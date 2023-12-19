Starbucks and Zara, among others, have faced boycotts for allegedly supporting Israel. However, are some of these calls motivated by disinformation?

You might have noticed that more and more people are calling for a boycott of brands like Zara and Starbucks on social media.

According to some accounts, these brands are openly supporting Israel amid the country’s war with Hamas.

But there is a lot of disinformation going around, especially when it comes to the impact of these calls for a boycott.

AI-generated ad by Zara misrepresented as mocking Gaza

A video showing Zara clothes An object thrown into New York City’s Times Square in protest of a controversial advertising campaign by the company has been viewed millions of times on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

One

In mid-December, Zara published a campaign that some believed was mocking the suffering of Palestinians due to the presence of debris and what looked like white body bags.

Zara immediately took out the advertisement and claimed photoshoot It took place in the summer, before Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

But by doing a reverse image search of the viral footage of the alleged clothes being thrown in Times Square, The Cube found the original clip. It was posted in November 2023 and has nothing to do with the conflict.

The video was posted on the official account of second-hand fashion platform Vestiaire Collective.

The company announced that it was banning thirty fast fashion brands from its store, including Zara.

A French agency specializing in AI created the video, a spokesperson for Vestiaire Collective told AFP.

He said the clip was released “about a month before” Zara’s ads as part of the company’s initiative against fast fashion.

Is Starbucks closed in Morocco?

We’ve seen similar claims about how the boycott has affected coffee giant Starbucks.

in an instagram video Posted in early December, a woman claims the chain had to be shut down in Morocco due to protests.

“For those of you who say boycotts don’t work, Starbucks in Morocco is literally leaving the country… apparently due to lack of revenue due to the pro-Palestinian protests throughout Morocco,” she alleged.

She refers to an article New Arabia as its sourceWhich claims both Starbucks and H&M are leaving Morocco “due to low demand linked to the ongoing boycott campaign”.

But when looked closer, The Cube found that the article cited another article Moroccan local newspaper, Maroc Hebdo.

However, there is no evidence in any of the articles to support the claim that the boycott led to the closure of cafes in the country.

Since then, The New Arab updated its article to include comments from a spokesperson for the franchise that runs Starbucks in Morocco, who denied the claims and confirmed that all 18 Starbucks stores will continue to operate in the country.

Why are people boycotting Starbucks?

According to the AP, shortly after fighting broke out between Israel and Hamas, a Starbucks Workers United account tweeted in support of Palestine.

Starbucks sued the trade union over the post, saying it angered hundreds of customers and damaged its reputation.

The controversy over Starbucks’ response has led some to boycott the coffee giant.

It’s true that Starbucks’ stock market value has fallen by nearly $11 billion (€10 billion) over the past month.

Are these losses related in any way to the boycott? Analysts say it’s hard to know These calls for a boycott are having an impact on the company’s share price, but he has expressed doubt that the protests are the cause of the decline.

According to an analysis by Vox, “Some data suggests that Starbucks is not performing as well, or at least not as well as expected. It appears that its deals and specials are not performing as well as expected.” It is not working as expected.”

However, in this Latest financial releases from November 2023, The company did not indicate a slowdown in earnings.

A clearer picture won’t emerge until its next financial release in February 2024.

