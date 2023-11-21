Following the October 7 attacks by the Hamas terrorist group and the subsequent Israeli ground offensive in Gaza, there have been apparent reprisals against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

With the world’s attention on Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there, the violence of war has also flared up in the West Bank. According to the United Nations, attacks on Israeli settlers have increased at an unprecedented rate.

The surge has spread fear, deepened despair, and stripped Palestinians of their livelihoods and their homes.

Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has announced the purchase of 10,000 rifles for Jewish settlers in the West Bank. Nearly 200 Palestinians have lost their lives in the West Bank.

In East Jerusalem, residents like Fahkhari Abu Deeb, 73, are facing increasing threats after receiving notice that their home, the property they have lived in their entire lives, will be demolished.

“I know that if they find out I’m talking to the media they will come to punish me,” Diab told Euronews. “Because they take me to jail before – for four days. He said, ‘You always talk to the media; you always talk to people in solidarity.’ Now how can I say?

“But now I said if they want to punish me, fine, they will punish me – collective punishment. I want to say what is happening in our village, our city, our area; Maybe someone in the world will come to help us – find out what is happening to us”.

Despite claims by legal experts that such home demolitions are illegal under international humanitarian law, there is a growing sense of frustration with the legal system among Palestinians.

Aviv Tetarsky of the Israeli NGO Ir Amin, which works for peace in the region, says tensions are rising:

“The authorities, instead of enhancing peace, creating lines of communication, reducing tensions, are actually promoting it by handing out weapons. Leaders are provoking. And no one is really offering any way for Israelis and Palestinians to live together, because Israelis were killed, and Palestinians are being killed in Gaza. And we have to handle this situation somehow.”

Despite these concerns, the Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem denies the increase in violence and emphasizes that no one is above the law.

