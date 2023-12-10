Israel-Gaza war: Video shows Gaza detainees reportedly 'surrendering guns' – as we know

The images show a man – with his underpants down – following instructions to lay down his weapon

Images of detained and stripped Palestinians in the Gaza Strip apparently handing over some weapons to Israeli forces have led to speculation about the circumstances and filming of the events.

Initially, the two videos appeared to show the same scene – a man in underwear following instructions for laying down a weapon – but with slight differences, leading to speculation that it was re-shot for different “takes”. Must have been filmed.

BBC Verify examined the footage and found that both clips came from a continuous sequence in which a total of three guns were handed out. But questions remain about the exact circumstances and release of the video.

Two different clips depicting the same scene but with minor discrepancies circulated on social media on Saturday 9 December. This led to allegations that different “takes” were filmed. Some people pointed out how the man in the video was holding the gun in different hands in the two scenes.

BBC Verify has found that these videos are actually separate segments of one continuous sequence, not separate takes, and are the same man bringing different guns with different ammunition to the sidewalk.

In the footage, dozens of other men are seen standing across the street watching, also in their underwear, many of them with their arms raised and holding identification cards. BBC Verify has established that they are in front of a UN school in Beit Lahiya, north of the Jabaliya refugee camp.

One video, which we know was shot earlier due to the position of the sun, shows a man holding one gun on top of another with his right hand on the sidewalk. In the next video, as the sun sets, the man places a different gun on top of the gun in his left hand. Still images confirm and conclude this sequence, one of which shows the first gun laid down, and another of which shows three guns and magazines on the sidewalk.

The footage still raises some questions. Specifically, the person is being held at gunpoint and instructions are being issued from off-screen, so it is unclear whether he or she is “surrendering” the weapons or turning them in as instructed. . Given that he is already in his underwear and that he cannot conceal them on his body, it is unlikely that the Israeli soldiers were not aware of these weapons, suggesting that this was a formal surrender rather than an authentic surrender. Can be done for the camera. We also do not know whether he or anyone else in the video has any connection to Hamas or the October 7 attacks.

In one video, the end of what appears to be a DSLR zoom lens is briefly visible. Along with the video, pictures were also being circulated which were captured from slightly different angles. This suggests that the events were filmed or captured by more than one person or camera.

Over the past week, emotional images of Palestinians being detained in Gaza have drawn strong reactions – with some expressing concern over the treatment of prisoners, and the Red Cross saying all detainees are treated in accordance with international law. should be done.

But Israel is eager to show evidence that it is making progress against Hamas in Gaza. On Sunday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “In recent days, dozens of Hamas terrorists have surrendered to our forces. They are laying down their weapons and handing themselves over to our heroic fighters.”

“It will take more time, the war is in full swing, but this is the beginning of the end for Hamas.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did not directly respond to questions about the circumstances of these videos, but a spokesperson told the BBC that the detained individuals are “treated in accordance with international law”.

“Terrorism suspects are often required to hand over their clothing in such a way that their clothing can be searched to ensure that they are not concealing explosive vests or other weapons.”

Additional reporting by Paul Brown

