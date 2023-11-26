Israel-Hamas war: Identities of 13 recently released Israeli hostages revealed

The identities of 13 Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas and returned Saturday have been released, officials say.

The 13 Israeli citizens joined four Thai foreign nationals who were released by Hamas late Saturday. The group, which did not include any Americans, traveled to the Rafah border crossing with the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The group included women, teenagers and children. 17-year-old Noam Orr and 13-year-old Alma Orr were part of the group, along with 53-year-old Shiri Weiss and 18-year-old Noga Weiss.

Sharon Hertzman Avigdori, 52, and Noam Avigdori, 12, were also released. Other detainees included 67-year-old Shoshan Haran, 38-year-old Adi Shoham and 8-year-old Naveh Shoham, along with 3-year-old Yahel Shoham.

Biden administration will have to use leverage if Americans not released, Morgan Ortagus warns

The three remaining Israeli captives were 13-year-old Hila Rotem Shoshani, 9-year-old Emily Toni Kornberg Hand, and 21-year-old Maya Regev Zarbi.

Many of the hostages were from Kibbutz Beeri, one of the kibbutzim that were devastated by the Hamas massacre on 7 October. The group Forum for Families of Hostages and Missing Persons and Kibbutz Be’eri issued a joint statement regarding the return of the detainees.

“Kibbutz B’ari and the Family Forum are pleased to share news about the return of some of the abducted people,” the statement said. “At the same time, three children from two families from Kibbutz Beeri were separated from their only parent today.”

Democrats have a ‘vigilante’ with pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian bases: Leo Terrell

“Hamas grossly violated the agreement and separated a mother from her family. Hila returned home without her mother, a mother who remained in Hamas captivity,” the statement said.

Amir Solvi, chairperson of Kibbutz Beeri, said Saturday was “a bittersweet day, a day of great joy but also sadness.”

Solvi said, “We call on the government to fulfill its two goals of the war: the return home of all abducted people, and neutralizing the threat of the terrorist entity Hamas.”

Click here for Fox News App

Israeli security forces wait near an ambulance outside the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, as medical staff prepare for the arrival of hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, November 26, 2023. (FADEL SENA/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital’s Dana Karni contributed to this report.

Source: www.bing.com