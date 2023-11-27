Hamas told reporters it was in favor of a “two to four” day extension of the agreement, which would provide much-needed relief to civilians in Gaza.

Advertisement

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas entered its fourth and final day on Monday, amid talks to extend it.

The ceasefire has ensured the release of hostages, prisoners and emergency aid in the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, Hamas released 17 hostages, including 14 Israelis and the first American citizen. Most of the hostages were handed over directly to Israel, waving to cheering crowds as they arrived at the air force base. Others went via Egypt.

In exchange, Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners – mostly teenage boys accused of throwing stones at Israeli soldiers or damaging property.

On the night of Sunday to Monday, Hamas said it wanted to extend the ceasefire “by more than four days” with the aim of freeing more prisoners than originally planned.

A source close to the Palestinian militant group told AFP that it has informed mediators that it is in favor of an extension of “two to four days”.

The agreement came into force on Friday after being negotiated by Qatar with the support of the United States and Egypt. It imposed a four-day pause in the fighting, delivered aid to Gaza, and established the release of 50 hostages (out of more than 200 still held in Gaza) in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Since Friday, 39 hostages have been released under the agreement, as well as 117 Palestinian prisoners, at a ratio of one hostage to three prisoners.

The youngest hostage released was Abigail Aden, a 4-year-old girl and dual Israeli-American citizen whose parents were killed in a deadly Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7.

US President Joe Biden said in response to news of her release, “What she endured was unimaginable.” They did not know his condition and did not provide updates on the other American hostages.

Biden said his goal is to extend the ceasefire agreement as long as possible.

In total, nine children aged 17 and under were on the list, according to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a statement, Netanyahu said Israel would resume its offensive “with its full force” after the ceasefire ended. Before the latest hostage release, he wore body armor and visited the Gaza Strip, where he spoke to soldiers.

The Israeli leader said of the hostages, “At the end of the day we will return everyone.” “We will continue until the end, until victory,” he said. No one will stop us.”

Twenty-four hostages were also freed outside the agreement. These were mostly Thai people who worked in Israel.

The released Palestinian prisoners were children and young men – mostly between the ages of 15–19 – accused of mass public disorder, damaging property and in some cases causing or threatening physical harm to Israeli officers by throwing stones and Molotov cocktails .

Many people were rescued from protests and confrontations with soldiers.

Palestinians largely view prisoners held by Israel, including those involved in attacks, as heroes resisting the occupation.

Advertisement

A fourth exchange is planned for Monday – the last day of the ceasefire until an extension is confirmed.

It marks the first significant pause in seven weeks of war, marked by the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, more than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed, about two-thirds of whom are women and minors.

More than 1,200 Israelis were killed in the war, most of whom were civilians killed in the initial attack.

Source