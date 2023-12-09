Israel-Hamas war: Gaza bombarded, Hamas calls US veto stopping ceasefire ‘inhumane’

Latest developments from the Israel-Hamas war.

‘Continued’ bombardment of Gaza Strip

Advertisement

Israeli warplanes repeatedly bombed parts of the Gaza Strip overnight Saturday, prompting Palestinians to vacate a dwindling swath of land in the south of the territory.

The latest attacks came a day after the United States vetoed a UN resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, even though it was supported by a majority of Security Council members and several other countries. The vote in the 15-member council was 13-1, with the United Kingdom abstaining.

“Attacks from air, land and sea are intense, sustained and widespread,” the UN said.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said before the vote. Gaza residents are being asked to “walk like human pinballs – wandering between small pieces of the south, without any of the basics to survive.”

Guterres told the council that Gaza is at “breaking point” with the humanitarian aid system in danger of completely collapsing, and he fears “the consequences could be catastrophic for the security of the entire region.”

In response to the US vetoing the resolution, Hamas described the country’s decision as ‘inhumane’.

No way to escape for many Palestinians

Gaza’s borders with Israel and Egypt have been effectively sealed, leaving Palestinians with no option but to try to seek refuge within the territory.

The total number of deaths in Gaza since the beginning of the war has reached more than 17,400, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its counting. Is.

Israel holds Hamas responsible for civilian deaths and accuses militants of using civilians as human shields, and says it made great efforts with its evacuation orders to move civilians out of harm’s way. Have done.

On Saturday, Gaza residents reported airstrikes and shelling in the northern part of the strip as well as in the south, including the city of Rafah, which lies near the Egyptian border and where Israeli forces ordered civilians to evacuate. Had given.

The health ministry said on Saturday morning that the main hospital in the central city of Deir al-Balah had received the bodies of 71 people killed in bombings in the region over the past 24 hours. The ministry said the hospital also received 160 injured. The ministry said the bodies of 62 people and 99 other injured people were taken to Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis in the past 24 hours.

Why was there no ceasefire – or why was there no renewed ceasefire agreement?

More than 2,200 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire broke down on December 1.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, about two-thirds of that number were women and children.

Despite growing international pressure, the Biden administration remains opposed to an open ceasefire, arguing that it would enable Hamas to survive and pose a threat to Israel.

Officials have expressed concerns about a rising civilian death toll and a serious humanitarian crisis in recent days, but have not publicly pressured Israel to end the war, now in its third month.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant has argued that the ceasefire would be a victory for Hamas. “The ceasefire is rewarding Hamas, freeing the hostages in Gaza and sending a signal to terrorist groups everywhere,” he said.

As fighting resumed after a brief ceasefire more than a week ago, the US urged Israel to do more to protect civilians and deliver more aid to besieged Gaza. The appeals came as Israel expanded its coercive air and ground campaign into southern Gaza, particularly the southern town of Khan Yunis, causing thousands to flee.

Air strikes were reported overnight in the Nussirat refugee camp, where resident Omar Abu Mogaji said the attack hit a family home, causing casualties.

Advertisement

Airstrikes and shelling also occurred in Gaza City and other northern parts of the Strip.

Source