Israel Gaza War: History of the conflict explained

A pro-Palestinian woman and a pro-Israeli man shouting at each other

The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, with hundreds of gunmen infiltrating communities near the Gaza Strip.

More than 1,400 Israelis were killed, while the Israeli military says 230 soldiers and civilians, including women and children, were taken to Gaza as hostages.

More than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in air and artillery attacks by Israeli forces in response, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Israeli troops have also gathered on the Gaza border and Palestinians are preparing themselves for a major ground operation.

Israel has also cut off electricity and most water and halted imports of food and medicine, although it has allowed several dozen aid lorries through Egypt’s Rafah crossing since Saturday.

More information on Israel–Gaza war

What was Israel before 1948 and what was the Balfour Declaration?

Britain took control of the area called Palestine after the defeat of the Ottoman Empire, which ruled that part of the Middle East, in World War I.

The land was inhabited by a Jewish minority and an Arab majority, as well as other smaller ethnic groups.

Tensions between the two peoples increased when the international community tasked Britain with establishing a “national home” for the Jewish people in Palestine.

It stemmed from the Balfour Declaration of 1917, a pledge made to Britain’s Jewish community by then Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour.

The declaration was enshrined in the British Mandate of Palestine and was endorsed by the newly created League of Nations – the precursor to the United Nations – in 1922.

For Jews, Palestine was their ancestral home, but Palestinian Arabs also claimed the land and opposed the move.

A Haganah (Jewish underground) fighter just before the beginning of the Israeli War of Independence, 1948

Between the 1920s and 1940s, the number of Jews arriving there increased, many of whom fled persecution in Europe, especially the Nazi genocide in World War II.

Violence between Jews and Arabs and against British rule also increased.

In 1947, the United Nations voted to partition Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states, with Jerusalem made an international city.

That plan was accepted by Jewish leaders but rejected by the Arab side and was never implemented.

Allied Arab Legion soldiers fired on fighters from the Haganah, the Jewish Agency Self-Defense Force, in March 1948.

How and why was Israel created?

In 1948, unable to solve the problem, Britain withdrew and Jewish leaders announced the creation of the State of Israel.

Its purpose was to be a safe haven for Jews fleeing persecution as well as a national homeland for the Jews.

Fighting between Jewish and Arab militias had been intense for months, and the day after Israel declared statehood, five Arab countries attacked.

Map showing the 1949 armistice lines

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were forced from their homes in what they call Al Nakba, or “the Catastrophe.”

By the time the fighting ended in a ceasefire the following year, Israel controlled most of the area.

Israel. [ 9.8 million Population ] [ 73.6% Jews ],[ 21.1% Arabs ],[ 5.3% Other ]Source: Source: Israel Central Bureau of Statistics, Image: Crowd of people on Israeli flag

Jordan annexed the land known as the West Bank, and Egypt annexed Gaza.

Jerusalem was divided between Israeli forces in the west and Jordanian forces in the east.

Since no peace agreement was ever reached, more wars and fighting occurred in the following decades.

israel map

Map showing the borders of Israel and the Palestinian territories today

In a war in 1967, Israel captured East Jerusalem and the West Bank, as well as most of the Syrian Golan Heights, Gaza, and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Most Palestinian refugees and their descendants live in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as in neighboring Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

Neither they nor their descendants have been allowed by Israel to return to their homes – Israel says this would put pressure on the country and threaten its survival as a Jewish state.

Israeli military commanders arrive in East Jerusalem during the Six-Day War in 1967

Israel still occupies the West Bank and claims all of Jerusalem as its capital, while the Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state. The US is one of the few countries that recognizes the city as the capital of Israel.

Over the past 50 years Israel has built settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, where more than 700,000 Jews now live.

The settlements are considered illegal under international law – this is the position of the UN Security Council and others, including the UK government – ​​although Israel rejects this.

Where do Palestinians live?

Palestinian. [ 14.3 million Total population ] [ West Bank 3 million ],[ Gaza Strip 2 million ],[ Jordan 2 million ],[ Israel 2 million ],[ Syria 0.5 million ]Source: Source: Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics Image: Pro-Palestine demonstration in the Jordanian capital Amman

What is Gaza Strip?

Gaza is a narrow strip of land that lies between Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, but has a short southern border with Egypt.

