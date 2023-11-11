Latest developments from the Israel-Hamas war.

Red Cross: ‘Point of no return’ for northern Gaza hospitals

Advertisement

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said hospitals, health workers and patients must be protected as fighting intensifies in northern Gaza.

“Overstretched, undersupplied and increasingly vulnerable, the health care system in Gaza has reached the point of no return, endangering the lives of thousands of wounded, sick and displaced people,” the organization said. “

The statement, which did not specifically name Israeli forces or Palestinian militants, came after multiple attacks were reported on or near at least four hospitals in northern Gaza. Thousands of people gathered on the hospital grounds, believing they would be safe.

The ICRC said that children’s hospitals had suffered major damage from the fighting. The fighting caused heavy damage to Nasr Hospital and forced the complete closure of Rantisi Hospital, the statement said. It also said that supplies at Al-Quds hospital were running out rapidly.

Macron urges Israel to stop bombings that kill civilians in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron “urged Israel to stop” bombings that are killing civilians in Gaza in an interview with the BBC.

“We share (Israel’s) pain. And we share their desire to get rid of terrorism.” But “in reality, today civilians are being bombed. These babies, these women, these elderly people are being bombed and killed.” It has “no justification” and “no validity.” “That is why we urge Israel to stop,” he stressed.

Hamas’ health ministry announced that 11,078 people, including 4,506 children, have been killed in Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7 due to the Palestinian Islamic movement’s bloody offensive against Israel.

The French president said, “This response in the fight against terrorism, because it is led by democracy, must be in line with the international rules of war and international humanitarian law.”

Asked about possible violations of international law by Israel, Emmanuel Macron insisted he is “not a judge” but a “head of state.”

He also expressed concern that “massive bombing” of Gaza would cause “resentment” in the region.

He stressed, “There is no other solution than a humanitarian pause first to move towards a ceasefire, which will protect all civilians who have no connection with terrorists.”

The French President further underlined, “It is impossible to explain that we want to fight terrorism by killing innocent people.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Macron’s comments by insisting that “the responsibility for any harm caused to civilians lies with Hamas”, which started the war with the October 7 massacres and which treats civilians as “human shields”. Uses as.

More than 250 attacks on Gaza health care system – WHO

The World Health Organization has confirmed more than 250 attacks on hospitals, clinics, patients and ambulances in Gaza since Hamas invaded Israel on October 7 – as well as 25 attacks on health care in Israel.

In Gaza, “the health system is on its knees” and the situation on the ground is “impossible to describe,” WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

“As we speak, there are reports of gunfire outside Al-Shifa and Rantisi hospitals,” he said, adding that Palestinian health workers were saving lives despite being “directly in the firing line.”

Last week, five hospitals in Gaza were attacked in a single day and four hospitals with about 430 beds were put out of action in the past 48 hours, Ghebreyesus said.

He said half of the Gaza Strip’s 36 hospitals and two-thirds of primary health care centers are not functioning, and the facilities that are functioning are “working far beyond their capacity.”

Advertisement

Israel lowers death toll to 1,200 on October 7

Israel’s Foreign Ministry says the official death toll from a Hamas cross-border attack on Israel on October 7 has been reduced to 1,200.

Israeli officials had previously estimated the death toll at 1,400.

The ministry did not give any reason for the amendment. But an Israeli official said the number had been changed after a painstaking process of several weeks to identify the bodies, many of which were mutilated or burned.

The official said the final death toll could still change. He said many of the bodies had not been identified and it was not clear whether all of the approximately 240 hostages held by Hamas were still alive.

The official said this on the condition of anonymity until an official government announcement is made.

Source