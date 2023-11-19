Israel-Hamas war: Critically ill patients trapped in ‘death zone’ Gaza hospital as strike continues

Latest developments from the Israel-Hamas war.

About 291 patients remain in Gaza’s largest hospital after Israeli troops evacuated all others, a United Nations team has said.

The survivors include 32 children in extremely critical conditions, trauma patients with severely infected wounds and others with spinal cord injuries who are unable to walk.

The World Health Organization, which led the mission, said the team was able to visit Shifa hospital for an hour after about 2,500 displaced people, mobile patients and medical staff left the vast complex on Saturday morning.

It said that 25 medical staff also accompanied the patients.

“The patients and health workers they spoke to were fearful for their safety and health and pleaded for evacuation,” the agency said, describing Shifa as a “death zone.”

It said more teams would be attempting to reach Shifa in the coming days to try to evacuate patients in southern Gaza, where hospitals are also overwhelmed.

Israel has long alleged that Hamas maintains a massive command post in and beneath Shifa. It has portrayed the hospital as a key target in its war to end the militants’ rule in Gaza after a widespread attack in southern Israel six weeks ago triggered the war.

Hamas and hospital staff deny the allegations. Israeli soldiers, who have been present at the hospital for several days and searching its premises, claim to have found guns and other weapons and showed reporters the entrance to a tunnel shaft.

Saturday’s mass departure was portrayed as voluntary by Israel, but WHO said the military had issued evacuation orders, and some of those who left described it as a forced exodus.

“We left at gunpoint,” Mahmoud Abu Auf told The Associated Press by phone after he and his family left the crowded hospital. He said he saw Israeli soldiers take three people into custody.

Strikes continue in North and South

Elsewhere in northern Gaza, dozens of people were killed in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp after what witnesses described as an Israeli airstrike struck an overcrowded UN shelter on Saturday.

The Israeli military, which has repeatedly called on Palestinians to leave northern Gaza, said only that its troops were operating in the area “for the purpose of killing terrorists.” It rarely comments on individual attacks, saying only that it targets Hamas while trying to minimize civilian damage.

In southern Gaza, at least 26 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on a residential building near the town of Khan Younis on Saturday, according to a doctor at the hospital where the bodies were taken.

International aid group Doctors Without Borders said a convoy of staff members and their families tried to evacuate to northern Gaza on Saturday in a clearly marked convoy, but were turned back after gunfire at an overcrowded Israeli checkpoint. It said the convoy was attacked while returning to Gaza City and a family member of an employee was killed. It was not immediately clear who attacked the convoy.

According to Palestinian health officials, more than 11,500 Palestinians have died. Another 2,700 people are reported missing, believed to be buried under the debris. The count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants; Israel says it has killed thousands of militants.

