish people and anti-Semitism have been on the rise globally since the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas and the subsequent Israeli response to the Gaza Strip.

UN human rights chief begins Middle East tour

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

Fabrice Coffrini | AFP | getty images

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk begins a five-day visit to the Middle East to talk with government officials, civil society and UN staff on the regional human rights situation amid the Israel-Hamas war.

He is in Cairo on Tuesday to meet Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. On Wednesday, he will visit the Rafah crossing – the only land route into the Gaza Strip not controlled by Israel and the ground route for aid into the enclave.

“It has been a full month of carnage, continuous suffering, bloodshed, destruction, outrage and despair,” Turki said in an emailed statement. “Human rights violations lie at the root of this escalation and human rights play a central role in finding a way out of this whirlpool of pain.”

He will go to Amman, Jordan on Thursday.

UAE to set up field hospital in Gaza Strip

The United Arab Emirates will set up a field hospital with a capacity of 150 beds in the Gaza Strip to provide essential medical treatment to Palestinians, the country’s state news agency said late Monday.

Five planes carrying supplies and equipment for the medical facility took off from Abu Dhabi and will unload their cargo at Egypt’s Al-Arish airport, before being transported to the Gaza Strip – possibly by truck – via the Rafah crossing.

The UAE had previously announced $20 million in immediate aid to the Palestinian people and took the initiative to bring approximately 1,000 Palestinian children with their families from the Gaza Strip for medical treatment in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi has historically supported the interest of the Palestinian people, but notably normalized relations with Israel in 2020 through the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Israel Defense Forces say they have taken control of Hamas stronghold

Israel Defense Forces took control of a Hamas military stronghold in the northern Gaza Strip, the army said in a daily Telegram update covering the previous day’s events.

The IDF said that anti-tank missiles and launchers, weapons and intelligence materials were located at the site of the complex.

In addition to claiming that it damaged other Hamas weapons and infrastructure, the IDF said it also targeted a cell of 10 operatives of the Palestinian terrorist group and separately located several Hamas agents who attacked “al “Barricaded himself in a building near Quds Hospital.” , and planned to attack the forces from there.”

CNBC could not independently verify these reports.

The IDF, which says it is waging its own air and ground campaign in the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas’s military capabilities, has previously accused the group of using Palestinians as shields and killing civilians at shelter and medical treatment sites or Accused of hiding under them.

Israeli army says it killed a top Hamas commander

Israel Defense Forces said they killed Wael Assefa, commander of the Deir al-Balah battalion of Palestinian militant group Hamas, who was believed to be involved in the October 7 terrorist and kidnapping attack.

CNBC could not independently confirm the report.

The IDF has repeatedly stated that the official objective of its operation in the Gaza Strip is to completely demilitarize Hamas and kill its commanders.

Jordan ready for ‘all options’ as Gaza conflict intensifies

Jordan said on Monday it was leaving “all options open” in response to increased bombardment of the Gaza Strip and Israel’s failure to discriminate between military and civilian targets in the offensive.

Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh did not elaborate on what steps Jordan would take, days after recalling its ambassador to Israel in protest against Israel’s offensive in Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7. after.

Jordan also announced last week that Israel’s ambassador, who left Amman shortly after the Hamas attack, would not be allowed to return, effectively declaring him persona non grata.

Khasawneh, whose country signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, told state media, “All options are on the table for Jordan to deal with Israeli aggression on Gaza and its consequences.”

Netanyahu says there will be no ceasefire until Israeli hostages are released

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated that there will be no ceasefire in Gaza until Hamas agrees to release Israeli hostages.

“There will be no ceasefire, no normal ceasefire in Gaza without the release of our hostages,” he said in an exclusive interview with ABC News “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir.

Asked whether there would be a humanitarian ceasefire if the hostages were released, Netanyahu said, “There will be a ceasefire for that purpose. We are waiting for that to happen. It has not happened yet.”

Hamas terrorists are currently holding about 240 people hostage, whom they abducted and brought to the Palestinian Territory on October 7. Israel has launched an air campaign and ground attacks to oust the militants who run Gaza.

On who should rule Gaza when the war ends, the Prime Minister said: “Those who do not want to continue on the path of Hamas.” He said Israel would have to monitor security responsibility in Gaza “indefinitely” to ensure that Hamas could not again carry out large-scale terrorist acts.

Jewish Voice for Peace protests at the Statue of Liberty

Jewish Voice for Peace activists protest at the Statue of Liberty. The group has been occupying high-profile locations in New York City demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Jewish Voice for Peace activists occupy the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty in New York City on November 6, 2023.

Stephanie Keith | getty images

Stephanie Keith | getty images

Jewish Voice for Peace activists occupy the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty in New York City on November 6, 2023.

Stephanie Keith | getty images

Jewish Voice for Peace activists occupy the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty in New York City on November 6, 2023.

Stephanie Keith | getty images

Jewish Voice for Peace activists occupy the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty in New York City on November 6, 2023.

Stephanie Keith | getty images

NBC News’ inside look at Israel’s efforts to locate and destroy Hamas’ tunnel network

A fighter from Izz al-Din al-Qassam stands in front of a tunnel during an exhibition of weapons, missiles and heavy equipment for Hamas’ military wing in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip to commemorate the 2014 war. The conflict between Gaza and Israel lasted for 51 days.

Sopa Images | LightRocket | getty images

NBC News’ Raf Sanchez was given rare access to the extensive tunnel network beneath northern Gaza with the Israel Defense Forces.

“We are in a major operation to seize as many tunnels as possible, examine them and obviously destroy them,” IDF Lt. Col. Ariel Gonen told NBC News. “The tunnels are under hospitals etc. We see they are under schools, under mosques,” he said.

Read the full story on NBC News.

