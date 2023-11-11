Israel-Hamas war: At Hezbollah’s Martyrs’ Day commemoration, their leader threatens to escalate tensions

Operational security is always tight when the most powerful political and military faction in Lebanon organizes an event.

report for Hezbollah’s The annual Martyrs’ Day commemoration had been provided an hour or two earlier and we found ourselves walking through a part of South Beirut that is a stronghold of the Iran-backed organization.

We arrived at a local school, our bags were checked by black-clad guards and we were ushered into a cavernous basement that had been converted into a giant assembly hall.

Keep track of the latest updates: London streets remain tense after march

Men and women wrapped in yellow scarves sat on opposite sides of the hall and we were told they were family members of martyrs – Hezbollah fighters who have died fighting. lebanon and further.

Hezbollah’s first martyr was a man named Ahmed Qasir. A suicide bomber – or ‘self-sacrificer’ in the words of the Iran-backed Shia group – he blew up his vehicle in front of the Israeli army headquarters in southern Lebanon in 1982.

Hezbollah is fueled by opposition to Israel and Western influence in the Middle East. It has been designated a terrorist organization by the UK, US and several other countries.

Its members have been deployed across the region in Syria to protect the regime of Bashar al-Assad and to train Hamas members. More than 70 of its fighters have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began on October 7.

Hezbollah and israel Engaged in a tit-for-tat war of increasing ferocity and intensity – and as the women in the hall waved photographs of loved ones killed on the battlefield, we knew there would be photographs of new martyrs among them.

Zainab Ramoyati lost her son 7 days ago when he was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Ali Ibrahim Ramoyati was only 28 years old yet there was no trace of sorrow on his mother’s face.

I asked him what was going on in his mind.

“We are not worried. My son died on the road to Jerusalem protecting the children and women of Gaza. Their houses are being destroyed and no one is taking care of them.”

“How will this end,” I asked him. “How will the cycle of violence we are seeing be stopped?”

“Israel does not want peace, if Israel stops violence then this violence will end. Are the children of Gaza fighting Israel? Are the women of Gaza fighting Israel? They are not fighting. When Israel ends this war If we end it, the violence will stop.”

Some had come to honor their loved ones – but others packed the basement to hear the leader of the powerful Shiite sect speak.

Read more:

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is its army?

Analysis: A war between Israel and Hezbollah would be much more dangerous than the current conflict

Hassan Nasrallah has not appeared in public for several years and when the Hezbollah chief appeared, his image was projected from a giant video screen.

Nasrallah said there had been an “upgrade” in Hezbollah’s operations on its front with Israel.

“There has been a quantitative improvement in the number, size and number of targets of operations, as well as an increase in the type of weapons,” he told the gathered crowd.

It is clear that the war on the Israeli border is intensifying. Nasrallah said new drones loaded with explosives and powerful missiles were now deployed.

Yet the risk of it escalating may get out of control.

In response to Mr. Nasrallah’s comments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later issued a warning.

He said, “I warned Hezbollah, do not make the mistake of entering the war because it will be the mistake of your life. Your entry into the war will change the fate of Lebanon.”

Read more:

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu pledged to move forward with ‘full force’

Source