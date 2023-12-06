A week before a crucial meeting of European heads of state and government, differences over the Israel-Hamas conflict are once again coming to the fore.

The polarization of opinions on events in the Middle East is becoming so great that leaders representing the factions are having to think twice about their words.

Earlier this week, audience members left the room during an NGO event in front of EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell after he said Israel was carrying out genocide in the Gaza Strip.

“What we are seeing in Gaza is another massacre. How many victims there are, we don’t know. Nobody knows,” Borrell told an audience in Brussels on Monday.

“Some estimate it to be around 15,000, but I fear that under the debris of destroyed homes the number will be even higher, many of whom will be children.”

At this point, people began leaving the room, to which Borrell responded: “People are leaving the room? Why? Maybe I said something inconvenient.”

Antonio López-Istúriz, a conservative MEP from the EPP group, said that Borrell was biased and followed the political agenda of the socialist Spanish government.

He says that the High Representative for Foreign Affairs of the European Union has gone too far by accusing Israel of genocide. In his opinion, the Jewish State respects international law.

“We have to wait to see the position of the different member states of the Council of Europe, and whether we can reach a common position,” the Spanish MEP said.

“That would be ideal. But in the meantime, there are different opinions, the High Representative should consider this. Not just one side of the story.”

Tensions between EU leaders were already visible when the prime ministers of Belgium and Spain visited the region and both criticized Israel for the suffering of Palestinians.

While Belgium and Spain’s stance is traditionally more pro-Palestinian, Germany and Hungary are among the most pro-Israel countries in the EU.

“Everyone in the EU agrees that civilian casualties should be avoided in Gaza. I mean, this is something that is clearly visible in all the capitals,” said Bruno Lette, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the US. Mentioned from.” Euronews.

“However, where we see divisions among member states is Israel’s right to self-defence. Some EU member states are taking these arguments very seriously and are supporting Israel in this regard.

He added, “But we see other EU member states that actually try to undermine this right of self-defense by arguing that there has to be proportionality and Israel’s response is not proportionate at all.”

The EU’s official position regarding the conflict is to stand in solidarity with Israel and support its right to self-defence, but in accordance with international humanitarian law.

