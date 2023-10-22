Israel-Hamas war has huge impact on children’s mental health

First responders bring two injured Palestinian children to Al-Aqsa hospital in Beit al-Balgha, , [+] Central Gaza, Tuesday, October 17, 2023. More than 4,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including more than 1,400 killed in Gaza since Israeli forces responded to Hamas militants who attacked Israeli towns, communities and military bases. Photographer: Ahmed Salem/Bloomberg © 2023 Bloomberg Finance LP

Ernest Hemingway once wrote, “Never think that war, no matter how necessary or how just, is not a crime.” Hemingway suffered physically and mentally from the horrors of war. His writings often depict the criminality of armed conflict.

Today’s reality in Gaza and Israel is unbearable suffering for ordinary citizens. It’s not just physical injuries and deaths. People are mentally scared. This trauma particularly affects Palestinian and Israeli children. And the damage can last a lifetime.

At least 4,000 Palestinians have been reported killed since Israel began airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on October 7. More than 1,500 children are involved in this. The actions were in retaliation for a terrorist attack by Hamas in southern Israel that killed 1,400 people in addition to kidnapping 200 hostages. Many children were also among the victims. Hamas has also continued to fire rockets at Israel.

In a recently posted report, the United Nations Children’s Fund said that more than 816,000 children are in need of mental health support due to repeated extreme violence in the Gaza Strip. Separately, UNICEF outlined the needs of thousands of Israeli children in light of the killing and abduction of Israeli children by Hamas.

Although the magnitude of the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7 was unprecedented, it was certainly not the first time that Israel has been hit by large-scale terror. For example, a wave of terrorism in 2001–2006 killed more than 1,000 Israelis, often as a result of suicide bombings in civilian areas.

At the same time, Israeli retaliatory actions in response to the wave of Palestinian rebellion and terrorism have killed thousands of Palestinians: at least 6,800 since 2008. Exact figures for the decades of conflict since 1948 are difficult to estimate, but conservative estimates suggest a cumulative death toll in the hundreds of thousands.

At present, children are bearing the brunt of the increasing conflict. Constantly fearing for their lives, witnessing the catastrophic destruction of their homes and property around them, being temporarily or permanently displaced, and experiencing food insecurity have long-term mental consequences. Rates of acute and chronic malnutrition are high among children in Gaza. The persistent lack of adequate access to clean water and sanitation is exacerbating this humanitarian crisis.

Additionally, many children already have scars, both physical and mental, from previous episodes of bloodshed they have endured. The increase in traumatic events has created a serious mental health crisis in Gaza. Children exposed to violence in a war zone such as Gaza have a higher risk of developing a variety of mental health problems, primarily post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and psychotic disorders.

After the last Israeli war with Hamas in 2021, a study found that 91% of children living in the Gaza Strip suffered from post-traumatic stress syndrome. Undoubtedly this number may now approach 100%.

But the problems are not limited to the Palestinian side. Nearly 90% of Israeli children seek treatment for anxiety. Knowing about the substantial loss of human life and experiencing continued disruptions in everyday life leads to high rates of depression. Furthermore, the palpable fear of random, indiscriminate attacks is felt universally throughout Israel.

And children are at risk of losing touch with their communities, as they often have to flee from one place to another to seek shelter. Thousands of Gazan children were forced to leave their homes, and thousands of Israeli children were ordered to leave their homes in Gaza and cities adjacent to Lebanon.

Nearly half of Gaza’s population is under the age of 18. And 70% of the population living in the Gaza Strip is under 30 years of age. While the Israeli population is not that young, Israel has the youngest population out of 38. Nations that are members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Many of these young Palestinians and Israelis have faced conditions of unspeakable terror and fear. As a result, a culture of war has emerged that can cause long-term distress and impede psychological and moral development. This in turn could “lay the groundwork for conflict in future generations.” Seeing violence as well as injustice around them can make children vulnerable to recruitment by armed groups, which perpetuates the vicious cycle.

Perhaps there is a ray of hope amidst the gloom we are seeing unfold. Dr. Asti Galili-Weisstub educates Israeli and Palestinian students about how to provide mental health support to war-torn children, whom she calls “the eternal victims of wars and conflicts.” Galili-Weisstub specializes in developing coping strategies for children after horrific cruelty.

More than 20 years ago, Galili-Weisstub teamed up with colleagues in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Jordan to study the impact of the Middle East conflict on the region’s children. He began to investigate the effects of constant war on the developing brain, emotional capacity, and creativity.

Galili-Weisstub and Dr. Shafik Masalha, an Arab Israeli clinical psychiatrist, founded the Binational School of Psychotherapy in Jerusalem. It aims to provide Israeli and Palestinian mental health professionals with the skills to help treat youth affected by war and terrorism. This involves the exceptionally difficult task of attempting to overcome differences in viewpoint on the tragic events that have occurred. Stress is inevitable. In fact, Galili-Weisstub says, “This is our biggest mission right now. To heal wounds and rebuild bridges of trust.”

Through such efforts, perhaps there is at least a glimmer of optimism for a brighter future for children trapped in a never-ending cycle of wars.