All the latest developments from the Israel Hamas war.

Civilians ambush aid trucks

Gaza civilians boarded trucks carrying aid through the Rafah crossing on Sunday, amid a severe humanitarian crisis.

They sought help from international organizations and threw boxes to crowds on the streets. People also chased the vehicles and boxes of aid material fell from the trucks on the road.

Some trucks labeled “UAE Aid” were defended by people armed with sticks, who stood over the vehicles as they passed.

The incident highlights the increasingly desperate situation facing civilians in Gaza after more than two months of Israeli bombardment.

The United Nations warned last week that people in Gaza are “so desperate for food” that they are stopping aid trucks and immediately eating whatever they find.

Gaza remained in a communications blackout for the fourth consecutive day on Monday – the longest of several outages during the war.

Aid groups say the blackouts have complicated rescue operations and made it more difficult to monitor civilian deaths in the war.

Nearly three-quarters of the area’s 2.3 million people have been displaced, in some cases multiple times, since Israel began the war in response to Hamas’ October 7 attack.

Europe calls for ceasefire

A group of European lawmakers called for a ceasefire in Gaza after their visit to the Rafah crossing on Sunday to see how European aid is helping Palestinians.

The MPs are from France, Sweden and Ireland, and are affiliated with the centrist “Renew Europe” parliamentary group.

French MP and head of delegation Christophe Grudler said progress has been made toward the idea of ​​a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“We are making progress and on the one hand there is an almost general desire to achieve this ceasefire for the benefit of the civilian population of Gaza, but also to find a solution for the hostages in the hands of Hamas,” Grudler said. in Cairo.

US Defense Secretary to visit Israel

US Defense Secretary Israel is set to visit Israel to continue discussions on a timetable to end the Hamas war.

Israeli and US officials have talked about a shift to more targeted strikes aimed at killing Hamas leaders and rescuing hostages, without saying when that would happen.

Hamas has said that no hostages will be released until the war ends and in return it will demand the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile militants.

Hamas released more than 100 of the more than 240 hostages it had captured on 7 October. They were exchanged for several Palestinian prisoners during a brief ceasefire in November.

Almost all those liberated from both sides were women and minors. Israel has rescued a hostage.

