Nearly two months into the conflict, many Israelis still do not know whether their relatives taken hostage or lost in the chaos of October 7 are dead or alive.

Advertisement

On October 7, when Hamas militants vandalized a music festival in southern Israel, Hanan Yablonka and four friends tried to flee the massacre.

The friends were killed – but what happened to Yablonka is still a mystery.

The 42-year-old Israeli’s phone was found in the bullet-riddled car he and his comrades used to try to escape – but he has not been heard from since. No social media updates or replies to messages.

Like many Israeli families, Yablonka’s family still has no news about what happened to her. He is one of dozens of people who are still unaccounted for. After Hamas invaded Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostage – the vast majority of whom have been released – Tribe of Nova trance music festivals and beyond.

The bodies of some of those killed were so badly burned in fires or explosions during the attacks that nothing remains to be identified. Others who may still be alive have not been located, forcing families to live in a never-ending crisis.

“It’s a big nightmare,” Yablonka’s niece Emmanuelle Abadie told The Associated Press.

“Is he alive, is he dead, or where is the body? Maybe he’s in Gaza… Maybe he’s hurt, maybe he’s shot, but he’s in Gaza.”

Immediately after the attack, police, military and investigators were battling the mass casualty crime scene, trying desperately to identify the dead and the abducted.

Getting clear answers about the whereabouts of people and the number of dead was, and still is, challenging.

In November, the army reduced the number of people killed from more than 1,400 to about 1,200 – but did not specify why.

It has also repeatedly updated the number of hostages believed to have been taken to Gaza.

Israeli officials told The Associated Press that the fate of dozens of people was still unknown, but they did not respond to multiple requests for comment about why it took so long to identify them and why the death toll was adjusted.

The army – also known as the IDF – has announced that it has enlisted the help of archaeologists to apply excavation techniques used in burnt and damaged ancient sites to help identify victims . Experts have so far helped identify at least 10 people.

Some people were initially thought to be hostages, but have sadly been declared dead.

That group includes Canadian-born Israeli peace activist Vivian Silver, whose family has recently been informed that she has been murdered.

However, on the other side of the coin, other people who were thought to have been killed were found to have been kidnapped.

Nine-year-old Emily Toni Korenberg Hand was one of that number, released last Saturday.

The bodies of the victims have been taken along with other human remains to the Shura military base in central Israel, which has now been converted into a morgue to identify the victims.

Advertisement

Forensic experts said that initially, it was easier to identify bodies that were more intact. Now, the final step has become laborious due to the need to filter the burnt bones which makes extracting and matching the DNA quite difficult.

Other means of identification, such as fingerprints or dental records, often cannot be used.

Gila Kahila Bar-Gal explains, “It’s a long process, sometimes we don’t have the right bone or the right specimen to give an answer… When you have difficult samples it takes time.”

She is an expert in wildlife forensics and ancient DNA research, volunteering at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine to help identify victims. It can take twice as long to identify burnt bones, she says.

It is also challenging to determine how many people were abducted in the chaos that erupted when Hamas crossed into Israel from Gaza.

Advertisement

“A lot of people broke through the barrier that day: civilians, militants and Hamas, and it is still not very clear who was taken and who all,” said Mairav ​​Zonszen, a senior Israel analyst for the International Crisis Group. Is holding.” AP.

Yablonka’s niece believes that her uncle is still alive and has possibly been kidnapped. Through video, text messages and phone calls the family is able to piece together the last few hours before his disappearance.

Yablonka was among thousands of people who attended the Nova music festival near the border with Gaza. The father of two loved music, says Abadie.

However, his family were unaware that he had attended the festival – and when they did not hear from him late on October 7 they became concerned, making calls, scouring social media and contacting the police. started doing. ,

As the sirens warning of Hamas rockets sounded that morning, surveillance video obtained by the family and seen by the AP shows a man, whom the family says is Yablonka, sitting in a car in a packed festival car park. He is seen sitting at the back.

Advertisement

Just before 7 a.m. local time, one of his friends called Israel’s emergency services from the car and said someone had been shot. Text messages sent to their families by two women in the group said that Yablonka was driving and that they were trying to escape.

Another video shown to the family shows a damaged car, with its back window blown out and windshield broken, with a bag on the seat and clothes strewn about.

Abadie says the car was found near the Mefelsim kibbutz, a few kilometers from the festival site, near which the bodies of three of Yablonka’s friends were found.

Despite all those signs, there was no sign of Yablonka, including a splatter of blood. Her keys, phone and identity documents were inside the car but there was no other evidence that could help her family find her.

They have provided DNA samples, his dental records and medical information in the hopes he will be located and identified.

Advertisement

Sarah Davis, spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross, says the stress and anxiety of not knowing what happened to a loved one has a huge psychological and emotional impact.

“They are living with a void in their lives. There are countless scenarios running through the minds of family members… imagining the worst and being unable to do anything about it,” she explains.

For some families, waiting for answers is too painful.

In early November, the family of 12-year-old Liel Hetzroni placed some of her clothes, personal belongings and ashes where they thought she died, inside a coffin and buried her with her twin brother and aunt.

The three were trapped in a house along with dozens of other people in Kibbutz Beeri during an hours-long standoff between Hamas and Israeli troops that ended in an explosion, killing almost everyone inside.

Advertisement

The remains of Leal’s brother and aunt were immediately identified, but Leal’s cousin Sagi Shiffroni says there was no trace of Leal for several weeks.

“The waiting was not healthy for the soul or our family,” says Schiffroni. Shortly after burying the coffin, the army informed her that one of her bones had been found.

“It feels good to get approval for what we already knew,” he says, “It’s stopped.”

Source