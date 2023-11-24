In this episode of Witness, we head to the Gaza Strip to hear the harrowing stories of death, destruction and desperation from people living inside the besieged territory.

Israel is continuing its bombing campaign day and night in Gaza in response to the Hamas terrorist attack of October 7.

By mid-November, Gaza health officials said more than 14,000 people had been killed, including 5,600 children.

Ambulances and civilians rush to the scene, hoping to save whoever they can. A scene that is repeated every day.

Gaza residents are digging the debris of this destroyed building. They carry the injured and those who could not reach.

“We thought we were the only ones affected, but we went outside the house and saw bodies on the ground, flying more than 40 meters from the al-Ghol family’s home,” said Abu Ibrahim, a resident of the al-Shati refugee camp. Were.” In northern Gaza.

“There were about seven girls there, and some bodies and body parts on the roof of a public market. Later, a fire caused by the airstrike incinerated the bodies.”

Gaza’s hospitals are on the verge of collapse

By nightfall, injured Gazans continued to be taken to hospitals. Inside, doctors and nurses scrambled to save injured children and adults.

Days before the start of Israel’s ground offensive on 27 October, Israeli aircraft dropped millions of leaflets on Gaza City, urging residents to flee to the south.

After entering Gaza, Israeli troops slowly and systematically began encircling Gaza, completely cutting it off from the rest of the Strip.

According to the United Nations, more than half of Gaza’s hospitals have been forced to close since Israel declared war after Hamas began killing or taking hostages of its citizens.

Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip means basic medicines and fuel for power generators are rapidly running out. In the few hospitals that are still operating, nurses and doctors are overwhelmed.

Dr. Ahmed Moghrabi, head of plastic surgery at Nasser Hospital, said, “The health situation in the Gaza Strip has collapsed. We can’t even describe it. Most hospitals are out of service or not functioning at all.”

Dr. Moghrabi Khan is the Chief of Plastic Surgery at Nasser Hospital, Yunis. Their staff includes doctors from the international NGO, Doctors Without Borders.

Doctors face impossible decisions due to shortages of medical supplies. They must choose who to treat, and essentially, who to let live.

Nasir Hospital staff have resorted to vinegar and shampoo to disinfect the wounds. They even perform some surgeries without anesthetics.

“We get injured people who are not priority for surgery, but we do not have space in hospital beds, so we keep them in corridors and balconies until their turn for surgery comes. But in urgent cases, we We try to treat them as quickly as we can, but sometimes it’s too late to treat them and their condition becomes catastrophic,” Dr Moghrabi told Euronews.

A dangerous choice: to flee or to stay?

Each day, the Israeli army opens a road for several hours to allow civilians to flee to the south.

Yet the road was not entirely safe for the al-Nimnim family. The truck in which they were traveling was attacked by Israel, killing 36 members of the family. Only three survived. Survivors are being treated at Al-Aqsa Hospital in tents provided by the European Union international aid agency.

Nabil al-Nimnim, who lives in the north of Gaza, said, “What have my children done that they were torn to pieces? They became body parts, I found six of their bodies intact, while the rest of the body parts were plastic.” Were in the bag.” and a survivor of an Israeli attack.

With almost half of Gaza damaged or destroyed, many people had no choice but to flee southwards.

But others thought the evacuation road was too dangerous. Some people decided not to leave their homes. 81% of Gaza’s people are actually refugees and descendants of refugees who were displaced during the war with Israel.

“Where shall we go?” asked Abu Ibrahim, a resident of the al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza. “There is no way we are leaving our home. I will not leave, even if I die for it. This is my homeland, and I will not leave it.”

Yet by mid-November, most of the one million Palestinians living in northern Gaza had fled to safety to the south, according to Israel. Most were forced to walk on foot, carrying what they could carry on their backs.

Even in so-called safe areas, civilians are not safe. On one block, at least 45 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Maghazi refugee camp on November 5, according to Gaza health officials.

Maghaji camp is located in an area where Israeli forces had urged Palestinian civilians to take shelter. An Israeli military spokesman said they were investigating whether Israeli forces were operating in the area.

Aid and essential goods are in short supply

Meanwhile, in the south of Gaza – which is being flooded with new refugees from the north – basic necessities like bread, fuel and water are in short supply. Every day, people stand in queues for hours, hoping to get whatever they can.

“We used to live with dignity in our homes. But since being displaced, we are being humiliated,” a displaced Palestinian woman in the south of Gaza cried.

“Provide us with bread and repair sewage systems in schools. We are prone to diseases, and the coronavirus could affect our children. Have mercy on us!”

Refugees from the north of Gaza have established new refugee camps in the south. The tents offer little protection from the elements and there are no basic services at the camp – not even toilets.

Now only a small amount of aid reaches Gaza. Each truck can carry only a small fraction of the supplies needed. On the Gazan side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, hundreds of people anxiously check posted schedules – waiting for a chance to get out.

A limited number of foreign nationals have been allowed to leave Gaza. Many people are stuck waiting. One such person is German citizen Katya Mies, who arrived to meet her Palestinian husband a week before the war started.

“People are suffering, they are crying. People are scared. There are bombs and missiles coming all day, every day,” he told Euronews.

“People don’t know where to go. We feel abandoned by our own country. We don’t know what’s going to happen. Every day, people fear for their lives. This is not normal.”

As Gaza’s health system collapsed, ambulances carrying injured Palestinians crossed into Egypt while the border was still open.

However, it is not open to fuel coming into Gaza. This lack of essential supplies has also limited basic hospital services, putting many people, including premature babies, at risk.

Dr. Ahmed Moghrabi said, “If the situation continues like this, in a few days, we will not be able to move forward, we will see massacres and crimes that history has not seen before.”

On 15 November, Israeli forces took control of Gaza’s largest hospital, al-Shifa, claiming that Hamas fighters use it as their main base.

As of the time of our broadcast, Hamas’ command center had not been found.

