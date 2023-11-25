Latest developments from the Israel-Hamas war.

Advertisement

Hamas is expected to exchange more of its hostages for those held by Israel on the second day of the ceasefire, allowing vital humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and the first relief for civilians after seven weeks of war. Is.

On the first day of a four-day ceasefire, Hamas released 24 of the approximately 240 hostages taken during the October 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war, while Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison.

Among those freed from captivity in Gaza were 13 Israelis, 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino citizen.

Over the course of four days, Hamas is set to release at least 50 Israeli hostages – and Israel will release 150 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel has said the ceasefire could be extended by an additional day for every additional 10 hostages released – United States President Joe Biden said he hoped that would happen.

The start of the ceasefire Friday morning brought the first peace for 2.3 million Palestinians, who have been harassed and frustrated by relentless Israeli bombardment that has killed thousands, driven three-quarters of the population from their homes and destroyed residential areas. given. Rocket attacks into Israel from Gaza militants also subsided.

The United Nations said the pause enabled it to scale up deliveries of food, water and medicine in the largest quantities since the resumption of humanitarian aid convoys on 21 October.

It was capable of delivering 129,000 liters (34,078 gallons) of fuel – just over 10% of the pre-war daily quantity – as well as cooking gas for the first time since the war began.

For the first time in more than a month, aid reached northern Gaza, the center of Israel’s ground offensive. A UN convoy delivered flour to two facilities sheltering people displaced by the fighting.

The United Nations said it and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society were able to evacuate 40 patients and family members from a hospital in Gaza City, where most of the fighting has taken place, to a hospital in Khan Younis.

However, the relief brought by the ceasefire has been diminished for both sides – among Israelis due to the fact that not all hostages will be freed and among Palestinians due to the brevity of the pause. The brief ceasefire has left Gaza plunged into a humanitarian crisis and under the threat that fighting could soon resume.

Israel has vowed to resume its large-scale offensive once the ceasefire ends. That dashes hopes that the deal could ultimately help defuse the conflict, which has fueled violence in the occupied West Bank and raised fears of wider conflict across the Middle East.

Source