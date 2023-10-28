Israel-Hamas war: how financial markets view the outcome of the crisis

According to analysts, energy and defence-related investments are likely to be received in the next 12-18 months.

week later Hamas’s devastating attack on Israel – Israel’s fierce retaliation raises fears of humanitarian disaster in Gaza – The immediate shock to markets from the attack appears to be diminishing.

Yet given the huge impact that instability in the Middle East is having on the global economy, a serious concern arises for investors: Which investment would be a safe choice amid the possibility of increasing conflicts in the region?

BCA Research, a global investment strategy firm, bets on the answer lying in oil and defense investments.

His research shows that the cause is internecine warfare israel And Hamas is likely to break out of Gaza’s borders in the next 12 months, leading to a significant oil blow – a forecast that looks more likely following reports that US forces have struck Iran-backed militias in Syria in a self-declared crackdown. Has attacked. Self Defense.

BCA Research puts the likelihood of conflict between Hezbollah and other terrorist groups in Lebanon and Syria at 45%.

Matt Gertken, the firm’s chief geopolitical strategist, said there is a significant risk that the fighting will escalate to openly bring Iran into the fray, even if it is unlikely to break even.

“The United States does not want a full-scale confrontation with Iran. They don’t want to disrupt the oil flow,” he said. “The Iranians also have interests with America. But it still has a one-third chance. “This is still a huge risk to the global economy.”

How oil and defense investments can outperform

According to BCA Research, with a potential escalation of the war, there is a risk of a large increase in oil prices within the next 12 to 18 months.

The firm says the war in Gaza won’t be the only reason: Russia, still stuck under Western sanctions stemming from its continued invasion of Ukraine, is also likely to cut oil production.

“Constraints on the supply chain could push oil prices higher,” Gertken said.

But oil is not the only market that has seen its value rise – BCA Research has also placed its bet on the defense sector.

The chief strategist said the US is increasing defense spending to protect its allies, and Europe is also allocating more money to defence, indicating increased profits for investors.

However, Gertken cautioned that defense and energy stocks should be viewed relative to “other cyclical equities (stocks whose prices are influenced by the performance of the economy, ed.)”.

According to the current global economic outlook, Including the IMF’s ownThat suggests slower GDP growth for the coming year, with so-called cyclical stocks facing weaker performance than in 2023.

“However, within this category, energy and defense stocks are likely to outperform,” Gertken said.

What does the market expect?

As news emerges from Israel and Gaza, investors are moving towards safe investments such as gold and US Treasury bonds.

Yet the impact of the war on global financial markets and oil prices has so far been moderate.

The lack of volatile changes in the oil market is the result of two opposite effects.

Osama Rizvi, energy and economic analyst at Primary Vision Network, said that oil prices were on the verge of bottoming out (due to the slowing global economy). which reduced the demand for oil) just before the start of the Israel–Hamas war.

Many big investors are still taking this view to heart: Major hedge funds and money managers are largely shifting investments away from oil.

In the past week, they shed half of their long-term investments in oil, reducing their contracts for oil purchases from about 398 million barrels to about 197 million.

“This was the fastest rate in the last decade,” Rizvi said.

At the same time, oil prices were also driven up by investors who had placed their bets on an escalating war in the Middle East – which would result in supply being limited and prices rising further.

As far as the next period is concerned, Rizvi doubts there will be any major surprises. Assuming that the war will be limited to its current limits, he expects Brent oil prices to rise by no more than $3-4.

However, according to the analyst, if Iran enters the fray through a proxy war and cuts off access to 700,000 barrels of oil per year, a rise to $10 is likely.

The third scenario is the most troubling: an all-out war involving major powers like the US, where Israel In direct conflict with Iran.

“If that happens, according to Bloomberg Economics, it is likely to wipe out about $1 trillion from global gross domestic product, essentially send the world economy into recession, and send oil prices to $150 or higher.” There is also a possibility of reaching there,” Rizvi said. ,

How is this Middle East crisis different from others?

Given past crises in the Middle East, not everyone is convinced that the situation will actually escalate and lead to oil shocks.

However, according to Gertken, there is now a “big difference” in geopolitics that makes the current war different from those that have preceded it.

“I think that’s probably the most underestimated element of this conflict that Iran has acquired nuclear explosive capability, So this time it is a different Middle Eastern crisis than the last one,” he said.

He explained that the underlying question from a strategic perspective is whether the US and Israel are willing to allow Iran to be a terrorist proxy or possess nuclear weapons that could impact the region.

Gertken said, “Simply put, does Iran have nuclear weapons and Hezbollah, or do they only have one of those two things?” “And that’s why I think this is an important and dangerous turning point.”

How the global scenario is increasing investor interest

According to BCA Research, even if the potential conflict with Iran is contained, there is still a strong possibility that the US economy will face a recession in the next 12-18 months.

The firm expects headline or energy inflation to be high enough for the US Federal Reserve (or Fed, the US central bank) to begin cutting interest rates.

Gertken pointed out that this, coupled with higher energy prices, is reducing demand and hurting the economy.

A key indicator of whether the US is facing a recession is its unemployment rate – which Gertken expects to remain high from 2024 to early 2025.

“If the unemployment rate in the US starts rising in the next six months, the first thing that tells investors is that the US is going into a recession,” he said. “And we have a very high place Fear of Europe going into recession and we have a weak Chinese economy,

Gertken also said that the moment a possible recession hits the US, it could have a huge impact on the country’s election results and in turn global stability. He said that the recession before the elections will reduce the chances of the Democratic Party winning the elections again.

“The biggest impact on global stability will be whether the US changes political parties,” Gertken said.

What are crisis-safe investments?

Rising geopolitical risks usually drive up the price of gold and the dollar – investors almost automatically move their money into these assets as they are more likely to withstand global crises.

Gold has long been resistant to geopolitical shocks and, despite recent increases in real interest rates, its price has remained relatively high.

Gertken said one reason for this is that countries like Russia and China, which are bracing themselves for a trade conflict with the United States, are stockpiling gold.

“And it adds a tailwind,” he said.

Dollar investments may see a temporary decline as the currency is trading against oil, but fundamentally, they are considered a safe haven.

Currencies like the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc are also solid choices in a crisis, as are US Treasury yields.

The bond market has seen a big selloff recently but Gertken believes these investments will begin to attract more money inflows.

“I think bonds may actually perform quite well because inflation is falling,” he explained. “I think bonds are still havens and I think particularly in developed market bonds, and the US will be included in that category.”

For investors, looking ahead to the next 12 months, commodities may also yield good yields. Rizvi suggests that silver and copper are potentially good investments, saying that when the economy performs well both demand generally increases and prices rise.

“Given the state of the global economy, if one takes a position in copper on the downside, it could give you good returns,” he said. “Because all of this (the current limited economic growth, ed.) will have to unwind at some point in 2024 or 2025 when the Fed starts unwinding its monetary policy.”

Source: www.euronews.com