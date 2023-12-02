Latest developments from the Israel-Hamas war.

Advertisement

Israel is attacking targets in the southern Gaza Strip, stepping up fresh offensives after a week-long ceasefire with Hamas and raising fresh concerns about civilian casualties.

At least 200 Palestinians have been killed since fighting resumed Friday morning, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, while the United States urged ally Israel to do everything possible to protect civilians .

“It’s going to be very important to move forward,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday after meeting with Arab foreign ministers in Dubai, concluding his third Middle East tour since the war began. Watching very closely.”

Many of Israel’s strikes on Saturday were focused on the Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza, where the army said it struck more than 50 Hamas positions with airstrikes, tank fire and its navy.

Leaflets fall – but Gazans have nowhere to go

According to the United Nations, the IDF had dropped leaflets on Friday warning residents to leave, but there were no reports of large numbers of people leaving as of late Friday.

“There is no place to go,” lamented Imad Hajar, who fled the northern town of Beit Lahiya with his wife and three children to seek refuge in Khan Younis a month ago.

“They drove us out of the North, and now they’re pushing us to leave the South.”

Israel’s military said it also carried out attacks in the north and hit more than 400 targets in the Gaza Strip.

About two million people – almost the entire population of Gaza – are currently trapped in the south of the territory, where Israel urged people to move at the beginning of the war.

Unable to get into northern Gaza or neighboring Egypt, their only way out is to roam within the 220 square kilometer area.

UN criticizes IDF withdrawal ‘plan’

In response to US calls to protect civilians, the Israeli military released an online map, but it has done more to confuse than help.

It divides the Gaza Strip into hundreds of numbered, randomly drawn parcels, sometimes across streets or blocks, and asks residents to know the number of their location in case of eventual evacuation.

“The publication does not specify where people should go,” the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Palestinian Territory said in its daily report. “It is unclear how people living in Gaza will be able to access the map without electricity and amid frequent telecommunications cuts.”

Egypt has expressed concern that the renewed attack could lead to Palestinians trying to cross into its territory. In a statement late Friday, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said the forced transfer of Palestinians “is a red line.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who was in Dubai on Saturday for the COP28 climate conference, was expected to meet with regional leaders to “put Palestinian voices at the center” as they plan next steps for the Gaza Strip after the conflict. Will prepare outline of proposals with. the White House. The administration of US President Joe Biden has been emphasizing the need for an eventual two-state solution with Israel and the Palestinian state co-existing.

What will happen to the remaining hostages?

The renewed hostilities have also raised concerns for the 136 hostages who remain held by Hamas and other militants, according to the Israeli military, after 105 were freed during the ceasefire. For the families of the remaining hostages, the breakdown of the ceasefire was a blow to hopes that their loved ones could be freed after days of watching others being freed.

The Israeli military said Friday it had confirmed the deaths of four more hostages, bringing the total number of known dead to seven.

During the ceasefire, Israel freed 240 Palestinians from their prisons. Most of the people released from both sides were women and children.

Advertisement

ban on humanitarian aid

Thousands of people fled northern Gaza for Khan Yunis and other parts of the south at the start of the war, part of an extraordinary mass exodus that left three-quarters of the population displaced and facing widespread shortages of food, water and other supplies. Fell.

According to the United Nations, since the resumption of hostilities, no aid convoys or fuel deliveries have entered Gaza, and humanitarian operations within Gaza have largely halted.

The International Rescue Committee, an aid group active in Gaza, warned that a return to fighting would “undo even the minimal relief provided by the ceasefire” and “prove catastrophic for Palestinian civilians.”

By the time the ceasefire began, more than 13,300 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli strikes, about two-thirds of whom were women and minors, according to the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

The death toll is likely much higher, as authorities have updated the count only sporadically since November 11.

Advertisement

The ministry says thousands more people are feared dead under the debris.

Israel says it is targeting Hamas activists and blames the militants for civilian casualties, accusing them of operating in residential neighborhoods. Israel says 77 of its soldiers have been killed in a ground attack in northern Gaza. Without providing any evidence it claims that it has killed thousands of terrorists.

Source