Only 41 km (25 mi) long and 10 km wide, it has more than 2 million inhabitants and is one of the most densely populated places on Earth.

Gaza was occupied by Egypt for 19 years after the 1948–49 war.

Israel captured Gaza in the 1967 war and remained there until 2005, during which it created Jewish settlements.

Israel withdrew its troops and residents in 2005, although it retained control of its airspace, shared border, and coastline. The United Nations still considers the area to be occupied by Israel.

Where is Gaza Strip?

Map of Gaza, showing urban areas, refugee camps, and the border between Gaza, Israel and Egypt.

What are the main problems between Israelis and Palestinians?

There are many issues on which both sides cannot agree.

These include:

What should happen to Palestinian refugees?

Should Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank remain or be removed

Should both sides share Jerusalem

And – perhaps most intriguing – whether a Palestinian state should be created alongside Israel.

What efforts have been made to solve these problems?

Israeli–Palestinian peace talks took place intermittently between the 1990s and 2010s, with occasional flare-ups of violence.

In the initial days, peace seemed possible through negotiations. A series of secret negotiations in Norway became the Oslo Peace Process, symbolized by a ceremony on the White House lawn in 1993 presided over by President Bill Clinton.

In a historic moment, Palestinians recognized the State of Israel and Israel recognized its historical enemy, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), as the sole representative of the Palestinian people. A self-governing Palestinian Authority was established.

However, cracks soon appeared, with then-opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu describing Oslo as a deadly threat to Israel. The Israelis intensified their project to settle Jews in the occupied Palestinian territories. The newly emerged Palestinian terrorist group Hamas sent suicide bombers into Israel to kill people and destroy the prospects for a deal.

Peace seemed possible when the Oslo Accords were signed in the early 1990s

The atmosphere in Israel deteriorated, culminating in the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin by a Jewish extremist on 4 November 1995.

Efforts were made to revive the peace process in the 2000s – including in 2003 when a roadmap was drawn up by world powers with the ultimate goal of a two-state solution, but it was never implemented.

Peace efforts ultimately stalled in 2014, when talks between Israelis and Palestinians in Washington failed.

The most recent peace plan – drawn up by the US when Donald Trump was president – ​​was called “the deal of the century” by Prime Minister Netanyahu, but Palestinians rejected it as one-sided and never got off the ground.

Why are Israel and Gaza at war now?

Israeli flags flying and a Palestinian scarf with “Palestine” written on it

Gaza is ruled by Hamas, an Islamist group committed to destroying Israel and designated as a terrorist group by Britain and several other countries.

Hamas won the Palestinians’ last elections in 2006, and took control of Gaza the following year, ousting the rival Fatah movement of West Bank-based President Mahmoud Abbas.

Since then, militants in Gaza have fought several wars with Israel, which, along with Egypt, has maintained a partial blockade of the strip to try to isolate Hamas and prevent attacks, particularly toward Israeli cities. Indiscriminate firing of rockets.

Palestinians in Gaza say Israel’s sanctions and its airstrikes on densely populated areas amount to collective punishment.

This year has been the deadliest year on record for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. They also complain about the sanctions and military actions being imposed there in response to deadly attacks on Israelis.

This tension could be a reason for the latest attack by Hamas.

But the militants may also be trying to boost their popularity among ordinary Palestinians, including using hostages to force Israel to free some of the estimated 4,500 Palestinians held in its prisons.

Who supports Israel in the current conflict, and who does not?

The US, the European Union and other Western countries have condemned Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Israel’s closest ally, the US, has given the Jewish state more than $260 billion in military and economic aid over the years, and has promised additional equipment, air defense missiles, guided bombs and ammunition.

It has also sent two aircraft carrier strike groups to the eastern Mediterranean to prevent Israel’s enemies, particularly Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, from opening a second front in the war.

Both Russia and China have declined to condemn Hamas and say they are maintaining contacts with both sides in the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed US policy for the absence of peace in the Middle East.

Iran, Israel’s arch enemy, is a major supporter of Hamas as well as Hezbollah, whose militants have been exchanging fire with Israeli forces almost every day since the Hamas attack.

Questions have been asked about Iran’s role in the Hamas attack, with reports saying it had given the green light to the attack days earlier. However, Tehran has denied any involvement.

Source