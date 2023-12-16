Latest developments from Israel Hamas war.

Israel mourns three hostages ‘accidentally’ killed in Gaza

Advertisement

Israel is mourning the deaths of three hostages “accidentally” killed by its own troops in the Gaza Strip, where the military is stepping up airstrikes despite pressure from its US ally for more restraint.

Three Israeli hostages, who were said to have been “misidentified” as a “threat”, were killed by troops operating in Shujaiya in the northern Gaza Strip.

The victims are 28-year-old heavy metal drummer Yotam Haim, 25-year-old Bedouin Samer al-Talalka and 26-year-old Alon Lulu Shamriz, the Israeli military announced, specifying that the bodies were returned to Israel. ,

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately expressed regret over “an unbearable tragedy” that has “plunged the entire State of Israel into mourning”, while the White House in Washington spoke of a “tragic error”.

Immediately after the announcement, hostage families and supporters marched with photographs of the detainees in front of the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv demanding an immediate agreement for their release.

Hundreds of protesters marched with the families and they blocked the city’s main roads and spread red paint on the road – meant to symbolize the blood of the hostages.

Protesters shouted “Deal with us now!” Slogans were raised for the release of all the hostages. The protest continued for several hours.

The crisis in the Gaza Strip has increased due to communication breakdown and increasing hunger.

A prolonged communications blackout that cut telephone and internet connections deepened the crisis on Saturday in the besieged Gaza Strip, where a UN agency said hunger levels had risen in recent days.

Internet and telephone lines were down Thursday evening and were still inaccessible Saturday morning, according to Internet access advocacy group NetBlocks.org.

The situation is hampering aid deliveries and rescue efforts as Israel’s war against Gaza’s ruling militant group Hamas reaches its 11th week.

The ongoing offensive has devastated much of northern Gaza and driven 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million population from their homes. Displaced people are taking refuge in shelters mainly in the south due to the growing humanitarian crisis.

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has expressed unease over Israel’s failure to reduce civilian casualties and its plans for Gaza’s future, but the White House has agreed wholeheartedly with arms shipments and diplomatic support. Continues to support.

Palestinian media: ‘Dozens killed’ in Jabaliya airstrike

Palestinian media have announced that dozens of people have been killed in Israeli air strikes in northern Gaza.

At least 14 Palestinians were killed when bombs hit two houses in the town of Jabaliya, about 4 km north of Gaza City, the WAFA news agency said on Saturday.

WAFA said a separate airstrike on another house in the area killed dozens of people, while several civilians were trapped under debris.

It has not yet been possible to independently verify the reports, but the claims come after Friday’s meeting between the US and Israel, where the US stepped up pressure on Israel to reduce its war against Hamas in the near future. Had inserted.

Al Jazeera condemns Israel over journalist’s death

An Al Jazeera journalist was killed and another injured in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip on Friday, the Qatari-based channel reported.

“With a heavy heart we share the devastating news of the loss of our dedicated Al Jazeera cameraman, Samir Abudaka,” the channel’s editor Mohammed Mouawad wrote.

Advertisement

Al Jazeera previously reported that its Gaza bureau chief, Wael Dahdouh, and Abu Daka, were “injured after an Israeli drone strike” at a school in Khan Younis.

In a statement on its website, the broadcaster wrote: “Al Jazeera Media Network condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli drone strike on a Gaza school, which resulted in the killing of cameraman Samir Abudaqah.”

“The network holds Israel accountable for systematically targeting and killing Al Jazeera journalists and their families.”

Source